Ariel Pink Covers Madonna

It’s been almost fifty years since Madonna was born, and almost twenty five since she popularized the jelly bracelet. But preventing global warming with Gogol Bordello and inspiring a new Blondie musical is keeping her in vogue. Even the freak folk cognoscenti are on board.

In September, Manimal Vinyl releases the cleverly titled Through The Wilderness (folkies like nature), a Madonna covers comp benefiting Raising Malawi. Details have changed since Pitchfork’s report: Bat For Lashes and Women & Children seem to have disappeared. Also Ariel Pink has traded “Like A Virgin” for “Everybody.” After hearing Mr. Pink’s haunted take on Material Girl’s premier Danceteria club banger, we’re glad he did.

Ariel Pink – “Everybody” (MP3)

After the jump, the Wilderness tracklist, our guess for the special guest, and details on Silverlake preview party.



Jonathan Wilson “La Isla Bonita”

Golden Animals “Beautiful Stranger (Blues)”

Winter Flowers “Live To Tell”

Mountain Party (Feat. Devendra Banhart) “Material Girl”

Jeremy Jay “Into The Groove”

Ariel Pink “Everybody”

Giant Drag “Oh Father”

The Tyde “Hung Up”

Alexandra Hope “Lucky Star”

The Chapin Sisters “Borderline”

Apollo Heights “Dress You Up”

The Bubonic Plague “Who’s That Girl?”

VietNam “Love Song”

Pangaeans “Impressive Instant”

The Prayers “Cherish”

Lion of Pansjir “Crazy for You”

Lavender Diamond “Like A Prayer”

Manimal also promises one more group will be announced, pointing to MySpace for a clue. (CocoRosie?)

If you go to this listening party, ask around:

7/27 8:00 PM @ Spaceland (Silverlake, CA)

Through The Wilderness Preview Party

W/Chapin Sisters, Winter Flowers,The Prayers and more!

Through The Wilderness: A Tribute To Madonna is out 9/4.