Dude, It’s A Devo-Penned Dell Ad

Although Devo’s constituents haven’t disappeared entirely since 1990’s Smooth Noodle Maps (reunion shows in abundance, a re-recording of “Girl U Want” for the Tank Girl soundtrack, and Gerald Casale’s culturally sensitive solo project Jihad Jerry & The Evildoers), there hasn’t been a peep from them new music wise in 17 years. Until, of course, the Mother-New York ad agency coaxed them out of studio silence, getting the Akron, OH new wave icons to put “Whip It” (and especially “Swiff It“) behind them in favor of the new tune “Work It” — penned especially for Dell’s new laptop campaign. Girls in wigs, computers, cowbells, this thing’s got it all. But careful Devo, everybody knows what life after Dell looks like: pot arrests and tending bar in NYC.