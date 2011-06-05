Red Hot Chili Peppers I’m With You News

Per the band’s Website, RHCP’s tenth studio album will be called I’m With You and is out 8/30. “The Adventures of Raindance Maggie” will be the LP’s first single, out 7/18. It’s been five years since Stadium Arcadium; since then John Frusciante’s left the band (again) and has been replaced by Josh Klinghoffer. But Rick Rubin’s still their producer. You guys get all ornery when we cover the Chili Peppers so you’ll be PSYCHED to know Cole has a Progress Report in the works for you. At least someone’s excited.

The band will play Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival and Brazil’s Rock In Rio later this year.