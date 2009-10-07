New Grouper Video – “Hold The Way”

When we pointed you toward two new Grouper songs, I said it sounded like Liz Harris recorded “Vessel” and “Hold The Way” with the fall chill in a dark Northwestern forest as her backing band. This shadowy, strobed black and white video by Weston Currie seconds that emotion, though in a creeper way than I’d been imagining. Strikingly beautiful, haunted stuff. Think of it as romantic Halloween viewing. (And, to maintain a historical continuum, don’t forget Harris’ skeletal corpsepaint.)





Look for Vessel, which is ostensibly out this winter. Perfect timing.