Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Nerve Damage” Video

For an indie band with only one album, Unknown Mortal Orchestra sure have a lot of videos: “Little Blu House,” “Ffunny Ffriends,” “Bicycle,” “Thought Ballune,” “Strangers Are Strange.” Now, there’s another one, for “Nerve Damage.” The creepy low-budget sci-fi clip involves neon skulls, glowing eyes, and empty gas cans, and the Repo Man flashbacks it gives me are probably entirely intentional. Daniel Portrait directs. Watch it below.

(via Pitchfork Unknown Mortal Orchestra is out now on Fat Possum