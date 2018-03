“Perfect World” is the anthemically dancey first single from A Joyful Noise, the forthcoming album from the crazy-popular disco-rock trio Gossip. The song’s video starts as a broodingly gothy piece, but eventually we meed a dance crew who apparently have the Pleasantville-style power of colorizing everything. Watch the Price James-directed clip below.

A Joyful Noise is out 5/22 on Columbia.