Feist – “Bittersweet Memories” Video (NSFW)

There are precious few moving images in Feist’s new video for the Metals song “Bittersweet Memories,” and Feist isn’t in it at all. Instead, director Hollie Singer builds the video out of a montage of Argentian photographer Irina Werner’s “Back To The Future” series, which juxtaposes old and new images, with the aged subjects posed the same way as their younger selves. The whole thing is weirdly sweet, for reasons that are hard to place. NSFW for some boobage. Watch it below.



(via Rolling Stone)

Metals is out now on Cherrytree/Interscope.