The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Credit:
Mary Ellen Matthews
Arcade Fire Are Teasing Something Called “Money + Love”
Remember
Everything Now
? Arcade Fire's fifth full-length album feels like it came out a long time ago -- not so long that the band is…
Chris DeVille
|
March 9, 2018 - 4:06 pm
Credit:
Elizabeth Williams / AP
Martin Shkreli Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison
Martin Shkreli is going to prison, y'all! The big pharma weasel-person who became infamous for inflating the price of an anti-parasite drug called Daraprim from…
Chris DeVille
|
March 9, 2018 - 2:46 pm
Premiere
Stream Caroline Says
No Fool Like An Old Fool
Caroline Sallee makes music under the moniker Caroline Says, and on new album
No Fool Like An Old Fool
, she says a lot. The Huntsville,…
Chris DeVille
|
March 9, 2018 - 10:50 am
Credit:
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NARAS
Sting & Shaggy – “Morning Is Coming”
The somewhat unlikely pairing of Sting and Shaggy have a collaborative album called
44/876
coming next month. The Caribbean-inflected project has already bequeathed us "
Don't
…
Chris DeVille
|
March 9, 2018 - 9:36 am
The Decemberists – “Once In My Life”
Remember back in January when the Decemberists announced they were going synth-pop? That wasn't a joke. Two months have passed since we first published details…
Chris DeVille
|
March 9, 2018 - 12:10 am
The Week In Pop
Pop Radio’s Love Affair With White Rappers Continues Apace
"Let You Down" begins with plaintive minor-key piano chords and a trembling vocal run through that omnipresent chipmunk effect, the wildly popular pitched-up modulation that…
Chris DeVille
|
March 8, 2018 - 4:01 pm
Gordi – “I’m Done” (Feat. S. Carey) Video
What, you think I'm
not
going to take another opportunity to alert you to Gordi's brilliance? When the young Australian
Artist To Watch
delivered her…
Chris DeVille
|
March 8, 2018 - 10:50 am
Credit:
Julia Leiby
Forth Wanderers – “Nevermine”
Longtime
Stereogum favorites
Forth Wanderers signed to Sub Pop for their upcoming self-titled album. Lead single "
Not For Me
" suggested the wait for new music…
Chris DeVille
|
March 8, 2018 - 10:19 am
Watch Margo Price Play “Pay Gap” With A Nod To Frances McDormand’s Oscar Speech On
Conan
Two of Jack White's favorite celebrities crossed paths last night: Conan O'Brien, the talk-show host with whom White has maintained
a long and fruitful relationship
…
Chris DeVille
|
March 8, 2018 - 9:51 am
Credit:
Christie Goodwin
Nick Cave Announces US Q&A Tour
Got a question for Nick Cave? Do you have easy access to New York, Boston, or Northampton? If you meet these qualification, I have some…
Chris DeVille
|
March 8, 2018 - 9:19 am
The National Releasing
Boxer (Live In Brussels)
For Record Store Day
While touring Europe last fall in support of
Sleep Well Beast
, the National
surprised their audience
in Brussels by performing their 2007 album
Boxer
in…
Chris DeVille
|
March 6, 2018 - 1:41 pm
Big Ups – “PPP”
"Look into the crystal/ And see what you wanna see!" So goes the harshly howled refrain from "PPP," our first preview of the next Big…
Chris DeVille
|
March 6, 2018 - 12:56 pm
Paul de Jong – “You Fucken Sucker”
The Books' Paul de Jong is releasing a new solo album called
You Fucken Sucker
this year, one reportedly inspired by "societal frustration... compounded by…
Chris DeVille
|
March 6, 2018 - 10:47 am
MC5 Announce
Kick Out The Jams
50th Anniversary Tour With Members Of Soundgarden, Fugazi, King’s X
Guitarist Wayne Kramer has been leading powerhouse Detroit garage band MC5 for more than five decades now, and he's ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary…
Chris DeVille
|
March 6, 2018 - 9:38 am
Credit:
Andy Vella
Robert Smith’s Meltdown 2018 Lineup Features My Bloody Valentine, Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, The Libertines
The Cure's Robert Smith is curating this year's Meltdown festival in London, and its initial lineup is extremely solid. Among the headliners are My Bloody…
Chris DeVille
|
March 6, 2018 - 9:30 am
Comments from Chris DeVille
+1 for "Electric Blue." Second best was "Creature Comfort."
+8
|
March 9, 2018
on
Arcade Fire Are Teasing Something Called “Money + Love”
I dunno, those MGK and Post Malone songs were pretty explicit about drugs, sex, and violence. Whereas "God's Plan" and the Black Panther songs are not too explicit. I listen to the clean versions of the Drake and Kendrick hits in the living room when my kids are around and they feel like pop music to me.
+11
|
March 8, 2018
on
Pop Radio’s Love Affair With White Rappers Continues Apace
That MNEK song was in last week's column!
+2
|
March 8, 2018
on
Pop Radio’s Love Affair With White Rappers Continues Apace
Believe it or not, this column is now four years old, going on five. I am not sure I believe it myself, but you can check for yourself: The first The Week In Pop ran in January 2014. (It was an intro explaining what I'd be writing about and why you don't need to be mad Stereogum has a weekly pop column.)
+24
|
March 8, 2018
on
Pop Radio’s Love Affair With White Rappers Continues Apace
I appreciate this reference
+27
|
March 8, 2018
on
Snow Patrol Are Back, Baby!
I wasn't on staff yet or else we totally would've!
+2
|
March 5, 2018
on
Ted Leo & The Pharmacists Announce
Hearts Of Oak
15th Anniversary Tour
Was listening the other night and the early Wilco comparison really jumped out
0
|
March 4, 2018
on
“If It Makes You Happy” Is (Still) Having A Moment
Fixed that for you
+11
|
February 28, 2018
on
Liam Gallagher On Noel’s Wife: “She’s The Reason Oasis Is No Longer”
That is a level of legalism and fundamentalism I cannot identify with! My parents were all about MWS. When my dad brought home our first CD player in 1992, Go West Young Man was the first CD we played in it.
+4
|
February 28, 2018
on
Ryley Walker – “Telluride Speed”
I think MxPx were the first punk band a lot of us heard (other than Green Day)
+6
|
February 28, 2018
on
Ryley Walker – “Telluride Speed”
Damnably just reissued the two Magic Words albums, too. That lo-fi version of "Jonah" is still my favorite thing Lisa's released.
+4
|
February 26, 2018
on
Wussy – “Gloria”
Shit, how did I forget to include "Feel It Still" in my little rundown? Adding...
+10
|
February 22, 2018
on
Alice Merton Is Ruling Rock Radio. Is A Pop Crossover Next?
Heeeeeeyyyyyyyyyy thanks dansolo
+13
|
February 22, 2018
on
Alice Merton Is Ruling Rock Radio. Is A Pop Crossover Next?
No.
+5
|
February 22, 2018
on
Someone Seriously Booked An All-Ska-Punk Festival In 2018
Presumably the season finale of This Is Us
+2
|
February 20, 2018
on
Arcade Fire Play
Saturday Night Live
Next Month
The bot is not welcome here (You are of course always welcome, padfoot, unless you become a bot)
+4
|
February 20, 2018
on
Remember Sports – “Up From Below”
Thanks!
+10
|
February 15, 2018
on
Like The Stay Puft Man Before Him, Marshmello Just Keeps Getting Bigger
lol
+12
|
February 15, 2018
on
Like The Stay Puft Man Before Him, Marshmello Just Keeps Getting Bigger
(No shots at AOTW, that's just traditionally a hub for discussion about "the other site.")
+20
|
February 13, 2018
on
Hip-Hop Is Evolving, And So Is Tyler, The Creator
You're not seriously trying to hijack the comments section of this thoughtful essay to debate the best albums of 1998, are you? Save it for Album Of The Week.
+33
|
February 13, 2018
on
Hip-Hop Is Evolving, And So Is Tyler, The Creator
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
David Byrne – American Utopia
Lucy Dacus – Historian
38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
34 Essential Glam Songs
