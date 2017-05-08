Features
10 Best Songs
Album Of The Week
Band To Watch
Cover Story
Counting Down
Gotcha Covered
Gummy Awards
Interview
Premature Evaluation
Shut Up Dude
Sounding Board
Status Ain't Hood
Stereogum Sessions
Straight To Video
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The Anniversary
The Black Market
The Number Ones
The Week In Pop
Tracking Down
Ugly Beauty
Ultimate Playlist
All Features
the latest //
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
New Music
Videos
Lists
Conrad Doucette
Read more from Conrad Doucette
Sounding Board
Why Even Non-Heads Should Listen To Grateful Dead’s Famous Cornell Show From 40 Years Ago Today
Conrad Doucette is a writer and percussionist (Takka Takka, the National, Bob Weir) who co-curated and performed on last year’s massive Grateful Dead comp
Day
…
Conrad Doucette
|
May 8, 2017 - 11:33 am
Comments from Conrad Doucette
I'm a huge fan of 73 - as you say, it sits wonderfully between the tight 72 sound and the jazzier 74 playing. And i LOVED Hornsby, I saw nine shows with Bruce, and to hear that grand piano blasting out loud through the PA was so great.
+1
|
May 9, 2017
on
Why Even Non-Heads Should Listen To Grateful Dead’s Famous Cornell Show From 40 Years Ago Today
I have a few, and I have those same concerns. The inherent joys of attending to a record (flipping sides, etc) seem to, oddly, fade with Dead shows. I like to get them because I attempt to be a Dead completist, but I prefer the beautifully remastered CDs. It's funny how all of these recent Dead releases (this box, the Spring 90 boxes, Dave's Picks) have turned me back into a CD person!
+1
|
May 9, 2017
on
Why Even Non-Heads Should Listen To Grateful Dead’s Famous Cornell Show From 40 Years Ago Today
Thanks so much!
+2
|
May 9, 2017
on
Why Even Non-Heads Should Listen To Grateful Dead’s Famous Cornell Show From 40 Years Ago Today
Indeed, and I should have made that more clear in the piece!
+2
|
May 8, 2017
on
Why Even Non-Heads Should Listen To Grateful Dead’s Famous Cornell Show From 40 Years Ago Today
SIGN UP FOR THE STEREOGUM DIGEST
Thank you for signing up for our newsletter.
An error has occurred.
Submit
Heavy Rotation
All »
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
David Byrne – American Utopia
Lucy Dacus – Historian
In Case You Missed It
38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
34 Essential Glam Songs
Close
Username
Password
Remember me
Not a member?
Sign Up
/
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Facebook
Email
Username
Password
Confirm Password
Sign in with Facebook
Already a member?
Sign In
Please enter your account email address, we'll send you an email with instructions to reset your password:
Cancel