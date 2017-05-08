Conrad Doucette

The Grateful Dead 5/8/77 Poster

Why Even Non-Heads Should Listen To Grateful Dead’s Famous Cornell Show From 40 Years Ago Today

Conrad Doucette is a writer and percussionist (Takka Takka, the National, Bob Weir) who co-curated and performed on last year’s massive Grateful Dead comp Day
Conrad Doucette | May 8, 2017 - 11:33 am

I'm a huge fan of 73 - as you say, it sits wonderfully between the tight 72 sound and the jazzier 74 playing. And i LOVED Hornsby, I saw nine shows with Bruce, and to hear that grand piano blasting out loud through the PA was so great.
May 9, 2017 on Why Even Non-Heads Should Listen To Grateful Dead’s Famous Cornell Show From 40 Years Ago Today
I have a few, and I have those same concerns. The inherent joys of attending to a record (flipping sides, etc) seem to, oddly, fade with Dead shows. I like to get them because I attempt to be a Dead completist, but I prefer the beautifully remastered CDs. It's funny how all of these recent Dead releases (this box, the Spring 90 boxes, Dave's Picks) have turned me back into a CD person!
May 9, 2017 on Why Even Non-Heads Should Listen To Grateful Dead’s Famous Cornell Show From 40 Years Ago Today
Thanks so much!
May 9, 2017 on Why Even Non-Heads Should Listen To Grateful Dead’s Famous Cornell Show From 40 Years Ago Today
Indeed, and I should have made that more clear in the piece!
May 8, 2017 on Why Even Non-Heads Should Listen To Grateful Dead’s Famous Cornell Show From 40 Years Ago Today

