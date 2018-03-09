Sophie Israelsohn

ericaesobytheocote-1520447037
Credit: Theo Cote

Premiere

Erica Eso – “House That’s Always Burning”

Weston Minissali lent his synth-playing talents to Cloud Becomes Your Hand, one of our 2014 Band To Watch picks. Since then, he’s started a new…
Sophie Israelsohn | March 9, 2018 - 10:01 am
Wet -

Wet – “There’s A Reason”

Wet’s debut Don’t You was heavily anticipated. Now, after releasing a couple more singles in 2016 and more recently featuring on a Rostam track, the…
Sophie Israelsohn | March 9, 2018 - 9:55 am
michaelrault-1520439429

Michael Rault – “I’ll Be There” Video

Last we heard from retro pop-rocker Michael Rault, he was hinting toward a follow-up LP to 2015’s Living Daylight with "Sleep With Me." We now…
Sophie Israelsohn | March 7, 2018 - 11:29 am
high-sunn-missed-connections-1520280480

Premiere

High Sunn – “Dedication”

San Francisco-based musician Justin Cheromiah is the young voice behind High Sunn. After over 30 bedroom recordings, the 18 year-old made he strengthened his solo…
Sophie Israelsohn | March 7, 2018 - 9:20 am
okay-kaya-dance-like-u-1520285803

Premiere

Okay Kaya – “Dance Like U” Video

Norwegian-born, New York-based singer-songwriter Okay Kaya has had us keen on her smooth voice with tracks like "Durer" and the recent "IUD." Today we're premiering…
Sophie Israelsohn | March 6, 2018 - 10:15 am
the-armed-role-models-1520282920

The Armed – “Role Models” Video (Feat. Tommy Wiseau)

Detroit hardcore collective the Armed are gearing up to release their third LP, Only Love. The video for their latest single, "Role Models," premiered on…
Sophie Israelsohn | March 5, 2018 - 4:02 pm
-1520267042

Hinds – “The Club”

Madrid’s resident garage band Hinds announced their sophomore record, I Don’t Run, with the playful yet pleading "New For You" back in January. Today they’re…
Sophie Israelsohn | March 5, 2018 - 2:47 pm
HD-Album-Vol1-1519833671

Premiere

Stream Helena Deland From The Series Of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. I & II

We got a taste of Montreal-based singer/songwriter Helena Deland’s follow up to the Drawing Room EP with "There Are A Thousand." Today, we’re streaming her…
Sophie Israelsohn | March 1, 2018 - 10:05 am
Pole Siblings - Carve

Premiere

Pole Siblings – “Carve”

Johan and Sofie Stolpe are a Finnish sibling duo based in Sweden, making indie pop sounds under the name Pole Siblings. Today we’re premiering the…
Sophie Israelsohn | March 1, 2018 - 9:48 am
drawingboards-1519837303

Premiere

Drawing Boards – “Something On Me”

Drawing Boards is a band fronted by ex-Dirty On Purpose singer-drummer Doug Marvin and Sisters guitarist Aaron Pfannebecker. Since its inception, the Queens-based project has…
Sophie Israelsohn | March 1, 2018 - 9:04 am
nap-eyes-Im-bad-1519672314

Nap Eyes – “I’m Bad”

We’ve been patiently awaiting Nap Eyes’ third LP, I’m Bad Now, since they announced it with "Every Time The Feeling" followed by "Dull Me Line"
Sophie Israelsohn | February 26, 2018 - 2:37 pm
Metallica
Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Metallica Announce North American Tour

Word just got out that James Hetfield is making his feature film debut as Officer Bob Hayward in the Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly
Sophie Israelsohn | February 26, 2018 - 12:40 pm
moby-this-wild-darkness-1519661665

Moby – “This Wild Darkness” Video

Last year, electronic veteran Moby surprised us with an album with his new band the Void Pacific Choir called More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse.
Sophie Israelsohn | February 26, 2018 - 11:59 am
Sunflower Bean
Credit: Hollie Fernando

Sunflower Bean – “Twentytwo”

New York trio Sunflower Bean recently signed to Mom + Pop, and so far we’ve heard "I Was A Fool" and "Crisis Fest" from their…
Sophie Israelsohn | February 22, 2018 - 3:38 pm
BS17_Slowdancer_IMG_4403_medium_preview-1519232600

Premiere

Slow Dancer – “Poor Boy” (Nick Drake Cover)

Last year we let Slow Dancer’s sophomore record, In A Mood, pull us into one too. Now the Australian project fronted by Simon Okely is…
Sophie Israelsohn | February 22, 2018 - 11:12 am
Comments from Sophie Israelsohn

Updated, thanks!
+1 |
October 30, 2017 on Bill MacKay & Ryley Walker – “Stretching My Dollar In Plano” Video

