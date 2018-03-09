Features
Sophie Israelsohn
Credit:
Theo Cote
Premiere
Erica Eso – “House That’s Always Burning”
Weston Minissali lent his synth-playing talents to Cloud Becomes Your Hand, one of our 2014
Band To Watch
picks. Since then, he’s started a new…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
March 9, 2018 - 10:01 am
Wet – “There’s A Reason”
Wet’s debut
Don’t You
was heavily anticipated. Now, after releasing
a couple more singles
in 2016 and more recently
featuring on a Rostam track
, the…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
March 9, 2018 - 9:55 am
Michael Rault – “I’ll Be There” Video
Last we heard from retro pop-rocker Michael Rault, he was hinting toward a follow-up LP to 2015’s
Living Daylight
with "
Sleep With Me
." We now…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
March 7, 2018 - 11:29 am
Premiere
High Sunn – “Dedication”
San Francisco-based musician Justin Cheromiah is the young voice behind High Sunn. After over 30 bedroom recordings, the 18 year-old made he strengthened his solo…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
March 7, 2018 - 9:20 am
Premiere
Okay Kaya – “Dance Like U” Video
Norwegian-born, New York-based singer-songwriter Okay Kaya has had us keen on her smooth voice with tracks like "
Durer
" and the recent "IUD." Today we're premiering…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
March 6, 2018 - 10:15 am
The Armed – “Role Models” Video (Feat. Tommy Wiseau)
Detroit hardcore collective the Armed are gearing up to release their third LP,
Only Love
. The video for their latest single, "Role Models," premiered on…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
March 5, 2018 - 4:02 pm
Hinds – “The Club”
Madrid’s resident garage band Hinds announced their sophomore record,
I Don’t Run
, with the playful yet pleading "
New For You
" back in January. Today they’re…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
March 5, 2018 - 2:47 pm
Premiere
Stream Helena Deland
From The Series Of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. I & II
We got a taste of Montreal-based singer/songwriter Helena Deland’s follow up to the
Drawing Room
EP with "
There Are A Thousand
." Today, we’re streaming her…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
March 1, 2018 - 10:05 am
Premiere
Pole Siblings – “Carve”
Johan and Sofie Stolpe are a Finnish sibling duo based in Sweden, making indie pop sounds under the name Pole Siblings. Today we’re premiering the…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
March 1, 2018 - 9:48 am
Premiere
Drawing Boards – “Something On Me”
Drawing Boards is a band fronted by ex-Dirty On Purpose singer-drummer Doug Marvin and Sisters guitarist Aaron Pfannebecker. Since its inception, the Queens-based project has…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
March 1, 2018 - 9:04 am
Nap Eyes – “I’m Bad”
We’ve been patiently awaiting Nap Eyes’ third LP,
I’m Bad Now
, since they announced it with "
Every Time The Feeling
" followed by "
Dull Me Line
"
Sophie Israelsohn
|
February 26, 2018 - 2:37 pm
Credit:
Scott Legato/Getty Images
Metallica Announce North American Tour
Word just got out that James Hetfield is making his
feature film debut as Officer Bob Hayward
in the Ted Bundy biopic
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly
…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
February 26, 2018 - 12:40 pm
Moby – “This Wild Darkness” Video
Last year, electronic veteran Moby surprised us with an album with his new band the Void Pacific Choir called
More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse
.
Sophie Israelsohn
|
February 26, 2018 - 11:59 am
Credit:
Hollie Fernando
Sunflower Bean – “Twentytwo”
New York trio Sunflower Bean recently signed to Mom + Pop, and so far we’ve heard "
I Was A Fool
" and "
Crisis Fest
" from their…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
February 22, 2018 - 3:38 pm
Premiere
Slow Dancer – “Poor Boy” (Nick Drake Cover)
Last year we let Slow Dancer’s sophomore record,
In A Mood
, pull us into one too. Now the Australian project fronted by Simon Okely is…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
February 22, 2018 - 11:12 am
