Commercial Appeal

Courtney Barnett Covers INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart” In Apple Ad Supporting Marriage Equality

Tell Me How You Really Feel? Pretty great ever since we heard there's a new Courtney Barnett album coming out! While we wait for more…
Chris DeVille | February 26, 2018 - 5:34 pm
Watch Steven Tyler Age In Reverse In Kia's Super Bowl Commercial

Kia appears to be marketing their cars as time machines. In a new commercial for the company that aired during the Super Bowl tonight, Steven…
Peter Helman | February 4, 2018 - 9:54 pm
cardibamazon-1517428844

Watch Cardi B Replace Alexa In Amazon’s Super Bowl Commercial

Cardi B is featured in a commercial for Amazon's Alexa that'll air during the Super Bowl this weekend. The conceit of the ad is that…
James Rettig | January 31, 2018 - 3:02 pm
Missy Elliott

Watch Missy Elliott & Busta Rhymes In Doritos’ Super Bowl Commercial

We are now at a point where there are commercials for commercials. A series of ads for Doritos and Mountain Dew featuring Missy Elliott coaching…
Peter Helman | January 25, 2018 - 8:18 pm
szagap-1516820110

SZA Dances To Metro Boomin’s Thompson Twins Remix In A New Gap Commercial

SZA is featured in the latest Gap commercial, which is soundtracked by a new Metro Boomin' remix of the Thompson Twins' "Hold Me Now." Metro…
James Rettig | January 24, 2018 - 1:59 pm
Solange-CK-1-1511199786
Credit: Willy Vanderperre

Solange Recruits Kelela, Dev Hynes, & More For Calvin Klein Ads

Solange has partnered with Calvin Klein for a new advertising campaign. She recruited a cast of fellow musicians for a photo shoot that includes Dev…
James Rettig | November 20, 2017 - 12:51 pm
Watch Drake & His Dad's New Virginia Black Ad

Drake has his own brand of whiskey, Virginia Black, and over the summer, he enlisted his dear old dad to help him sell some by…
Peter Helman | November 19, 2017 - 5:55 pm
unnamed-34-1510329722

Hear Elbow Cover The Beatles’ “Golden Slumbers” For John Lewis Christmas Ad

Elbow recorded a cover of the Beatles' Abbey Road track "Golden Slumbers" for a new holiday ad for UK department store John Lewis. Their cover…
James Rettig | November 10, 2017 - 11:03 am
isthisbojackhorseman-1507903280

Kehlani Shares New Song/Video “Touch,” A Halloween Collaboration With Budweiser

Kehlani released a new song, "Honey," at the beginning of the month, and today she's putting out another new track, "Touch," with a video that…
James Rettig | October 13, 2017 - 10:02 am
Killer Mike, El-P
Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Run The Jewels – “Mean Demeanor”

Run The Jewels have a new song on the FIFA 18 soundtrack -- the game comes out tomorrow -- and today a commercial has been…
James Rettig | September 28, 2017 - 1:11 pm

Swish Swish Bish Another One In The Laundry Basket

Scott Lapatine | September 14, 2017 - 5:03 pm
cherfuture-1505329791

Watch Future & Cher’s Auto-Tuned Cover Of “Everyday People” In New Gap Ad

Brands looooove to pair up unlikely artists to cover songs for commercials -- see Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty's "It Takes Two" Target ad
James Rettig | September 13, 2017 - 3:11 pm
unnamed-1-1504881255

Stephin Merritt Writes A Jingle For Silverlake Menswear Store Virgil Normal

The Magnetic Fields' Stephin Merritt writes songs about pretty much anything -- that's sorta his thing, right? -- so why not write a jingle for…
James Rettig | September 8, 2017 - 10:40 am
tswifteverythingnow-1504798055

Watch Taylor Swift’s New AT&T Commercial With Andy Samberg

The Taylor Swift promotional machine rolls on... We've had UPS trucks and college football commercials and possible UFOs, and the latest brands to get a…
James Rettig | September 7, 2017 - 11:28 am
St. V
Credit: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

St. Vincent Covers The Beatles In New Tiffany Commercial

Annie Clark -- aka St. Vincent -- is the new face of Tiffany & Co. and today the jewelry company rolled out a new fragrance,…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | August 30, 2017 - 4:57 pm
