Commercial Appeal
Credit:
Pooneh Ghana
Courtney Barnett Covers INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart” In Apple Ad Supporting Marriage Equality
Tell Me How You Really Feel
? Pretty great ever since we heard there's a new Courtney Barnett album coming out! While we wait for more…
Chris DeVille
|
February 26, 2018 - 5:34 pm
Watch Steven Tyler Age In Reverse In Kia’s Super Bowl Commercial
Kia appears to be marketing their cars as time machines. In a new commercial for the company that aired during the Super Bowl tonight, Steven…
Peter Helman
|
February 4, 2018 - 9:54 pm
Watch Cardi B Replace Alexa In Amazon’s Super Bowl Commercial
Cardi B is featured in a commercial for Amazon's Alexa that'll air during the Super Bowl this weekend. The conceit of the ad is that…
James Rettig
|
January 31, 2018 - 3:02 pm
Watch Missy Elliott & Busta Rhymes In Doritos’ Super Bowl Commercial
We are now at a point where there are commercials for commercials. A series of ads for Doritos and Mountain Dew featuring Missy Elliott coaching…
Peter Helman
|
January 25, 2018 - 8:18 pm
SZA Dances To Metro Boomin’s Thompson Twins Remix In A New Gap Commercial
SZA is featured in the latest Gap commercial, which is soundtracked by a new Metro Boomin' remix of the Thompson Twins' "
Hold Me Now
." Metro…
James Rettig
|
January 24, 2018 - 1:59 pm
Credit:
Willy Vanderperre
Solange Recruits Kelela, Dev Hynes, & More For Calvin Klein Ads
Solange has partnered with Calvin Klein for a new advertising campaign. She recruited a cast of fellow musicians for a photo shoot that includes Dev…
James Rettig
|
November 20, 2017 - 12:51 pm
Watch Drake & His Dad’s New Virginia Black Ad
Drake has his own brand of whiskey, Virginia Black, and over the summer, he enlisted his dear old dad to help him sell some by…
Peter Helman
|
November 19, 2017 - 5:55 pm
Hear Elbow Cover The Beatles’ “Golden Slumbers” For John Lewis Christmas Ad
Elbow recorded a cover of the Beatles'
Abbey Road
track "Golden Slumbers" for a new holiday ad for UK department store John Lewis. Their cover…
James Rettig
|
November 10, 2017 - 11:03 am
Kehlani Shares New Song/Video “Touch,” A Halloween Collaboration With Budweiser
Kehlani released a new song, "
Honey
," at the beginning of the month, and today she's putting out another new track, "Touch," with a video that…
James Rettig
|
October 13, 2017 - 10:02 am
Credit:
Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Run The Jewels – “Mean Demeanor”
Run The Jewels have a new song on the
FIFA 18
soundtrack -- the game comes out tomorrow -- and today a commercial has been…
James Rettig
|
September 28, 2017 - 1:11 pm
Swish Swish Bish Another One In The Laundry Basket
Scott Lapatine
|
September 14, 2017 - 5:03 pm
Watch Future & Cher’s Auto-Tuned Cover Of “Everyday People” In New Gap Ad
Brands
looooove
to pair up unlikely artists to cover songs for commercials -- see Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty's
"It Takes Two" Target ad
…
James Rettig
|
September 13, 2017 - 3:11 pm
Stephin Merritt Writes A Jingle For Silverlake Menswear Store Virgil Normal
The Magnetic Fields' Stephin Merritt writes songs about pretty much anything -- that's sorta his thing, right? -- so why not write a jingle for…
James Rettig
|
September 8, 2017 - 10:40 am
Watch Taylor Swift’s New AT&T Commercial With Andy Samberg
The Taylor Swift promotional machine rolls on... We've had
UPS trucks
and
college football commercials
and
possible UFOs
, and the latest brands to get a…
James Rettig
|
September 7, 2017 - 11:28 am
Credit:
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
St. Vincent Covers The Beatles In New Tiffany Commercial
Annie Clark -- aka St. Vincent -- is the
new face of Tiffany & Co.
and today the jewelry company rolled out a new fragrance,…
Gabriela Tully Claymore
|
August 30, 2017 - 4:57 pm
