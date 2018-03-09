Franchises

Features
SXSW goes down next week and you know what that means: Scott, James, and Gabriela are going to be extremely tired and baking in the…
Stereogum
|
March 9, 2018 - 5:25 pm
Straight To Video
The 5 Best Videos Of The Week
Music videos constitute an art form, but they're also basically advertising. They were created so that we'd want to buy music. That's their point. It's…
Tom Breihan
|
March 9, 2018 - 3:56 pm
Credit:
Ray Concepcion
Interview
Patrick Stickles, Creator Of Universes, Learns To Make Do In This One
Spend any amount of time with Patrick Stickles, and you will often feel like you are in a movie where the voice-over narration, provided by…
Michael Tedder
|
March 9, 2018 - 1:55 pm
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: Brenda Lee’s “I Want To Be Wanted”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
March 9, 2018 - 11:52 am
The Anniversary
TNT
Turns 20
In the late '70s, punk rock was regularly credited, by its practitioners and champions, as the big reset button rock music needed -- a severing…
Nate Patrin
|
March 9, 2018 - 11:52 am
The Week In Pop
Pop Radio’s Love Affair With White Rappers Continues Apace
"Let You Down" begins with plaintive minor-key piano chords and a trembling vocal run through that omnipresent chipmunk effect, the wildly popular pitched-up modulation that…
Chris DeVille
|
March 8, 2018 - 4:01 pm
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: The Drifters’ “Save The Last Dance For Me”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
March 8, 2018 - 11:51 am
Credit:
Kyle Gustafson/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Status Ain't Hood
Roc Marciano’s Album Is Worth Your $30
How much is music worth -- not a physical object associated with music, but music itself? The market has answered that question for us ruthlessly:…
Tom Breihan
|
March 7, 2018 - 12:41 pm
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: Larry Verne’s “Mr. Custer”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
March 7, 2018 - 11:56 am
Credit:
Rachel Cabitt
Band To Watch
Band To Watch: THICK
Chatting with Nikki Sisti, Shari Page, and Kate Black of THICK feels like being at a slumber party. They laugh and talk over each other,…
Julia Gray
|
March 6, 2018 - 3:39 pm
Stereogum Sessions
Watch Gaz Coombes’ Stripped Down Stereogum Session
Former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes is gearing up to release his third solo album,
World's Strongest Man
, in just under two months. Ahead of that,…
Ryan Leas
|
March 6, 2018 - 3:14 pm
Credit:
Jack Garland
Band To Watch
Artist To Watch: Many Rooms
There's a specter that hangs over Brianna Hunt's first album as Many Rooms. Occasionally, it can be beautiful, but more often than not it's looming…
James Rettig
|
March 6, 2018 - 12:01 pm
The Number Ones
The Number Ones: Connie Francis’ “My Heart Has A Mind Of Its Own”
In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the
Billboard
Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
…
Tom Breihan
|
March 6, 2018 - 11:34 am
Album Of The Week
Album Of The Week: David Byrne
American Utopia
One Tuesday morning, just a little under 10 years ago, my wife and I learned that she was pregnant. I didn't know
what
the fuck…
Tom Breihan
|
March 6, 2018 - 10:12 am
Credit:
Gie Knaeps/Getty Images
Gotcha Covered
Gotcha Covered: Madonna
Thirty years ago, on March 1, 1988, Ciccone Youth's
The Whitey Album
was supposed to come out. It didn't, of course -- not until the…
Nate Patrin
|
March 5, 2018 - 12:12 pm
