Franchises

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

SXSW goes down next week and you know what that means: Scott, James, and Gabriela are going to be extremely tired and baking in the…
Stereogum | March 9, 2018 - 5:25 pm
Str82video-1520627857

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Music videos constitute an art form, but they're also basically advertising. They were created so that we'd want to buy music. That's their point. It's…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 3:56 pm
titusanronicus_rayconcepcion2_portrait-1520611664
Credit: Ray Concepcion

Interview

Patrick Stickles, Creator Of Universes, Learns To Make Do In This One

Spend any amount of time with Patrick Stickles, and you will often feel like you are in a movie where the voice-over narration, provided by…
Michael Tedder | March 9, 2018 - 1:55 pm
Brenda Lee - I Want To Be Wanted

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Brenda Lee’s “I Want To Be Wanted”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 11:52 am
Tortoise - TNT

The Anniversary

TNT Turns 20

In the late '70s, punk rock was regularly credited, by its practitioners and champions, as the big reset button rock music needed -- a severing…
Nate Patrin | March 9, 2018 - 11:52 am
NF

The Week In Pop

Pop Radio’s Love Affair With White Rappers Continues Apace

"Let You Down" begins with plaintive minor-key piano chords and a trembling vocal run through that omnipresent chipmunk effect, the wildly popular pitched-up modulation that…
Chris DeVille | March 8, 2018 - 4:01 pm
The Drifters - Save The Last Dance For Me

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: The Drifters’ “Save The Last Dance For Me”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | March 8, 2018 - 11:51 am
Roc Marciano
Credit: Kyle Gustafson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Status Ain't Hood

Roc Marciano’s Album Is Worth Your $30

How much is music worth -- not a physical object associated with music, but music itself? The market has answered that question for us ruthlessly:…
Tom Breihan | March 7, 2018 - 12:41 pm
Larry Verne - Mr Custer

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Larry Verne’s “Mr. Custer”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | March 7, 2018 - 11:56 am
THICK-Rachel-Cabitt-1-1519923256
Credit: Rachel Cabitt

Band To Watch

Band To Watch: THICK

Chatting with Nikki Sisti, Shari Page, and Kate Black of THICK feels like being at a slumber party. They laugh and talk over each other,…
Julia Gray | March 6, 2018 - 3:39 pm
Gaz Coombes

Stereogum Sessions

Watch Gaz Coombes’ Stripped Down Stereogum Session

Former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes is gearing up to release his third solo album, World's Strongest Man, in just under two months. Ahead of that,…
Ryan Leas | March 6, 2018 - 3:14 pm
ManyRooms_posed01_JackGarland_WEB-1520269236
Credit: Jack Garland

Band To Watch

Artist To Watch: Many Rooms

There's a specter that hangs over Brianna Hunt's first album as Many Rooms. Occasionally, it can be beautiful, but more often than not it's looming…
James Rettig | March 6, 2018 - 12:01 pm
Connie Francis - My Heart Has A Mind Of Its Own

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Connie Francis’ “My Heart Has A Mind Of Its Own”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | March 6, 2018 - 11:34 am
David-Byrne-American-Utopia-1520277474

Album Of The Week

Album Of The Week: David Byrne American Utopia

One Tuesday morning, just a little under 10 years ago, my wife and I learned that she was pregnant. I didn't know what the fuck…
Tom Breihan | March 6, 2018 - 10:12 am
Madonna
Credit: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered: Madonna

Thirty years ago, on March 1, 1988, Ciccone Youth's The Whitey Album was supposed to come out. It didn't, of course -- not until the…
Nate Patrin | March 5, 2018 - 12:12 pm
