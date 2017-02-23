Features
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
On The Surprising Endurance Of Sade’s “By Your Side”
Ever since the Nigerian-born, English-bred singer/composer Sade Adu released her 1984 debut LP,
Diamond Life
, she and her eponymous band have released countless high-charting hits…
Nate Patrin
|
February 23, 2017 - 10:01 am
Best Covers
“Wicked Game” Ad Nauseam: 25 Years Of An Unlikely New Standard
Twenty-five years ago today, Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" hit #6 on the
Billboard
Hot 100. It was the song's highest chart position, laying the foundation…
Ryan Leas
|
March 2, 2016 - 1:37 pm
Credit:
Paul R. Giunta
Best Covers
Sleater-Kinney’s 10 Best Cover Songs
Last year Sleater-Kinney put a period on their world-shaking, band-revitalizing 2015 with a nearly weeklong victory lap across some of New York's finest venues. (They…
Michael Tedder
|
January 18, 2016 - 10:31 am
Best Covers
21 Covers Of “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” Rated
There's a paradox with some artists -- the legends who stand apart from so much of pop music history in such a way that would…
Ryan Leas
|
September 23, 2015 - 12:20 pm
Best Covers
20 Covers Of Radiohead’s “Creep,” Rated
In the never-ending curious case of Radiohead, you have a slew of their most iconic songs out there -- beloved, covered, cited. Songs that have…
Ryan Leas
|
November 26, 2014 - 2:37 pm
Credit:
Chvrches
Best Covers
10 Cover Songs By Chvrches, Ranked
It was just over two years ago that Glasgow trio Chvrches first tapped their synth keys into our hearts with their dark, romantic pop. Aside…
Claire Lobenfeld
|
November 17, 2014 - 12:04 pm
Credit:
R.E.M.
Best Covers
R.E.M.’s 10 Best Cover Songs
From the looks of the R.E.M. setlist site
remtimeline.com
, early R.E.M. gigs were glorified bar-band hootenannies. Before they'd written
Murmur
and
Chronic Town
, the band…
John Everhart
|
September 18, 2014 - 1:06 pm
Credit:
Bruce Springsteen - "I'm On Fire"
Best Covers
Edgy And Dull: 20 Covers Of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire,” Rated
A few weeks back, we premiered
Low's cover
of Bruce Springsteen's "I'm On Fire," and it was great (more on that below). It's their contribution…
Ryan Leas
|
August 6, 2014 - 11:10 am
Best Covers
The 20 Best Indie Rock Madonna Covers
From the
Super Bowl
to
ULTRA
, it's been an awkward launch for
MDNA
. But to be fair, Madonna's 12th album, while not stylistically groundbreaking, has…
Scott Lapatine
|
March 27, 2012 - 11:01 am
Credit:
The 10 Best xx Covers
Best Covers
The 10 Best xx Covers
The xx's music is fertile ground for imaginative covers, thanks to the space that the band creates and maintains within its own songs. Inspired by…
Corban Goble
|
October 19, 2011 - 2:19 pm
Credit:
The 10 Best Indie Rock Beyoncé Covers
Best Covers
The 10 Best Indie Rock Beyoncé Covers
It's going to be impossible to claim that Beyoncé Knowles has "quietly" put together a vicious song catalog, stocked with everything from
heart-wrenching ballads
to…
Stereogum
|
October 14, 2011 - 10:24 am
Credit:
Weezer 2010
Best Covers
Weezer’s 30 Best Cover Songs
Since winning our nerdy hearts in the mid '90s, Weezer have surprised us with weirdo career moves that may alienate some old-school fans but bolster…
Scott Lapatine
|
July 14, 2011 - 11:03 am
Best Covers
Download Bat For Lashes’ 10 Best Cover Songs
Yesterday we posted a live version of an ethereal
new tune
Bat For Lashes did at Australia's Vivid Festival. The second part of the Opera…
Scott Lapatine
|
June 7, 2011 - 3:29 pm
Credit:
Radiohead's Best Cover Songs
Best Covers
Download Radiohead’s 20 Best Cover Songs
If you watched Radiohead's 2007
thumbs_down
webcast (or perused the occasional Dead Air Space
office chart
or Low End Theory
playlist
) you have a good…
Scott Lapatine
|
May 26, 2011 - 2:20 pm
Credit:
Bon Iver
Best Covers
Download Bon Iver’s 10 Best Cover Songs
On "
Calgary
," Justin Vernon's vocals lay in a cloud of gloomy synths and anxious electric guitar tones, suggesting a sonic shift from the grainy
For
…
Scott Lapatine
|
May 17, 2011 - 1:41 pm
Previous
1
Next
