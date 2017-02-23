Best Covers

Sade - By Your Side

Best Covers

On The Surprising Endurance Of Sade’s “By Your Side”

Ever since the Nigerian-born, English-bred singer/composer Sade Adu released her 1984 debut LP, Diamond Life, she and her eponymous band have released countless high-charting hits…
Nate Patrin | February 23, 2017 - 10:01 am
chrisisaak_wickedgame

Best Covers

“Wicked Game” Ad Nauseam: 25 Years Of An Unlikely New Standard

Twenty-five years ago today, Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" hit #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the song's highest chart position, laying the foundation…
Ryan Leas | March 2, 2016 - 1:37 pm
Sleater-Kinney
Credit: Paul R. Giunta

Best Covers

Sleater-Kinney’s 10 Best Cover Songs

Last year Sleater-Kinney put a period on their world-shaking, band-revitalizing 2015 with a nearly weeklong victory lap across some of New York's finest venues. (They…
Michael Tedder | January 18, 2016 - 10:31 am
Nina Simone

Best Covers

21 Covers Of “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” Rated

There's a paradox with some artists -- the legends who stand apart from so much of pop music history in such a way that would…
Ryan Leas | September 23, 2015 - 12:20 pm
Radiohead -

Best Covers

20 Covers Of Radiohead’s “Creep,” Rated

In the never-ending curious case of Radiohead, you have a slew of their most iconic songs out there -- beloved, covered, cited. Songs that have…
Ryan Leas | November 26, 2014 - 2:37 pm
Chvrches
Credit: Chvrches

Best Covers

10 Cover Songs By Chvrches, Ranked

It was just over two years ago that Glasgow trio Chvrches first tapped their synth keys into our hearts with their dark, romantic pop. Aside…
Claire Lobenfeld | November 17, 2014 - 12:04 pm
R.E.M.
Credit: R.E.M.

Best Covers

R.E.M.’s 10 Best Cover Songs

From the looks of the R.E.M. setlist site remtimeline.com, early R.E.M. gigs were glorified bar-band hootenannies. Before they'd written Murmur and Chronic Town, the band…
John Everhart | September 18, 2014 - 1:06 pm
Bruce Springsteen - "I'm On Fire"
Credit: Bruce Springsteen - "I'm On Fire"

Best Covers

Edgy And Dull: 20 Covers Of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire,” Rated

A few weeks back, we premiered Low's cover of Bruce Springsteen's "I'm On Fire," and it was great (more on that below). It's their contribution…
Ryan Leas | August 6, 2014 - 11:10 am
The 20 Best Indie Rock Madonna Covers

Best Covers

The 20 Best Indie Rock Madonna Covers

From the Super Bowl to ULTRA, it's been an awkward launch for MDNA. But to be fair, Madonna's 12th album, while not stylistically groundbreaking, has…
Scott Lapatine | March 27, 2012 - 11:01 am
The 10 Best xx Covers
Credit: The 10 Best xx Covers

Best Covers

The 10 Best xx Covers

The xx's music is fertile ground for imaginative covers, thanks to the space that the band creates and maintains within its own songs. Inspired by…
Corban Goble | October 19, 2011 - 2:19 pm
The 10 Best Indie Rock Beyoncé Covers
Credit: The 10 Best Indie Rock Beyoncé Covers

Best Covers

The 10 Best Indie Rock Beyoncé Covers

It's going to be impossible to claim that Beyoncé Knowles has "quietly" put together a vicious song catalog, stocked with everything from heart-wrenching ballads to…
Stereogum | October 14, 2011 - 10:24 am
Weezer 2010
Credit: Weezer 2010

Best Covers

Weezer’s 30 Best Cover Songs

Since winning our nerdy hearts in the mid '90s, Weezer have surprised us with weirdo career moves that may alienate some old-school fans but bolster…
Scott Lapatine | July 14, 2011 - 11:03 am

Best Covers

Download Bat For Lashes’ 10 Best Cover Songs

Yesterday we posted a live version of an ethereal new tune Bat For Lashes did at Australia's Vivid Festival. The second part of the Opera…
Scott Lapatine | June 7, 2011 - 3:29 pm
Radiohead's Best Cover Songs
Credit: Radiohead's Best Cover Songs

Best Covers

Download Radiohead’s 20 Best Cover Songs

If you watched Radiohead's 2007 thumbs_down webcast (or perused the occasional Dead Air Space office chart or Low End Theory playlist) you have a good…
Scott Lapatine | May 26, 2011 - 2:20 pm
Bon Iver
Credit: Bon Iver

Best Covers

Download Bon Iver’s 10 Best Cover Songs

On "Calgary," Justin Vernon's vocals lay in a cloud of gloomy synths and anxious electric guitar tones, suggesting a sonic shift from the grainy For
Scott Lapatine | May 17, 2011 - 1:41 pm
