Credit: Ray Concepcion

Patrick Stickles, Creator Of Universes, Learns To Make Do In This One

Spend any amount of time with Patrick Stickles, and you will often feel like you are in a movie where the voice-over narration, provided by…
Michael Tedder | March 9, 2018 - 1:55 pm
THICK-Rachel-Cabitt-1-1519923256
Credit: Rachel Cabitt

Band To Watch

Band To Watch: THICK

Chatting with Nikki Sisti, Shari Page, and Kate Black of THICK feels like being at a slumber party. They laugh and talk over each other,…
Julia Gray | March 6, 2018 - 3:39 pm
ManyRooms_posed01_JackGarland_WEB-1520269236
Credit: Jack Garland

Band To Watch

Artist To Watch: Many Rooms

There's a specter that hangs over Brianna Hunt's first album as Many Rooms. Occasionally, it can be beautiful, but more often than not it's looming…
James Rettig | March 6, 2018 - 12:01 pm
Frankie Cosmos
Credit: Angel Ceballos

Interview

Greta Kline On Reclaiming Old Love Songs & Frankie Cosmos’ New Album Vessel

Over the last few years, starting with 2014's Zentropy, Frankie Cosmos has become less the sole outlet for Greta Kline and more a shifting coterie…
James Rettig | March 1, 2018 - 10:00 am
Camp-Cope-7_credit-Naomi-Beveridge-highres-1519656782
Credit: Naomi Beveridge

Interview

Camp Cope On Fighting Industry Sexism, Embracing Activism, And Letting Your Audience Change

Being the change you wish to see in the world isn't as easy as it sounds, primarily because there's no how-to guide. The Melbourne-based punk…
Nina Corcoran | February 26, 2018 - 12:36 pm
scottandscott-1517860014
Credit: Kevin Bartelt

Interview

Talkin’ To Scott Aukerman Re: R U Talkin’ R.E.M. Re: Me?

The great podcast U Talkin' U2 To Me is billed as "the comprehensive and encyclopedic compendium of all things U2." It's a claim as bold…
Michael Nelson | February 21, 2018 - 3:02 am
Screaming Females
Credit: Grace Winter

Interview

All At Once, Screaming Females Discuss New Album All At Once

Elizabeth, New Jersey is as quintessentially suburban as it gets. There’s two main roads, the standard convenience store and fast food chains, and the laundromat…
Layla Halabian | February 13, 2018 - 12:12 pm
Carrie Brownstein
Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Interview

Q&A: Carrie Brownstein On The End Of Portlandia, Her Many Film Projects, And The Next Sleater-Kinney Album

Back in the summer of 2007, I fielded an email request from SNL’s Fred Armisen on behalf of him and his friend Carrie Brownstein of…
Scott Lapatine | February 6, 2018 - 11:15 am
Fever Ray Plunge
Credit: Karolina Pajak

Interview

How Homemade BDSM And The Politics Of Sex Influenced Fever Ray’s Plunge Aesthetic

Since its inception, Fever Ray has been as much of a visual project as it has a musical one. Karin Dreijer -- who makes up…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | January 23, 2018 - 10:00 am
vundabar-press-1516376576
Credit: Julia Loring

Interview

Vundabar On Internalized Shame, The Cost Of Dying, & Their New Album Smell Smoke

There are certain topics you're just not supposed to talk about: death, illness, the astronomical cost of living while dying. The societal taboos around these…
James Rettig | January 22, 2018 - 11:42 am
No Age Q&A
Credit: Aaron Farley

Interview

No Age’s Dean Spunt On Their New Album, Navigating The Industry, & The Late Grant Hart

Ten years ago, it seemed like No Age would never stop making noise. The Los Angeles duo (guitarist Randy Randall, drummer/singer Dean Allen Spunt) introduced…
Michael Tedder | January 19, 2018 - 3:17 pm
YLT
Credit: GODLIS

Interview

Read Our Q&A With Yo La Tengo And Hear 4 Songs From Their New Album There’s A Riot Going On

Hoboken’s Yo La Tengo, one of the longest-running and most rewarding indie-rock bands since the genre had a name, are up there with Tom Waits…
Dan Weiss | January 18, 2018 - 10:02 am
Paddy Hanna
Credit: Stephen White

Band To Watch

Artist To Watch: Paddy Hanna

It played out like a scene in a downbeat, indie-level This Is Spinal Tap. In one of his succession of failed projects, Irish songwriter Paddy…
Ryan Leas | January 17, 2018 - 10:57 am
Haley Heynderickx

Band To Watch

Artist To Watch: Haley Heynderickx

To write "Untitled God Song," Haley Heynderickx had to get away from God's creation. "I was living with a friend and very self-conscious because we…
Stephen Deusner | January 16, 2018 - 9:20 am
Collective Soul
Credit: Steve Eichner/Getty Images

Interview

Collective Soul’s Ed Roland Talks About The Legacy Of “Shine,” Making Albums At Home, & The Increasing Rarity Of The Riff

Tracking Down is a newish Stereogum franchise in which we talk to artists who have been out of the spotlight for a minute.
Dan Weiss | January 15, 2018 - 2:46 pm
