The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Credit:
Ray Concepcion
Interview
Patrick Stickles, Creator Of Universes, Learns To Make Do In This One
Spend any amount of time with Patrick Stickles, and you will often feel like you are in a movie where the voice-over narration, provided by…
Michael Tedder
|
March 9, 2018 - 1:55 pm
Credit:
Rachel Cabitt
Band To Watch
Band To Watch: THICK
Chatting with Nikki Sisti, Shari Page, and Kate Black of THICK feels like being at a slumber party. They laugh and talk over each other,…
Julia Gray
|
March 6, 2018 - 3:39 pm
Credit:
Jack Garland
Band To Watch
Artist To Watch: Many Rooms
There's a specter that hangs over Brianna Hunt's first album as Many Rooms. Occasionally, it can be beautiful, but more often than not it's looming…
James Rettig
|
March 6, 2018 - 12:01 pm
Credit:
Angel Ceballos
Interview
Greta Kline On Reclaiming Old Love Songs & Frankie Cosmos’ New Album
Vessel
Over the last few years, starting with 2014's
Zentropy
, Frankie Cosmos has become less the sole outlet for Greta Kline and more a shifting coterie…
James Rettig
|
March 1, 2018 - 10:00 am
Credit:
Naomi Beveridge
Interview
Camp Cope On Fighting Industry Sexism, Embracing Activism, And Letting Your Audience Change
Being the change you wish to see in the world isn't as easy as it sounds, primarily because there's no how-to guide. The Melbourne-based punk…
Nina Corcoran
|
February 26, 2018 - 12:36 pm
Credit:
Kevin Bartelt
Interview
Talkin’ To Scott Aukerman Re:
R U Talkin’ R.E.M. Re: Me?
The great podcast
U Talkin' U2 To Me
is billed as "the comprehensive and encyclopedic compendium of all things U2." It's a claim as bold…
Michael Nelson
|
February 21, 2018 - 3:02 am
Credit:
Grace Winter
Interview
All At Once, Screaming Females Discuss New Album
All At Once
Elizabeth, New Jersey is as quintessentially suburban as it gets. There’s two main roads, the standard convenience store and fast food chains, and the laundromat…
Layla Halabian
|
February 13, 2018 - 12:12 pm
Credit:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Interview
Q&A: Carrie Brownstein On The End Of
Portlandia
, Her Many Film Projects, And The Next Sleater-Kinney Album
Back in the summer of 2007, I fielded an email request from
SNL
’s Fred Armisen on behalf of him and his friend Carrie Brownstein of…
Scott Lapatine
|
February 6, 2018 - 11:15 am
Credit:
Karolina Pajak
Interview
How Homemade BDSM And The Politics Of Sex Influenced Fever Ray’s
Plunge
Aesthetic
Since its inception, Fever Ray has been as much of a visual project as it has a musical one. Karin Dreijer -- who makes up…
Gabriela Tully Claymore
|
January 23, 2018 - 10:00 am
Credit:
Julia Loring
Interview
Vundabar On Internalized Shame, The Cost Of Dying, & Their New Album
Smell Smoke
There are certain topics you're just not supposed to talk about: death, illness, the astronomical cost of living while dying. The societal taboos around these…
James Rettig
|
January 22, 2018 - 11:42 am
Credit:
Aaron Farley
Interview
No Age’s Dean Spunt On Their New Album, Navigating The Industry, & The Late Grant Hart
Ten years ago, it seemed like No Age would never stop making noise. The Los Angeles duo (guitarist Randy Randall, drummer/singer Dean Allen Spunt) introduced…
Michael Tedder
|
January 19, 2018 - 3:17 pm
Credit:
GODLIS
Interview
Read Our Q&A With Yo La Tengo And Hear 4 Songs From Their New Album
There’s A Riot Going On
Hoboken’s Yo La Tengo, one of the longest-running and most rewarding indie-rock bands since the genre had a name, are up there with Tom Waits…
Dan Weiss
|
January 18, 2018 - 10:02 am
Credit:
Stephen White
Band To Watch
Artist To Watch: Paddy Hanna
It played out like a scene in a downbeat, indie-level
This Is Spinal Tap
. In one of his succession of failed projects, Irish songwriter Paddy…
Ryan Leas
|
January 17, 2018 - 10:57 am
Band To Watch
Artist To Watch: Haley Heynderickx
To write "Untitled God Song," Haley Heynderickx had to get away from God's creation. "I was living with a friend and very self-conscious because we…
Stephen Deusner
|
January 16, 2018 - 9:20 am
Credit:
Steve Eichner/Getty Images
Interview
Collective Soul’s Ed Roland Talks About The Legacy Of “Shine,” Making Albums At Home, & The Increasing Rarity Of The Riff
Tracking Down
is a newish Stereogum franchise in which we talk to artists who have been out of the spotlight for a minute.
…
Dan Weiss
|
January 15, 2018 - 2:46 pm
