Credit:
Martyn Goodacre / Getty
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Smashing Pumpkins Songs
Throughout the long and tumultuous history of the Smashing Pumpkins, there's never really been a prolonged period of anything resembling tranquility. There's never been a…
Ryan Leas
|
February 15, 2018 - 12:54 pm
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Hot Chip Songs
For nearly 15 years now, Hot Chip have been releasing effervescent, wildly infectious synthpop albums like clockwork. Up until recently, you got a Hot Chip…
Ryan Leas
|
February 5, 2018 - 2:53 pm
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Simple Minds Songs
There was a common trajectory for the great new wave artists of the '80s. With many of them having come out of punk in the…
Ryan Leas
|
February 2, 2018 - 2:37 pm
Credit:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
List
Grammys 2018: Performances From Worst To Best
Before this year's Grammys, news broke that
Lorde would not be performing
at the ceremony, since the producers wouldn't let her sing one of her…
Tom Breihan
|
January 29, 2018 - 12:04 pm
Credit:
Bob Berg/Getty Images
10 Best Songs
The 10 Best Cranberries Songs
The Cranberries were one of the alt-rock era's biggest successes. That's true in numerical terms: The Irish band's first two albums, 1993's
Everybody Else Is
…
Simon Vozick-Levinson
|
January 16, 2018 - 12:38 pm
Credit:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty
List
32 Bands We Want To See Reunite For Coachella 2018
It's a new year, and very soon the music events of 2017 will fade further into the rearview and we'll be greeted with 2018's first…
Ryan Leas
|
January 1, 2018 - 2:55 pm
Credit:
3DSculptor
2017 In Review
The 40 Worst Songs Of 2017
The internet was a lot less fun this year. With Russian propagandists invading Facebook, neo-Nazis overrunning Twitter, child predators exploiting YouTube comments, ransomware attacking our…
Scott Lapatine
|
December 29, 2017 - 4:20 pm
2017 In Review
Noteworthy Movie Soundtracks From 2017
Ideally, a great movie soundtrack should be just as immersive as the film itself, whether as a result of a singular vision or good curation.
James Rettig
|
December 20, 2017 - 1:47 pm
Credit:
The Emoji Movie
2017 In Review
Every Zing Now: 19 Memorable Music Tweets From 2017
The world went through a lot this year -- Trump, an investigation into Russian election interference, Nazis, an Arcade Fire album rollout. Twitter also went…
Peter Helman
|
December 19, 2017 - 1:14 pm
2017 In Review
The 10 Best Country Albums Of 2017
Well, it certainly looked like the CMAs got political this year after all.
Stephen Deusner
|
December 18, 2017 - 12:01 pm
2017 In Review
The 50 Best Music Videos Of 2017
In this space in past years, I've usually written about which music-video directors had the best years. It's a variation of the auteur theory, as…
Tom Breihan
|
December 18, 2017 - 11:23 am
2017 In Review
27 Reissues From 2017 You Should Check Out
It's becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of new releases in stores in a given week, and even more daunting to stay on top of…
Annie Zaleski
|
December 15, 2017 - 12:52 pm
2017 In Review
The Best Jazz Albums Of 2017
Jazz had an amazing 2017. It was the music’s centennial—the Original Dixieland Jass Band’s "Dixie Jass Band One Step" and "Livery Stable Blues" were recorded…
Phil Freeman
|
December 13, 2017 - 12:21 pm
2017 In Review
The Best Metal Albums Of 2017
Before we begin our discussion of the fantastic year for underground metal that was 2017, a few orders of business:…
Doug Moore
|
December 12, 2017 - 1:18 pm
2017 In Review
10 Protest Songs That Defined 2017
Whichever side you’re on in the "art is inherently political" debate, there are certain eras wherein political turmoil overwhelmed artistic output. From the '60s through…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
December 12, 2017 - 1:13 pm
