The Smashing Pumpkins
Credit: Martyn Goodacre / Getty

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Smashing Pumpkins Songs

Throughout the long and tumultuous history of the Smashing Pumpkins, there's never really been a prolonged period of anything resembling tranquility. There's never been a…
Ryan Leas | February 15, 2018 - 12:54 pm
Hot Chip

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Hot Chip Songs

For nearly 15 years now, Hot Chip have been releasing effervescent, wildly infectious synthpop albums like clockwork. Up until recently, you got a Hot Chip…
Ryan Leas | February 5, 2018 - 2:53 pm
Virginia Turbett

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Simple Minds Songs

There was a common trajectory for the great new wave artists of the '80s. With many of them having come out of punk in the…
Ryan Leas | February 2, 2018 - 2:37 pm
Kendrick Lamar
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Grammys 2018: Performances From Worst To Best

Before this year's Grammys, news broke that Lorde would not be performing at the ceremony, since the producers wouldn't let her sing one of her…
Tom Breihan | January 29, 2018 - 12:04 pm
The Cranberries
Credit: Bob Berg/Getty Images

10 Best Songs

The 10 Best Cranberries Songs

The Cranberries were one of the alt-rock era's biggest successes. That's true in numerical terms: The Irish band's first two albums, 1993's Everybody Else Is
Simon Vozick-Levinson | January 16, 2018 - 12:38 pm
Coachella 2018
Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

32 Bands We Want To See Reunite For Coachella 2018

It's a new year, and very soon the music events of 2017 will fade further into the rearview and we'll be greeted with 2018's first…
Ryan Leas | January 1, 2018 - 2:55 pm
The Worst Songs Of 2017
Credit: 3DSculptor

The 40 Worst Songs Of 2017

The internet was a lot less fun this year. With Russian propagandists invading Facebook, neo-Nazis overrunning Twitter, child predators exploiting YouTube comments, ransomware attacking our…
Scott Lapatine | December 29, 2017 - 4:20 pm
Ansel Elgort

Noteworthy Movie Soundtracks From 2017

Ideally, a great movie soundtrack should be just as immersive as the film itself, whether as a result of a singular vision or good curation.
James Rettig | December 20, 2017 - 1:47 pm
The Best Tweets Of 2017
Credit: The Emoji Movie

Every Zing Now: 19 Memorable Music Tweets From 2017

The world went through a lot this year -- Trump, an investigation into Russian election interference, Nazis, an Arcade Fire album rollout. Twitter also went…
Peter Helman | December 19, 2017 - 1:14 pm
BEST_REST4-1513616317

The 10 Best Country Albums Of 2017

Well, it certainly looked like the CMAs got political this year after all.
Stephen Deusner | December 18, 2017 - 12:01 pm
Music-Videos-1513611216

The 50 Best Music Videos Of 2017

In this space in past years, I've usually written about which music-video directors had the best years. It's a variation of the auteur theory, as…
Tom Breihan | December 18, 2017 - 11:23 am
27 Reissues From 2017 You Should Check Out

27 Reissues From 2017 You Should Check Out

It's becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of new releases in stores in a given week, and even more daunting to stay on top of…
Annie Zaleski | December 15, 2017 - 12:52 pm
best jazz

The Best Jazz Albums Of 2017

Jazz had an amazing 2017. It was the music’s centennial—the Original Dixieland Jass Band’s "Dixie Jass Band One Step" and "Livery Stable Blues" were recorded…
Phil Freeman | December 13, 2017 - 12:21 pm
lead image metal

The Best Metal Albums Of 2017

Before we begin our discussion of the fantastic year for underground metal that was 2017, a few orders of business:…
Doug Moore | December 12, 2017 - 1:18 pm
10 Protest Songs That Defined 2017

10 Protest Songs That Defined 2017

Whichever side you’re on in the "art is inherently political" debate, there are certain eras wherein political turmoil overwhelmed artistic output. From the '60s through…
Sophie Israelsohn | December 12, 2017 - 1:13 pm
