Album Stream

03 Greedo - The Wolf Of Grape Street



The wildly creative LA street-rap weirdo 03 Greedo has been building up a name for himself for a while now, and it feels like his…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 5:04 pm
Hank Wood And The Hammerheads - Hank Wood And The Hammerheads



Within certain underground circles, New York punks Hank Wood And The Hammerheads are notorious for their wild live shows. They don't release new music that…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 2:17 pm
Caroline Says - No Fool Like An Old Fool

Premiere



Caroline Sallee makes music under the moniker Caroline Says, and on new album No Fool Like An Old Fool, she says a lot. The Huntsville,…
Chris DeVille | March 9, 2018 - 10:50 am
You Were Never Really Here



For a little over 10 years now, Jonny Greenwood has been carving out a whole second life for himself aside from Radiohead as an acclaimed…
Ryan Leas | March 9, 2018 - 9:37 am
Shamir - Resolution



Shamir Bailey, who found disco-house stardom at a very young age, has now renounced his old sound completely and veered off in a very different…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 9:23 am
Hot Snakes - Jericho Sirens



Today is a good day to be an old punk. Hot Snakes are back! Way back in 2000, Rick Froberg and John Reis, the former…
Tom Breihan | March 8, 2018 - 9:50 am
Mount Eerie - Now Only



Steel yourself. You cannot go lightly into a new Mount Eerie album. Last year, Mount Eerie released A Crow Looked At Me, one of the…
Tom Breihan | March 8, 2018 - 8:46 am
Girls Rituals - Im Desperate



Girls Rituals is an experimental pop project based out of Toronto. She comes highly recommended by Katie Dey, who also recently covered one of their…
James Rettig | March 7, 2018 - 12:14 pm
Dungen & Woods



Every year, Mexican Summer's Marfa Myths Festival brings two artists together to create a collaborative EP. Last year, Ariel Pink teamed up with Weyes Blood,…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 6, 2018 - 2:43 pm
August-Greene-1520260075



Last night, Common was at the Oscars, where he theatrically rapped his Best Original Song nominee "Stand Up For Something," and where he also appeared,…
Tom Breihan | March 5, 2018 - 9:37 am
Ness Nite - Dream Girl



Ness Nite, a 22-year-old musician with dual home bases in Minneapolis and New York, has just delivered a fresh new collection of tunes on the…
Chris DeVille | March 2, 2018 - 5:35 pm
Sorority Noise
Credit: Brett Sweeney



Sorority Noise have announced a hiatus following the band's upcoming US and UK tour dates. On Twitter, band leader Cameron Boucher wrote, "This is something…
Chris DeVille | March 2, 2018 - 1:13 pm
A Productive Cough

Sounding Board



When Titus Andronicus announced their fifth LP A Productive Cough, it almost felt as if it was accompanied with a warning. This album would showcase…
Ryan Leas | March 2, 2018 - 11:05 am
Stream Margaret Glaspy Born Yesterday EP



We were treated to a new Margaret Glaspy single last night called "Before We Were Together," one of three songs on a brand new EP…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 2, 2018 - 10:59 am
Phonte-No-News-Is-Good-News-1520005182



The warm and conversational North Carolina rap elder statesman spent years bringing easy, unshowy skills and everyday wisdom as part of the group Little Brother.
Tom Breihan | March 2, 2018 - 10:47 am
