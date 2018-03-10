Obit

Eric Burden
Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Classic Album Cover Artist Gary Burden Dead At 84, Neil Young Pays Tribute

Gary Burden, the Grammy Award-winning artist who designed the covers of classic albums like Neil Young's After The Gold Rush, the Doors' Morrison Hotel, Joni…
Peter Helman | March 10, 2018 - 3:01 pm
Tower-Records-founder-Russ-Solomon-billboard-1548-1520284963
Credit: Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Tower Records Founder Russ Solomon Dies at 92

Tower Records founder Russ Solomon died Sunday at the age of 92. According to the Sacramento Bee, Solomon died while watching the Academy…
Colin Stutz / Billboard | March 5, 2018 - 4:24 pm
Patrick Doyle

Veronica Falls Drummer And Boys Forever Songwriter Patrick Doyle Dead At 32

Veronica Falls drummer and Boys Forever/Basic Plumbing songwriter Patrick Doyle has died. Though his cause of death has not yet been revealed, a statement confirming…
Rob Arcand / Spin | March 4, 2018 - 5:06 pm
The Crystals
Credit: James Kriegsmann/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Crystals’ Barbara Ann Alston Dead At 74

Girl group singer Barbara Ann Alston of the Crystals died in Charlotte after a two-week battle with the flu, her family says. She was 74.
Ashley Iasimone / Billboard | February 25, 2018 - 11:07 am
Jóhann Jóhannsson Dies At 48

Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson Dies At 48

Jóhann Jóhannsson, the visionary Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning composer behind Sicario and The Theory Of Everything, died in Berlin on Friday, his manager confirmed…
Katie Kilkenny / The Hollywood Reporter | February 10, 2018 - 1:30 pm
Lovebug Starski
Credit: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Lovebug Starski, Hip-Hop Pioneer, Reportedly Dies At 57

Billboard reports that the hip-hop innovator Lovebug Starski has died in Las Vegas. He was 57.
Tom Breihan | February 9, 2018 - 10:27 am
John Perry Barlow
Credit: Ann E. Yow-Dyson/Getty Images

John Perry Barlow, Grateful Dead Lyricist & Internet Rights Activist, Dies At 70

John Perry Barlow, best known in the music world as the lyricist for several Grateful Dead songs, passed away Wednesday. He was 70 years old.
Rania Aniftos / Billboard | February 7, 2018 - 10:17 pm
National Museum of African American Music - NMAAM 2016 Black Music Honors - Show
Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The Temptations’ Dennis Edwards Dead At 74

Dennis Edwards, the Detroit singer who replaced David Ruffin as lead singer of The Temptations in 1968, has passed away at the age of 74.
Winston Cook-Wilson / Spin | February 2, 2018 - 5:20 pm
The Fall Live In Amsterdam
Credit: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

The Fall’s Mark E. Smith Dies At 60

Mark E. Smith, who fronted the post-punk band the Fall, has died. Smith was 60 years old, and the cause of death has not been…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | January 24, 2018 - 3:24 pm
South Africa Hugh Masekela Obit
Credit: Leon Neal/AP

South African Jazz Musician Hugh Masekela Dies At 78

Legendary South African jazz musician and anti-apartheid activist Hugh Masekela has died at the age of 78 after a decade-long fight with cancer, according to…
Associated Press | January 23, 2018 - 9:44 am
Fredo Santana
Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty

Rapper Fredo Santana Dead At 27

Fredo Santana, rapper and one of the pioneers of Chicago’s drill movement, has reportedly died at the age of 27. TMZ reports that Santana died…
Winston Cook-Wilson / Spin | January 20, 2018 - 11:34 am
The Cranberries
Credit: Paul Jeffers/Getty Images

Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan Dead At 46

Dolores O'Riordan, longtime frontwoman of the Irish alt-rock band the Cranberries, has died, as the BBC reports. O'Riordan was in London to record vocals on…
Tom Breihan | January 15, 2018 - 12:43 pm
Combat Jack
Credit: Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Combat Jack Has Died At 48

Hot 97 reports that the great hip-hop podcaster Reggie Ossé, better known as Combat Jack, has died. Ossé was diagnosed with colon cancer in October.
Tom Breihan | December 20, 2017 - 11:23 am
Jonghyun
Credit: Lee Jin-man/AP Photo

SHINee’s Jonghyun Dead At 27

Kim Jonghyun, lead vocalist for the enormously popular South Korean boy band SHINee, was found dead in a rented apartment earlier today, as SPIN points
Tom Breihan | December 18, 2017 - 10:31 am
Pat DiNizio
Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Smithereens Frontman Pat DiNizio Dead At 62

Pat DiNizio, longtime frontman of the long-running New Jersey rock band the Smithereens, died yesterday, as Variety reports. The band made the announcement on their
Tom Breihan | December 13, 2017 - 9:14 am
