the latest //
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
New Music
Videos
Lists
Obit
Credit:
Tibrina Hobson/Getty
Classic Album Cover Artist Gary Burden Dead At 84, Neil Young Pays Tribute
Gary Burden, the Grammy Award-winning artist who designed the covers of classic albums like Neil Young's
After The Gold Rush
, the Doors'
Morrison Hotel
, Joni…
Peter Helman
|
March 10, 2018 - 3:01 pm
Credit:
Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic
Tower Records Founder Russ Solomon Dies at 92
Tower Records founder Russ Solomon died Sunday at the age of 92. According to the
Sacramento Bee
, Solomon died while watching the Academy…
Colin Stutz / Billboard
|
March 5, 2018 - 4:24 pm
Veronica Falls Drummer And Boys Forever Songwriter Patrick Doyle Dead At 32
Veronica Falls drummer and Boys Forever/Basic Plumbing songwriter Patrick Doyle has died. Though his cause of death has not yet been revealed, a statement confirming…
Rob Arcand / Spin
|
March 4, 2018 - 5:06 pm
Credit:
James Kriegsmann/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
The Crystals’ Barbara Ann Alston Dead At 74
Girl group singer Barbara Ann Alston of the Crystals died in Charlotte after a two-week battle with the flu, her family says. She was 74.
Ashley Iasimone / Billboard
|
February 25, 2018 - 11:07 am
Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson Dies At 48
Jóhann Jóhannsson, the visionary Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning composer behind
Sicario
and
The Theory Of Everything
, died in Berlin on Friday, his manager confirmed…
Katie Kilkenny / The Hollywood Reporter
|
February 10, 2018 - 1:30 pm
Credit:
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
Lovebug Starski, Hip-Hop Pioneer, Reportedly Dies At 57
Billboard
reports
that the hip-hop innovator Lovebug Starski has died in Las Vegas. He was 57.
Tom Breihan
|
February 9, 2018 - 10:27 am
Credit:
Ann E. Yow-Dyson/Getty Images
John Perry Barlow, Grateful Dead Lyricist & Internet Rights Activist, Dies At 70
John Perry Barlow, best known in the music world as the lyricist for several Grateful Dead songs, passed away Wednesday. He was 70 years old.
Rania Aniftos / Billboard
|
February 7, 2018 - 10:17 pm
Credit:
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
The Temptations’ Dennis Edwards Dead At 74
Dennis Edwards, the Detroit singer who replaced David Ruffin as lead singer of The Temptations in 1968, has passed away at the age of 74.
Winston Cook-Wilson / Spin
|
February 2, 2018 - 5:20 pm
Credit:
Frans Schellekens/Redferns
The Fall’s Mark E. Smith Dies At 60
Mark E. Smith, who fronted the post-punk band the Fall, has died. Smith was 60 years old, and the cause of death has not been…
Gabriela Tully Claymore
|
January 24, 2018 - 3:24 pm
Credit:
Leon Neal/AP
South African Jazz Musician Hugh Masekela Dies At 78
Legendary South African jazz musician and anti-apartheid activist Hugh Masekela has died at the age of 78 after a decade-long fight with cancer, according to…
Associated Press
|
January 23, 2018 - 9:44 am
Credit:
Johnny Nunez/Getty
Rapper Fredo Santana Dead At 27
Fredo Santana, rapper and one of the pioneers of Chicago’s drill movement, has reportedly died at the age of 27.
TMZ
reports that Santana died…
Winston Cook-Wilson / Spin
|
January 20, 2018 - 11:34 am
Credit:
Paul Jeffers/Getty Images
Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan Dead At 46
Dolores O'Riordan, longtime frontwoman of the Irish alt-rock band the Cranberries, has died, as
the BBC
reports. O'Riordan was in London to record vocals on…
Tom Breihan
|
January 15, 2018 - 12:43 pm
Credit:
Roger Kisby/Getty Images
Combat Jack Has Died At 48
Hot 97 reports
that the great hip-hop podcaster Reggie Ossé, better known as Combat Jack, has died. Ossé was diagnosed with colon cancer in October.
Tom Breihan
|
December 20, 2017 - 11:23 am
Credit:
Lee Jin-man/AP Photo
SHINee’s Jonghyun Dead At 27
Kim Jonghyun, lead vocalist for the enormously popular South Korean boy band SHINee, was found dead in a rented apartment earlier today, as
SPIN
points
…
Tom Breihan
|
December 18, 2017 - 10:31 am
Credit:
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Smithereens Frontman Pat DiNizio Dead At 62
Pat DiNizio, longtime frontman of the long-running New Jersey rock band the Smithereens, died yesterday, as
Variety
reports
. The band
made the announcement on their
…
Tom Breihan
|
December 13, 2017 - 9:14 am
Previous
1
2
3
4
...
Next
