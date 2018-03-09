Features
Dirty Projectors Tease New Music With Tour Announcement
Earlier this week, Dave Longstreth announced the first full-fledged Dirty Projectors tour since releasing that
self-titled album
last year. His touring bandmates will include Nat…
James Rettig
|
March 9, 2018 - 1:55 pm
Razorbumps – “Make Your Mark” Video
Razorbumps come from Denton, Texas, and they play a fast and hungry form of herky-jerk post-hardcore that brings the snorting hooks of garage rock and…
Tom Breihan
|
March 9, 2018 - 11:12 am
Credit:
Shawn Brackbill
Beach House Detail New Album
7
, Announce 2018 Tour Dates
Late last night, Beach House released a song, "
Dive
," the second single from their upcoming new album, following last month's "
Lemon Glow
." Their new album…
James Rettig
|
March 7, 2018 - 10:00 am
Credit:
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Eric B. & Rakim Announce US Tour
Eric B. & Rakim are, quite simply, one of the greatest rap groups of all time. Eric B., from Queens, was a DJ, and he…
Tom Breihan
|
March 6, 2018 - 9:47 am
Deerhunter Announce Tour Ahead Of New Music
Deerhunter are going on tour starting in mid-May. The band made the announcement today, and a press release notes that they will debut new music…
Gabriela Tully Claymore
|
March 5, 2018 - 2:14 pm
Height Keech – “Computer Rocker”
Last year, the Baltimore rapper Height Keech, a longtime fixture of his city's DIY scene, released his
Mind Moves The Mountain
album. On that one,…
Tom Breihan
|
March 5, 2018 - 11:28 am
Credit:
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Childish Gambino & Rae Sremmurd Announce Arena Tour
This past week, Donald Glover's great FX show
Atlanta
returned to TV, and Glover will have his biggest big-screen role ever this spring when he…
Tom Breihan
|
March 5, 2018 - 11:05 am
Ted Leo & The Pharmacists Announce
Hearts Of Oak
15th Anniversary Tour
On Feb. 11, 2003, Ted Leo & The Pharmacists released
Hearts Of Oak
, arguably the best album of Leo's storied career -- though with a…
Chris DeVille
|
March 5, 2018 - 10:42 am
Credit:
Scott Legato/Getty Images
Metallica Announce North American Tour
Word just got out that James Hetfield is making his
feature film debut as Officer Bob Hayward
in the Ted Bundy biopic
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly
…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
February 26, 2018 - 12:40 pm
Credit:
Dana Tynan
Joan Baez Announces Farewell Tour
The inimitable Joan Baez has announced what's being billed as her "final formal" North American tour, which will begin in September in upstate New York…
James Rettig
|
February 26, 2018 - 11:31 am
Natalie Prass – “Short Court Style” Video
Natalie Prass captured hearts when she released her
self-titled debut
in 2015, which she recorded with the legendary team at Spacebomb studios in Richmond, VA.
Gabriela Tully Claymore
|
February 26, 2018 - 9:40 am
Watch Vagabon Debut “Full Moon In Gemini” In Tiny Desk Concert
Last year, Laetitia Tamko, the New York-based musician and onetime
Band To Watch
, released
Infinite Worlds
, one of the best indie rock debuts of 2018.
Tom Breihan
|
February 23, 2018 - 10:39 am
Premiere
Slow Dancer – “Poor Boy” (Nick Drake Cover)
Last year we let Slow Dancer’s sophomore record,
In A Mood
, pull us into one too. Now the Australian project fronted by Simon Okely is…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
February 22, 2018 - 11:12 am
Credit:
Grant Pollard/Invision/AP
Radiohead Announce North American Summer Tour
They're coming back! Radiohead, who announced
a South American tour
last year, will spend their summer bringing their cavernously bummed postmodern hymns to the hockey…
Tom Breihan
|
February 20, 2018 - 8:38 am
Credit:
Olivia Bee
Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour
Smashing Pumpkins have been teasing a reunion tour for about a week now via a
countdown clock
on their website. The clock has officially run…
Gabriela Tully Claymore
|
February 15, 2018 - 12:01 pm
