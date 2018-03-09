Tour Dates

Dirty Projectors Tease New Music With Tour Announcement

Earlier this week, Dave Longstreth announced the first full-fledged Dirty Projectors tour since releasing that self-titled album last year. His touring bandmates will include Nat…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 1:55 pm
Razorbumps-Make-Your-Mark-video-1520611190

Razorbumps – “Make Your Mark” Video

Razorbumps come from Denton, Texas, and they play a fast and hungry form of herky-jerk post-hardcore that brings the snorting hooks of garage rock and…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 11:12 am
Beach House
Credit: Shawn Brackbill

Beach House Detail New Album 7, Announce 2018 Tour Dates

Late last night, Beach House released a song, "Dive," the second single from their upcoming new album, following last month's "Lemon Glow." Their new album…
James Rettig | March 7, 2018 - 10:00 am
Eric B. & Rakim
Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Eric B. & Rakim Announce US Tour

Eric B. & Rakim are, quite simply, one of the greatest rap groups of all time. Eric B., from Queens, was a DJ, and he…
Tom Breihan | March 6, 2018 - 9:47 am
Deerhunter Announce Tour Ahead Of New Music

Deerhunter Announce Tour Ahead Of New Music

Deerhunter are going on tour starting in mid-May. The band made the announcement today, and a press release notes that they will debut new music…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 5, 2018 - 2:14 pm
Height Keech - Computer Rocker

Height Keech – “Computer Rocker”

Last year, the Baltimore rapper Height Keech, a longtime fixture of his city's DIY scene, released his Mind Moves The Mountain album. On that one,…
Tom Breihan | March 5, 2018 - 11:28 am
Childish Gambino
Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Childish Gambino & Rae Sremmurd Announce Arena Tour

This past week, Donald Glover's great FX show Atlanta returned to TV, and Glover will have his biggest big-screen role ever this spring when he…
Tom Breihan | March 5, 2018 - 11:05 am
Ted Leo Rx

Ted Leo & The Pharmacists Announce Hearts Of Oak 15th Anniversary Tour

On Feb. 11, 2003, Ted Leo & The Pharmacists released Hearts Of Oak, arguably the best album of Leo's storied career -- though with a…
Chris DeVille | March 5, 2018 - 10:42 am
Metallica
Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Metallica Announce North American Tour

Word just got out that James Hetfield is making his feature film debut as Officer Bob Hayward in the Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly
Sophie Israelsohn | February 26, 2018 - 12:40 pm
joan_baez2-1519662360
Credit: Dana Tynan

Joan Baez Announces Farewell Tour

The inimitable Joan Baez has announced what's being billed as her "final formal" North American tour, which will begin in September in upstate New York…
James Rettig | February 26, 2018 - 11:31 am
Natalie Prass -

Natalie Prass – “Short Court Style” Video

Natalie Prass captured hearts when she released her self-titled debut in 2015, which she recorded with the legendary team at Spacebomb studios in Richmond, VA.
Gabriela Tully Claymore | February 26, 2018 - 9:40 am
Vagabon-Tiny-Desk-1519399510

Watch Vagabon Debut “Full Moon In Gemini” In Tiny Desk Concert

Last year, Laetitia Tamko, the New York-based musician and onetime Band To Watch, released Infinite Worlds, one of the best indie rock debuts of 2018.
Tom Breihan | February 23, 2018 - 10:39 am
BS17_Slowdancer_IMG_4403_medium_preview-1519232600

Premiere

Slow Dancer – “Poor Boy” (Nick Drake Cover)

Last year we let Slow Dancer’s sophomore record, In A Mood, pull us into one too. Now the Australian project fronted by Simon Okely is…
Sophie Israelsohn | February 22, 2018 - 11:12 am
Radiohead
Credit: Grant Pollard/Invision/AP

Radiohead Announce North American Summer Tour

They're coming back! Radiohead, who announced a South American tour last year, will spend their summer bringing their cavernously bummed postmodern hymns to the hockey…
Tom Breihan | February 20, 2018 - 8:38 am
Pumpkins
Credit: Olivia Bee

Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour

Smashing Pumpkins have been teasing a reunion tour for about a week now via a countdown clock on their website. The clock has officially run…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | February 15, 2018 - 12:01 pm
