Watch A 9-Year-Old Sing

Watch A 9-Year-Old Sing “Dead And Bloated” With Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots haven't had a lot of luck with singers. Scott Weiland died tragically in 2015, and their other singer, Linkin Park's Chester Bennington,…
Peter Helman | March 11, 2018 - 9:54 pm
Taylor Swift – “Delicate” Video

Taylor Swift released her new album Reputation in November, and we've already gotten music videos for "Look What You Made Me Do," "...Ready For It?,"
Peter Helman | March 11, 2018 - 9:23 pm
SNL’s Kyle Mooney Asks: Rock Or Rap?

What's better, rock music or rap? If you're an obliviously racist walking goatee with a love of explosions and a cursory understanding of video equipment…
Peter Helman | March 11, 2018 - 11:15 am
Watch SNL’s Random Nickelback Fan Deathbed Sketch

Nickelback have basically become a walking punchline, but they still have their defenders. The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, for one, has called Chad Kroeger an…
Peter Helman | March 11, 2018 - 11:00 am
Watch Lucy Dacus Perform Three Songs On CBS This Morning

Lucy Dacus' new album Historian is one of the best albums of the year so far, and today, she brought it to CBS This Morning.
Peter Helman | March 10, 2018 - 3:23 pm
Nun Begging Katy Perry Not To Steal Their Convent Dies After Collapsing In Court

A nun who was involved in a lawsuit with pop star Katy Perry over the sale of a convent in Los Angeles died Friday after…
Associated Press | March 10, 2018 - 1:44 pm
Watch David Byrne’s Giant Suit Emporium Commercial And Performance With Stephen Colbert

Former Talking Heads leader David Byrne just released American Utopia, his first solo album in 14 years and our reigning Album Of The Week. And…
Peter Helman | March 10, 2018 - 1:34 pm
Alice Bag – “Se Cree Joven” Video

Later this month, Alice Bag will release her second solo album, Blueprint. We've heard "Turn It Up" and "77" already, and today the Los Angeles-based…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 5:30 pm
Arcade Fire Are Teasing Something Called “Money + Love”

Remember Everything Now? Arcade Fire's fifth full-length album feels like it came out a long time ago -- not so long that the band is…
Chris DeVille | March 9, 2018 - 4:06 pm
Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Music videos constitute an art form, but they're also basically advertising. They were created so that we'd want to buy music. That's their point. It's…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 3:56 pm
Dirty Projectors Tease New Music With Tour Announcement

Earlier this week, Dave Longstreth announced the first full-fledged Dirty Projectors tour since releasing that self-titled album last year. His touring bandmates will include Nat…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 1:55 pm
Ed Schrader’s Music Beat – “Riddles” Video

Last week, Ed Schrader's Music Beat released their third album, Riddles. It's a big leap for the Baltimore duo, not exclusively because Dan Deacon produced…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 12:04 pm
Watch Kurt Vile Play Carrie Brownstein’s Roadie On Portlandia

Portlandia's final season is currently airing, and Kurt Vile recently appeared during one of the skits, as promised. His cameo was pretty brief: He played…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 11:36 am
Razorbumps – “Make Your Mark” Video

Razorbumps come from Denton, Texas, and they play a fast and hungry form of herky-jerk post-hardcore that brings the snorting hooks of garage rock and…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 11:12 am
Watch Jack Antonoff Talk Taylor Swift, Bleachers Play “Alfie’s Song” On The Tonight Show

Jack Antonoff has been balancing two lives -- producing for pop superstars and leading Bleachers, his own band -- for long enough that he can…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 10:05 am
