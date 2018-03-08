Where’s The Beef?

Features
Credit:
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Chris Brown Responds To Vanessa Carlton After She Slams His Support On International Women’s Day
Vanessa Carlton’s "One Thousand Miles" can easily be considered one of the catchiest songs of all time, and it skyrocketed in popularity after being featured…
Rania Aniftos / Billboard
|
March 8, 2018 - 9:00 pm
Credit:
Jordi Vidal/Redferns/Getty Images
Keith Richards Shades Taylor Swift Again, Says Mick Jagger Should Get A Vasectomy
Keith Richards continues to not give a fuck. In the past, he has
had nice things to say about Taylor Swift
. He's also shared a…
Tom Breihan
|
March 2, 2018 - 9:26 am
Credit:
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Liam Gallagher On Noel’s Wife: “She’s The Reason Oasis Is No Longer”
The feud between Oasis co-founders Noel and Liam Gallagher has always been personal -- they
are
brothers, after all -- but it feels even more…
Chris DeVille
|
February 28, 2018 - 1:16 pm
Credit:
Paul Natking/Getty Images
D’arcy Shares Texts From Billy Contradicting Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Statement
This summer, it looks like three quarters of the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup will reunite to tour. Slowly, Billy Corgan has brought his old bandmates…
Tom Breihan
|
February 13, 2018 - 9:16 am
Credit:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Justin Vernon On Bruno Mars’ Grammy Win: “You Absolutely Have To Be Shitting Me”
In 2012, four years after their debut album had come out, Bon Iver won the Grammy for Best New Artist. But Bon Iver frontman Justin…
Tom Breihan
|
January 29, 2018 - 10:38 am
Credit:
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Dylan Farrow Calls Out Justin Timberlake For Hypocrisy
In the weeks before Justin Timberlake released
a music video
attempting to brand himself as a woke ally, he rightfully suffered criticism for wearing a…
Chris DeVille
|
January 23, 2018 - 4:46 pm
Credit:
Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP
Seal Apologizes For Criticizing Oprah, Tells Stacey Dash “You Live In The Sunken Place”
On Sunday night, in accepting the Cecile B. De Mille Award at the Golden Globes, Oprah Winfrey gave a stirring speech about the #MeToo movement…
Tom Breihan
|
January 12, 2018 - 9:37 am
Credit:
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images
John Fogerty Strikes Out At Taraji P. Henson Film
Proud Mary
For Using His Classic Song Title
Proud Mary
, which features
Empire
star Taraji P. Henson as a hit woman, opens in theaters Friday, and it’s a safe bet that John Fogerty…
Melinda Newman / Billboard
|
January 11, 2018 - 8:25 pm
Credit:
Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Seal Sparks Weird Feud Between Himself, Oprah, And Chrissy Teigen Over Harvey Weinstein
Congratulations to anyone who had "Seal starts a feud with Oprah Winfrey" in their 2018 office pool, because that’s what happened when the "Kiss From…
Maggie Serota / Spin
|
January 11, 2018 - 5:09 pm
Credit:
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Liam Gallagher On His Truce With Noel: “Fuck The Truce”
It seems peace between the Gallagher brothers was short-lived. Last month, Liam Gallagher tweeted that he and Noel were "
all good
," and in a follow-up…
Anna Gaca / Spin
|
January 8, 2018 - 8:58 pm
Credit:
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Lana Del Rey Talks Radiohead Lawsuit Onstage, Says “Get Free” May Be Removed From Album
Yesterday, Lana Del Rey
claimed on Twitter that Radiohead were suing her over
her song "Get Free," which has a chord progression similar to Radiohead's…
Tom Breihan
|
January 8, 2018 - 4:59 pm
Credit:
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Roseanne Barr Is Really Mad At Lorde For Cancelling A Show In Israel
On Sunday, Lorde
canceled a planned 2018 show in Tel Aviv
, issuing a statement admitting that she "didn't make the right call" when she scheduled…
Tom Breihan
|
December 26, 2017 - 11:34 am
2 Chainz Calls Out Walmart For Stealing Dabbing Santa Christmas Sweater
Two years ago, back when people still occasionally hit the dab in non-ironic ways, 2 Chainz started selling
Christmas sweaters with images of a dabbing
…
Tom Breihan
|
December 15, 2017 - 8:56 am
Massive Attack Rip Pete Tong For Murdering Their Song On His Nostalgia Nightmare Roadshow
Right now, the veteran BBC Radio 1 host Pete Tong is hitting big venues with his Nostalgia Nightmare Roadshow tour. At his shows, Tong, with…
Tom Breihan
|
December 14, 2017 - 9:53 am
2017 In Review
The 11 Juiciest Music Beefs Of 2017
Twitter beefs had a landmark year thanks to the election of a narcissist with a fragile ego as our Commander-in-Chief. But unlike the style of…
Pranav Trewn
|
December 8, 2017 - 11:00 am
