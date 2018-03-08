Where’s The Beef?

Chris Brown
Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Chris Brown Responds To Vanessa Carlton After She Slams His Support On International Women’s Day

Vanessa Carlton’s "One Thousand Miles" can easily be considered one of the catchiest songs of all time, and it skyrocketed in popularity after being featured…
Rania Aniftos / Billboard | March 8, 2018 - 9:00 pm
Keith Richards
Credit: Jordi Vidal/Redferns/Getty Images

Keith Richards Shades Taylor Swift Again, Says Mick Jagger Should Get A Vasectomy

Keith Richards continues to not give a fuck. In the past, he has had nice things to say about Taylor Swift. He's also shared a…
Tom Breihan | March 2, 2018 - 9:26 am
Noel Gallagher, Sara MacDonald
Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Liam Gallagher On Noel’s Wife: “She’s The Reason Oasis Is No Longer”

The feud between Oasis co-founders Noel and Liam Gallagher has always been personal -- they are brothers, after all -- but it feels even more…
Chris DeVille | February 28, 2018 - 1:16 pm
Smashing-Pumpkins-1518531259
Credit: Paul Natking/Getty Images

D’arcy Shares Texts From Billy Contradicting Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Statement

This summer, it looks like three quarters of the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup will reunite to tour. Slowly, Billy Corgan has brought his old bandmates…
Tom Breihan | February 13, 2018 - 9:16 am
Bon Iver
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Justin Vernon On Bruno Mars’ Grammy Win: “You Absolutely Have To Be Shitting Me”

In 2012, four years after their debut album had come out, Bon Iver won the Grammy for Best New Artist. But Bon Iver frontman Justin…
Tom Breihan | January 29, 2018 - 10:38 am
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Dylan Farrow Calls Out Justin Timberlake For Hypocrisy

In the weeks before Justin Timberlake released a music video attempting to brand himself as a woke ally, he rightfully suffered criticism for wearing a…
Chris DeVille | January 23, 2018 - 4:46 pm
Seal
Credit: Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP

Seal Apologizes For Criticizing Oprah, Tells Stacey Dash “You Live In The Sunken Place”

On Sunday night, in accepting the Cecile B. De Mille Award at the Golden Globes, Oprah Winfrey gave a stirring speech about the #MeToo movement…
Tom Breihan | January 12, 2018 - 9:37 am
John Fogerty
Credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

John Fogerty Strikes Out At Taraji P. Henson Film Proud Mary For Using His Classic Song Title

Proud Mary, which features Empire star Taraji P. Henson as a hit woman, opens in theaters Friday, and it’s a safe bet that John Fogerty…
Melinda Newman / Billboard | January 11, 2018 - 8:25 pm
Seal
Credit: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Seal Sparks Weird Feud Between Himself, Oprah, And Chrissy Teigen Over Harvey Weinstein

Congratulations to anyone who had "Seal starts a feud with Oprah Winfrey" in their 2018 office pool, because that’s what happened when the "Kiss From…
Maggie Serota / Spin | January 11, 2018 - 5:09 pm
Liam Gallagher
Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Liam Gallagher On His Truce With Noel: “Fuck The Truce”

It seems peace between the Gallagher brothers was short-lived. Last month, Liam Gallagher tweeted that he and Noel were "all good," and in a follow-up…
Anna Gaca / Spin | January 8, 2018 - 8:58 pm
Lana Del Rey
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Lana Del Rey Talks Radiohead Lawsuit Onstage, Says “Get Free” May Be Removed From Album

Yesterday, Lana Del Rey claimed on Twitter that Radiohead were suing her over her song "Get Free," which has a chord progression similar to Radiohead's…
Tom Breihan | January 8, 2018 - 4:59 pm
Roseanne Barr
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Roseanne Barr Is Really Mad At Lorde For Cancelling A Show In Israel

On Sunday, Lorde canceled a planned 2018 show in Tel Aviv, issuing a statement admitting that she "didn't make the right call" when she scheduled…
Tom Breihan | December 26, 2017 - 11:34 am
Dabbing-Santa-1513345844

2 Chainz Calls Out Walmart For Stealing Dabbing Santa Christmas Sweater

Two years ago, back when people still occasionally hit the dab in non-ironic ways, 2 Chainz started selling Christmas sweaters with images of a dabbing
Tom Breihan | December 15, 2017 - 8:56 am
Massive-Attack-1513263072

Massive Attack Rip Pete Tong For Murdering Their Song On His Nostalgia Nightmare Roadshow

Right now, the veteran BBC Radio 1 host Pete Tong is hitting big venues with his Nostalgia Nightmare Roadshow tour. At his shows, Tong, with…
Tom Breihan | December 14, 2017 - 9:53 am
The 11 Juiciest Beefs Of 2017

2017 In Review

The 11 Juiciest Music Beefs Of 2017

Twitter beefs had a landmark year thanks to the election of a narcissist with a fragile ego as our Commander-in-Chief. But unlike the style of…
Pranav Trewn | December 8, 2017 - 11:00 am
