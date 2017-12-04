Restlessness Blues: Robin Pecknold And The Rewriting Of Fleet Foxes

Robin Pecknold and I had our road trip all planned out. We pull out of Reykjavik around lunchtime, aiming to play tourists for the afternoon. There’s a giant, famous waterfall called Gullfoss we want to see, and if we’re lucky maybe we can make it to one of Iceland’s black sand beaches for sunset. Soon enough, we’re rolling through volcanic fields, blackened rock and moss spreading out as far as we can see into the sort of blank gray-white haze of the air, until that clears and reveals mountains in the distance. Pecknold’s driving music choice is impeccable. He’s cued up the original Blade Runner soundtrack, and its simultaneously haunting and dreamlike patterns are perfect for the landscapes of Iceland, a country that’s often beautiful in a brutal way, horizons enticing for their general absence of other humans but bearing an attendant anxiety when you stop and think about how bad it could go if you were to get stuck out here, too far from civilization.

Both Pecknold and I are in town for this year’s iteration of Iceland Airwaves, a festival that consumes Reykjavik at the beginning of each November. The preceding night, Pecknold’s band Fleet Foxes played a majestic set in a cavernous, modern theater situated near the docks in Reykjavik. Serving as one of the festivals headliners this year, they’re also one of the primary international names on the 2017 lineup, a part of Fleet Foxes’ next European leg amidst a lot of touring behind their long-awaited third album, Crack-Up.

We make it just about an hour outside of town before our plans go awry. We stop to check out a lake and some mountains, then head across the highway to a crevice that’s apparently featured on some kind of Game Of Thrones-themed tour of filming locations in Iceland. Around this time, we swing by a rest stop where a ranger informs us that due to a storm coming in off the coast, they’re about to close all the highways and we need to turn back to Reykjavik immediately. So much for that. As we drive back through rain and the beginnings of snow and insane winds, Pecknold and I start talking about the long road he took between the last Fleet Foxes record, 2011’s Helplessness Blues and here: him in Iceland at 31, post-college and having released the most complicated and sophisticated album of his career thus far.

Despite how beloved Fleet Foxes’ first two records were, it initially seemed a strange prospect, their returning in 2017. Six years is a long time for any artist to go between records, let alone a young band with two records to their name, a band in a position to keep churning out material and solidify their standing. But also that particular six-year gap saw a lot of changes — the paradigms of the music industry continued to break down at an accelerated rate, and the cultural moment Fleet Foxes were often lumped into then now feels like ancient history. During that gap, Pecknold resurfaced from time to time, but rarely with any promise of new music. In the meantime, the band’s former drummer Josh Tillman embarked on a solo project as Father John Misty, finding acclaim and significant relevance in a very different landscape, and the world moved further beyond the late ’00s indie moment with which Fleet Foxes had been associated.

“I’m glad the music we did was what it was, but if it would get compared to something, even rightfully so, it would really bother me, because it was proof that it wasn’t on its own trip enough,” Pecknold reflects. “It wouldn’t bother me because it was wrong. It would bother me because they were right.”

There was an inherent uphill battle when Fleet Foxes returned this year. A question of, where do they fit six years down the line? With Crack-Up, the answer turned out to be a recontextualization of this band, a darker and more conflicted work that in turn reframes what came before it, an album that underlines the fact that Fleet Foxes have always been somewhat out of place and time despite superficial resemblances to the scene of the late ’00s. It’s an album with riches that take time to unfold, with a density that hints at the hard-fought road Pecknold traveled to get back here.

That road included a sort of self-imposed exile, with Pecknold going to college in New York. To hear him speak of it now, it sounds like the kind of quarter-life crisis plenty members of his generation have experienced, the primary difference being that, you know, Pecknold had already found somewhat sudden success at a young age. Prior to Fleet Foxes’ debut, the biggest aspiration Pecknold had was to headline a particular Seattle venue. “We just wanted to be a big local band,” he says, remembering how the record was already finished and he simply planned to release it, tour, and get back to the studio with the assumption that nobody would really listen to it. “Then it came out, and it’s not what happened at all. I wasn’t thinking outside Seattle.”

For a folk-rock outfit in the 21st century, Fleet Foxes found astronomical success, inadvertently paving the way for more watered-down festival-circuit indie-folk full of singalong “oh-oh” refrains. By his early 20s, Pecknold had achieved the dream. He’d made it big as a musician. But some things were still not quite right.

“I just remember being very insecure when the first two records came out, and I feel like that permeated a lot of my decision making, creatively and otherwise,” he reflects. “That was one thing I wanted to address in private before doing a public-facing thing again.”

Having been writing music consistently since he was a teenager, Pecknold found himself in the midst of some soul-searching during those college years, a period of time he characterizes as “contrasting” and “kind of crazy.” He moved apartments frequently. He flitted from one idea of his future to the next, with not all of them even being creatively oriented and with options as far-flung as being an analyst, a film director, or a pro surfer. (He delivers the last one with a laugh.) “I felt very confused and disjointed,” he recalls. “Every two hours, I wanted to be a different person. Every day there was something, ‘I don’t want to do music and I want to do this.’ I just didn’t know what I wanted to do.”

Pecknold went down the rabbit hole for a while; or, at least, he embraced a new life removed from that of a touring and recording musician. He speaks of his college days in New York as an isolating time, perhaps a crucible he needed to experience before crafting Crack-Up. He came out of school with a different work ethic and different set of ideas; the album turned out littered with easter eggs, music theory details that are there to deepen the meaning of the songs if you’re looking for them.

You can tell how all the years might’ve impacted him. Generally, Pecknold is reflective in conversation when asked about his music. As we drive back to Reykjavik, he stares out the window from time to time, taking long pauses, lost in thought or biding his time trying to figure out precisely what he wants to say on a particular matter.

But he’s also conscious about going too deep. “I think over-intellectualizing music is a trap,” he says, bringing up his music history classes from college. “You’re aware of a music history and how one thing leads to another, so that creates this impression that there’s a ‘right next thing’ to be made, because you can retroactively see how things progressed. Which can be paralyzing, because you can say ‘OK, well, am I doing the right next thing?'” That bogged him down for a few years, until he was able to glean what he needed from the experience and get back to that old artistic truth: to go with what feels right, to trust your instincts.

“While making this record, I was able to get to a mental place where there wasn’t really anyone I was desperate to impress,” he says. He was able to make a Fleet Foxes record that was on its own trip.