For a very brief moment, Stephen Malkmus is spooning me.

He leans over me, puts his right hand over my right hand, and guides me through a proper tennis swing. I’d been losing too much power during our match and not hitting the ball correctly. So he’s taken matters into his own hands to demonstrate what an unhurried and fluid form feels like. He does this a few times, until it seems like I maybe sort of have the hang of it. I don’t. But it’s nice of him to try.

“OK, try not stepping,” he said a few minutes earlier, as I stumbled forth, and nearly over myself, to connect my racket with a gingerly paced green ball, only to see it breeze past by me. I’ll connect with the next ball he serves, as the law of averages is my friend this morning. I do my best to send it back. It plops about a foot in front of him. “Move your body,” he advises, calmly. “Use your hips.”

This is not the advice I expected to receive from a man who is commonly referred to as an indie rock legend. But I do as I am told, because who am I to argue with he who wrote “Summer Babe (Winter Version)”?

As I told my CrossFit instructor recently as he tried to hide his dismay at my hideous push-up posture while getting my reps in (there is no amount of money that could get me to keep my spine straight or elbows properly angled; you may as well ask a fish to fly), what I lack in any sort of athletic ability, I try to make up for with gusto. So I lock my legs in, swing my hips as instructed, and launch the ball well over Malkmus’ head to the court next to us. The 40-something grey athleisure-clad woman looks over and grimaces. I utter one of the days’ many apologies and retrieve the ball. I send it Malkmus’ way, and he hits it back. A small victory for us both.

CREDIT: Jonah Rosenberg / Stereogum

On an early afternoon in mid-March, I packed track pants and donned several layers of warm clothing to arrive at McCarren Park Tennis Courts, an indoor athletic facility with several courts and the antiseptic feeling you get from the nicer health clubs. Arriving here meant trudging through something called a bomb cyclone. This is, basically, a blizzard that is also, inconveniently, sort of a hurricane. Which is to say, a total motherfucker to walk through; the constant snow flurries lodged in my eyes made it difficult to figure out where the entrance was and prevented me from getting into any sort of pre-game champion headspace.

All this for a game of tennis. For me, tennis is similar to all other organized sports in that I don’t watch it or play it. It is, respectfully, Not My Thing. I begrudgingly do yoga and HIIT-type activities to atone for my pizza-based lifestyle, but that’s about the extent of my athletic prowess and interest. But if this is what I must do to talk with Stephen Malkmus, then this is what I will do.

After we finish our game, we sit down in the white-walled reception area. In a bit, we will discuss his new album, the quite lovely and socially engaged Sparkle Hard, which is out this Friday. But first I want to thank him again for his time and endless patience.

“This is my first time playing,” I say. “I’m sure it’s frustrating watching me.”

He doesn’t shrug. He doesn’t need to. There is absolutely no need for him to signal that something bothered him enough to necessitate a shrugging off. It’s doubtful much could. Unbothered is pretty much his thing.

Starting with his work co-fronting Pavement, Malkmus evolved the template of cool in a way that is rare for contemporary pop musicians. Not “cool” in the common parlance, in which the term is mainly used interchangeably with “neat” or “interesting,” mind. But cool as in the Beatnik-derived aesthetic commonly associated with Miles Davis and Lou Reed, artists who could keep it so close to the vest it almost seemed like they didn’t care, but had enough charisma to draw you into the ocean of feeling beneath the surface. Malkmus perfected an affable, eternally boyish version of this disaffection, and untold musicians would ruin themselves failing to replicate it.

Well before a few stray MP3s could make a career, Pavement’s 1992 debut Slanted And Enchanted was one of the first modern viral success stories; dubbed copies of the in-progress album were passed around between critics and music industry insiders for a year before the album was released. It was legendary well before it hit stores, and somehow exceeded the hype. Pavement would go on to have one of the best runs any artist had in the ’90s, and Malkmus proved himself to be a musician capable of melodies so sturdy they could afford to appear slack, and a lyricist that could write his way around topics ranging from ennui to capitalism to underground culture itself in a way that avoided obvious interpretations but offered insight to an audience primed to distrust insight. After Pavement dissolved, Malkmus would embark on a solo career, officially branded as Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, that found him embracing his inner guitar hero and maintaining rigorous quality control.

But before any of that happened, he was a kid from California who liked to play tennis and soccer. He was born in Santa Monica and moved to the small town of Stockton, California when he was young. These days he’s a casual player — usually playing doubles with friends or with his wife, the artist Jessica Jackson Hutchins, and their two daughters.

“It’s probably smart to bring a tennis racket on tour. It’s not such a big thing to carry,” he muses. “At least in lots of parts of America, there are hard courts you can just hop on for free at the right time of year.” He was briefly very serious about tennis when he was an adolescent, but his ardor began to cool as he reached the limits of his abilities.

“There’s something very competitive about tennis where at a certain point, it’s one on one and it can be hard to lose as a little kid. There’s tennis brats and stuff. Bad talk,” he says. “In the end, maybe I was too competitive to want to do it when I started losing. I don’t know what it was, but that’s why I stopped. I wasn’t satisfied with getting killed.”

I am very qualified to assess the skills of Stephen Malkmus, Musician, as I have been a fan for a very long time. I am not qualified whatsoever to assess the skills of Stephen Malkmus, Athlete, but a lack of qualification has never previously stopped me from offering up an opinion. “As near as I can tell, you are good at tennis,” I ask. “But do you think you’re good? I can’t really tell.”

“I don’t know, I’m not ranked. I don’t have a number. You kinda gotta get a handicap or something, I don’t have one,” he says. “I’m like a high school team, number three, single-seat type of person. Not very good, but good.”

Having absolutely no idea what any of that meant, I proffer, “Good for high school?”

“Maybe I’m good for my age, too.”

I tell him that I didn’t play sports in high school, “as you probably guessed,” and instead obsessed over bands like his as a way of forming an identity. He understood what I meant.

“I’m also not a jock, I wouldn’t say. I definitely don’t identify as one,” he says. “I identify more with ‘bookish,’ clichés of that. But it’s OK to be an all-arounder and play a sport.”

This is, obviously, true. But teenagers often get into underground culture because they can’t see a place for themselves in mainstream culture and thus reject it wholly. Such is youth. But upon maturity, one must remove various chips from one’s shoulder.

Still, I tell Malkmus there was a time in my life (roughly the period between birth to before I started watching Friday Night Lights and stopped holding sports culture in complete disdain, dialing it back to polite disinterest) that I thought it was bizarre that he was super into athletics and that Pavement had a fantasy football league, or that the Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain highlight “Stop Breathing” was, he claimed at the time, partly about “imaging tennis as an emotional battleground.”

“You can be a fan of these amazing dudes who play these games. Basketball, I love the sport, I like watching the games, I like the origin stories of the players. There’s a working-class hero sort of vibe, and a lot of cool stories,” he says. “So there’s a lot I can get behind. You can also get your statistical-data-math geek on when talking about it.”