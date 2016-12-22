Stream Nine Inch Nails Not The Actual Events

Trent Reznor has been teasing new Nine Inch Nails music for over a year now, and that music has finally arrived. The new Not The Actual Events EP is NIN’s first release since 2013’s Hesitation Marks and the first to feature Reznor’s frequent film-score collaborator Atticus Ross as an official member of the band. We’ve already heard one song, the stormy epic “Burning Bright (Field On Fire),” and now the whole thing is streaming online. Listen below.

According to the album credits Dave Grohl is on “The Idea of You,” Dave Navarro is on “Burning Bright (Field On Fire),” and Trent Reznor’s wife and How To Destroy Angels bandmate Mariqueen Maandig appears on “She’s Gone Away.”

In a Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe tonight Reznor said he intends “to make two major works” from NIN in 2017. The Not The Actual Events EP is out 12/23.