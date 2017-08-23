The Lost Beach Boy: Pacific Ocean Blue At 40
Over the years, the Beach Boys have often been reduced to one thing or another. Yes, they gave the world one of the seminal, defining albums of the ‘60s (and of pop music as a whole) when they released Pet Sounds in 1966. And there are great, comparatively overlooked albums in their catalog aside from Pet Sounds, like 1967’s Wild Honey. Yet over the decades, it’s still been easy to write the...

Josh Homme: Copyright Law Is Fucked 'Cause Of Robin Thicke
Two years ago, the family of Marvin Gaye won a lawsuit against Robin Thicke over his massive hit "Blurred Lines." "Blurred Lines" hadn't taken any specific lyrics or melodies from any of Gaye's songs, but a jury decided that Thicke had infringed on Gaye's copyright anyway. Thicke did a notoriously shitty job testifying on his own behalf, and apparently the jury thought that the song's general vibe...

14 Essential Paisley Underground Songs
Although it's identified with Los Angeles, the Paisley Underground has roots that extend about 400 miles to the north. Specifically, to Davis, California, a small college town near Sacramento. Even more specifically, to the UC Davis student radio station. That's where Steve Wynn met Kendra Smith, shortly before they formed the Suspects and later the Dream Syndicate. That's where Russ Tolman spun records...

Gotcha Covered:
When Glen Campbell passed earlier this month, the first songs that came to mind for people to remember him by tended to vary amidst all the impulsive reactions. Me, I figured hearing him sing the best Brian Wilson song Brian Wilson never sang was how I wanted to memorialize him. Others went for the Wrecking Crew tour de force "Gentle On My Mind," guiltily admitted an affection for the countrypolitan...

The Killers: Today's Rock Bands
The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci, Jr. spoke to Noisey about fatherhood, coming out with their first album in five years, and the idea of a rock band going big in 2017, as the saturation of readily available music and the de-centralization of media’s gatekeepers have made it a bit harder for a band to break out into the mainstream in the 13 years since Hot Fuss. According...

Why Are So Many Bands Surprising Fans With Snail Mail
Do you remember the last time you were excited about a piece of mail? I have vague memories of being a kid and having the expectation that something cool could show up, but email and social media became commonplace by the time I was a teenager. I never really did the whole letters thing, but I guess I’ve known some retro-fetishists who have gotten into it. In recent years, I’d look forward to freelance...

GoldLink's
For the longest time, Washington, DC didn't really have rap music. Or it had rap music, but if you weren't from there, you wouldn't know. Its rappers were underground figures, local heroes, and they never broke out of the borders of the city and its surrounding urban sprawl. What DC had instead was go-go, the raw, percussive, almost tribal funk variant that thrived as an entirely local phenomenon for...

Joey Bada$$ Stares At The Eclipse, Cancels Shows
Young conscious hip-hop star Joey Bada$$ chose to be rebellious during Monday’s solar eclipse, and the decision might’ve been a costly one. After tweeting that he was gazing at the sun without protective eyewear during the eclipse—the one thing every news outlet stressed that you shouldn’t do—Joey announced on Twitter that he canceled his Cleveland, Chicago, and Toronto opening performances...

damage-and-joy-cover-art-2016-billboard-1240-1490670853-1503610429

The Jesus And Mary Chain – “The Two Of Us” (Feat. Sky Ferreira)

The Jesus And Mary Chain released their first album in 17 years, Damage And Joy, back in March, and a couple months later they brought…
James Rettig | 5:35 pm
Kendrick Lamar
Credit: Amy Harris / Invision / AP

The Week In Pop

On Record And On Stage, Kendrick Lamar Is Taking No Prisoners

The first time I saw Kendrick Lamar in concert, he seemed so small. This was five years ago, when he was opening for Drake at…
Chris DeVille | 4:58 pm
caveelllis-1503604506
Credit: Mark Allan /Invision/AP

Nick Cave, Warren Ellis Scoring New Film Kings About The Rodney King Riots

Over the past few years, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have become a film scoring power couple -- they did the score for Wind River
James Rettig | 3:59 pm
Pacific Ocean Blue

Sounding Board

The Lost Beach Boy: Dennis Wilson’s Pacific Ocean Blue At 40

Over the years, the Beach Boys have often been reduced to one thing or another. Yes, they gave the world one of the seminal, defining…
Ryan Leas | 3:30 pm
sororitynoisewxpn-1503600406

Hear Sorority Noise Debut New Song, Cover Pedro The Lion In WXPN Session

Cameron Boucher recently stopped by the WXPN studios to play for their The Key Studio Sessions series. He was there to perform with his new-ish…
James Rettig | 3:13 pm
ambercoffmanivanka-1503601300

Hear Amber Coffman Parody Ivanka Trump In The Style Of Lana Del Rey

Amber Coffman recorded a parody song making fun of Ivanka Trump in the style of Lana Del Rey for comedy platform Super Deluxe. The track,…
James Rettig | 3:03 pm
SG-Paisley2-1503500805

List

14 Essential Paisley Underground Songs

Although it's identified with Los Angeles, the Paisley Underground has roots that extend about 400 miles to the north. Specifically, to Davis, California, a small…
Stephen Deusner | 2:00 pm
Josh Homme
Credit: Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP

Josh Homme: “Copyright Law Is Really Fucked Up Right Now Because Of That Dumb Shit Robin Thicke”

Two years ago, the family of Marvin Gaye won a lawsuit against Robin Thicke over his massive hit "Blurred Lines." "Blurred Lines" hadn't taken any…
Tom Breihan | 1:03 pm
towkiohotshit-1503592253

Towkio – “Hot Shit” Video

Chicago rapper Towkio is working on his debut full-length album -- which he's recording with Rick Rubin and is being released via Rubin's American Recordings…
James Rettig | 12:33 pm
Dead-Cross-and-Jello-Biafra-1503591857

Watch Dead Cross Cover Dead Kennedys’ “Nazi Punks Fuck Off” With Jello Biafra

"Nazi Punks Fuck Off," a one-minute 1981 rager from American punk overlords the Dead Kennedys, isn't the best Dead Kennedys song, but it might be…
Tom Breihan | 12:31 pm

Interviews

Processing The Darkness: The National On Their Adventurous New Album And The State Of The World
Processing The Darkness: The National On Their Adventurous New Album And The State Of The World

Residents of Hudson, NY have a way of noticing outsiders. It’s a small town, so that’s reasonable enough, but they always seem to know when someone’s wandered up the river from New York City for a weekend. It takes them approximately two sentences to guess. Maybe because there are always city-dwellers fleeing up two hours…

Stream Cloakroom’s Time Well Early & Read Our Q&A With Frontman Doyle Martin
Stream Cloakroom’s Time Well Early & Read Our Q&A With Frontman Doyle Martin

It doesn’t take long for my conversation with Cloakroom frontman Doyle Martin to turn apocalyptic — this was about a week ago, back in the days of old when “threatening World War III with North Korea” seemed like a mortal lock for this month’s most nightmarish nadir of American societal decline. “I think it’s always…

Semisonic’s Dan Wilson Discusses The Road From “Closing Time” To Penning Taylor Swift Deep Cuts
Semisonic’s Dan Wilson Discusses The Road From “Closing Time” To Penning Taylor Swift Deep Cuts

Welcome to the second installment of “Tracking Down,” a new Stereogum franchise in which we talk to artists who have been out of the spotlight for a minute.

Q&A: Rainer Maria On Splitting Up, Reuniting, & Their Great New Album S/T
Q&A: Rainer Maria On Splitting Up, Reuniting, & Their Great New Album S/T

Rainer Maria’s new album technically took 11 years to make — hell, longer than that, given that some of the writing sessions go so far back, they were captured on a MiniDisc. And yet, the trio talks about S/T as if it was almost effortless, nothing short of a telepathic miracle. Both bassist/vocalist Caithlin De…

Q&A: Death From Above’s Sebastien Grainger On Changing Their Name (Again) & New Album Outrage! Is Now  
Q&A: Death From Above’s Sebastien Grainger On Changing Their Name (Again) & New Album Outrage! Is Now  

When they first appeared in the early ’00s, Death From Above — then without the “1979,” once more without the “1979” today — drew attention for the singular nature of their lineup: a duo featuring Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F. Keeler, a vocalist/drummer and a bassist, respectively. Bass as a lead instrument is unique enough,…

Q&A: R.E.M.’s Peter Buck On His New Band With Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker & Automatic For The People’s 25th Anniversary Reissue
Q&A: R.E.M.’s Peter Buck On His New Band With Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker & Automatic For The People’s 25th Anniversary Reissue

Even at the height of R.E.M.’s success, guitarist Peter Buck didn’t like to take breaks. During his free moments, Buck would play with Warren Zevon in the Hindu Love Gods, gig with Robyn Hitchcock and the Minus 5, and joined the instrumental group Tuatara, among others. After R.E.M. ended their 30-year career in 2011, Buck…

Lollapalooza Ups The Festival Merch Game
Lollapalooza Ups The Festival Merch Game

Last year’s 25th anniversary Lollapalooza was overall pretty solid. I saw Radiohead, and Malia Obama, and got a contact high at Flatbush Zombies. The annual Chicago event unsurprisingly has a lot to offer in an increasingly crowded festival season, but one unexpected new amenity was the elaborate, indoor merchandise store, a walk-in retail experience that…

Can We Get A Witness
Can We Get A Witness

About a minute after a car drops us off in the heart of one of the older, scenic neighborhoods in Lisbon, Benjamin Booker sees a church across the street and says we should go inside. It’s one of those sudden, accidental moments of beauty you come across randomly on old European streets, a building that…

Band To Watch: Partner
Band To Watch: Partner

Few bands sound like they’re having more fun than Partner. Lucy Niles and Josée Caron have mastered the art of triumphant alt-rock songs about the everyday lives of queer goofball stoners. The Windsor, Ontario duo have been honing that creative chemistry for years, both as friends and as collaborators in two previous bands, the hardcore…

“Flagpole Sitta” At 20: A Conversation With Harvey Danger’s Sean Nelson
“Flagpole Sitta” At 20: A Conversation With Harvey Danger’s Sean Nelson

Welcome to the first installment of “Tracking Down,” a new Stereogum franchise in which we talk to artists who have been out of the spotlight for a minute. We’re kicking off this series with Harvey Danger’s Sean Nelson, whose classic single “Flagpole Sitta” turns 20 years old tomorrow. Enjoy!

Q&A: Gillian Welch On The Arcane Process Of Pressing Vinyl & Why She Didn’t Feel Like A Proper Artist Until Now
Q&A: Gillian Welch On The Arcane Process Of Pressing Vinyl & Why She Didn’t Feel Like A Proper Artist Until Now

The music of Gillian Welch exists outside of time. When she first started performing under her own name in the ’90s, she was singing dirges and ballads and rambling cautionary tales in a voice that harkens back to folk songs you’d be more likely to hear in the Library Of Congress’ archive than anywhere else.

Q&A: Ben Gibbard On His Teenage Fanclub Tribute, The Next Death Cab LP, & His Heaviest Song Ever
Q&A: Ben Gibbard On His Teenage Fanclub Tribute, The Next Death Cab LP, & His Heaviest Song Ever

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Ben Gibbard’s favorite band is Teenage Fanclub, another ostensibly alt-rock-identified bunch of formalist squares whose records are as crafty and delicately layered as Death Cab For Cutie’s. But his new solo take on the entirety of their 1991 power-pop landmark Bandwagonesque (out this week via Turntable Kitchen) is still quite…

Q&A: Ariel Pink On Trump, Madonna, & His New Album Dedicated To Bobby Jameson
Q&A: Ariel Pink On Trump, Madonna, & His New Album Dedicated To Bobby Jameson

“Pursuit of fame is as deadly as any narcotic I have ever used,” proclaims the header of Bobby Jameson’s blog. He started writing entries in 2007, after a silence so long his former peers in the music business thought he must be dead. That’s because, until he left it in the 1980s, he was known…

Michael McDonald Picks The Song Of The Summer
Michael McDonald Picks The Song Of The Summer

Stereogum’s annual Song Of The Summer contest is still anyone’s game, and who better to assess this year’s competitors than Michael McDonald? This fall the golden-throated, oft-imitated singer/songwriter will release Wide Open, his first album of original tunes in 17 years. The R&B legend famously lent his chops to hits by Steely Dan and the…

Q&A: D∆WN On Bringing A Stadium Show To Misfit Kids Wherever She Goes
Q&A: D∆WN On Bringing A Stadium Show To Misfit Kids Wherever She Goes

Before we see Dawn Richard play Pitchfork Festival’s Blue Stage, we see what she’s built for us: three jagged peaks made of neon tubing rising up from the floor. They’re the latest iteration of her personalized set design, which previously has taken the shape of a single neon triangle yawning nine feet high behind her.

wichitalineman-1503587719

Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered: “Wichita Lineman”

When Glen Campbell passed earlier this month, the first songs that came to mind for people to remember him by tended to vary amidst all…
Nate Patrin | 12:12 pm
49d01f27dcf8f6bec2ba4f16038bd22e309ae2d0-1503590925

The Killers – “Wonderful Wonderful”

While the Killers are busy saying that today's rock bands "just aren't good enough yet," they're also busy promoting their new album, Wonderful Wonderful. We've…
James Rettig | 12:10 pm
Exquire-Bebop-and-Rocksteady-video-1503590367

Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire – “Bebop And Rocksteady” (Feat. Meyhem Lauren) Video

After being gone for too long, Brooklyn underground rap shit fucker-upper Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire came back last month with his Brainiac EP. The best track…
Tom Breihan | 12:04 pm
Doe Paoro

Doe Paoro – “Fading Into Black”

In what feels like an entirely different era, we named Doe Paoro an Artist To Watch. Much has changed since then in terms of the…
Chris DeVille | 12:03 pm
unnamed-7-1503591157

Beck – “Dear Life”

Beck's oft-delayed new album, Colors -- which was supposed to come out soon after 2014's Morning Phase -- finally got a confirmed release date (10/13)…
James Rettig | 12:02 pm
Open-Mike-Eagle-Brick-Body-Complex-video-1503588585

Open Mike Eagle – “Brick Body Complex” Video

Next month, the LA-based underground rap veteran Open Mike Eagle will release his album Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, a sort of concept LP about…
Tom Breihan | 11:36 am
lipsviddddd-1503588295

The Flaming Lips – “Almost Home (Blisko Domu)” Video

At the beginning of the year, the Flaming Lips released a new album, Oczy Mlody, and today they're back with a video for "Almost Home…
James Rettig | 11:28 am
Quiet Slang - We Were Babies & We Were Dirtbags

Beach Slang Announce EP Of Reworked Tracks Under The Name Quiet Slang

Beach Slang leader James Alex has been doing some solo shows under the name Quiet Slang, and today he announced he'll also release an EP…
Chris DeVille | 11:27 am
stars-tinlifl-artwork-1500x-1503587818

Stars – “Real Thing”

Canadian indie-pop veterans Stars are throwing their hat into the ring for 2017 -- this year of Canadian comebacks -- and today they've shared another…
James Rettig | 11:17 am
Gyda Valtysdóttir - Epicycle

Premiere

Gyda Valtysdóttir – “Seikilos Epitaph”

For years and years, Gyda Valtysdóttir has been one of the minds behind the legendary Icelandic post-rock group múm. She finally released a solo album…
Chris DeVille | 11:00 am
French Montana
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU

French Montana Says Rappers Who Don’t Want Features On Their Albums Are Weirdos

There has never, in the history of the world, been a rapper more reliant on guest-verses than French Montana. That's because French is the worst…
Tom Breihan | 10:54 am
DH_-3evWAAA5T6J-1503585019

Lady Gaga Announces Five Foot Two Documentary

Lady Gaga has announced that a new documentary tracking the past year of her life will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival next month…
James Rettig | 10:32 am
S. Carey -

S. Carey – “Brassy Sun”

Aside from the charity one-off "Come To Me," we haven't heard new music from Bon Iver member and serial collaborator Sean Carey since 2015's Supermoon
Chris DeVille | 10:29 am
Lydia Loveless

Lydia Loveless Has Some Dipshit-Ass Fans

Lydia Loveless, the tough-as-hell Ohio roots-rock singer-songwriter, is great. Some of her fans, on the other hand...
Tom Breihan | 10:17 am
tigersjawviiiiideo-1503584191

Tigers Jaw – “Escape Plan” Video

Earlier this year, Tigers Jaw released a very good new album, spin, and today they've shared a great new video for "Escape Plan." It's a…
James Rettig | 10:17 am
PUP's

PUP’s “Old Wounds” Video Is An Interactive Video Game

PUP's The Dream Is Over is an awesome album -- one of the best of 2016, in fact. And the music videos they've shared for…
Peter Helman | 10:00 am
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Young Dolph - DARE

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Young Dolph – “D.A.R.E.”

The last time he teamed up with a Southern rapper, the silky Bronx sing-rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (who should really consider changing his…
Tom Breihan | 9:53 am
The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart - The Echo Of Pleasure

Stream The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart The Echo Of Pleasure

Whereas many of their peers from the late aughts underground have faded away, the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart thankfully persist. Few bands have…
Chris DeVille | 9:49 am
Phantogram-Funeral-Pyre-video-1503581332

Phantogram – “Funeral Pyre” Video

This morning, festival-mainstay duo Phantogram dropped a new video for "Funeral Pyre," a track from last year's Three album, and it's just as apocalyptic as…
Tom Breihan | 9:34 am
Hercules And Love Affair - Omnion

Stream Hercules & Love Affair Omnion

For about a decade, the disco-house revivalist Andy Butler has been making euphoric, theatrical music as Hercules & Love Affair. Next week, he'll follow up…
Tom Breihan | 9:15 am
