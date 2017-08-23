Over the years, the Beach Boys have often been reduced to one thing or another. Yes, they gave the world one of the seminal, defining albums of the ‘60s (and of pop music as a whole) when they released Pet Sounds in 1966. And there are great, comparatively overlooked albums in their catalog aside from Pet Sounds, like 1967’s Wild Honey. Yet over the decades, it’s still been easy to write the...
Two years ago, the family of Marvin Gaye won a lawsuit against Robin Thicke over his massive hit "Blurred Lines." "Blurred Lines" hadn't taken any specific lyrics or melodies from any of Gaye's songs, but a jury decided that Thicke had infringed on Gaye's copyright anyway. Thicke did a notoriously shitty job testifying on his own behalf, and apparently the jury thought that the song's general vibe...
Although it's identified with Los Angeles, the Paisley Underground has roots that extend about 400 miles to the north. Specifically, to Davis, California, a small college town near Sacramento. Even more specifically, to the UC Davis student radio station. That's where Steve Wynn met Kendra Smith, shortly before they formed the Suspects and later the Dream Syndicate. That's where Russ Tolman spun records...
When Glen Campbell passed earlier this month, the first songs that came to mind for people to remember him by tended to vary amidst all the impulsive reactions. Me, I figured hearing him sing the best Brian Wilson song Brian Wilson never sang was how I wanted to memorialize him. Others went for the Wrecking Crew tour de force "Gentle On My Mind," guiltily admitted an affection for the countrypolitan...
The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci, Jr. spoke to Noisey about fatherhood, coming out with their first album in five years, and the idea of a rock band going big in 2017, as the saturation of readily available music and the de-centralization of media’s gatekeepers have made it a bit harder for a band to break out into the mainstream in the 13 years since Hot Fuss. According...
Do you remember the last time you were excited about a piece of mail? I have vague memories of being a kid and having the expectation that something cool could show up, but email and social media became commonplace by the time I was a teenager. I never really did the whole letters thing, but I guess I’ve known some retro-fetishists who have gotten into it. In recent years, I’d look forward to freelance...
For the longest time, Washington, DC didn't really have rap music. Or it had rap music, but if you weren't from there, you wouldn't know. Its rappers were underground figures, local heroes, and they never broke out of the borders of the city and its surrounding urban sprawl. What DC had instead was go-go, the raw, percussive, almost tribal funk variant that thrived as an entirely local phenomenon for...
Young conscious hip-hop star Joey Bada$$ chose to be rebellious during Monday’s solar eclipse, and the decision might’ve been a costly one. After tweeting that he was gazing at the sun without protective eyewear during the eclipse—the one thing every news outlet stressed that you shouldn’t do—Joey announced on Twitter that he canceled his Cleveland, Chicago, and Toronto opening performances...
Residents of Hudson, NY have a way of noticing outsiders. It’s a small town, so that’s reasonable enough, but they always seem to know when someone’s wandered up the river from New York City for a weekend. It takes them approximately two sentences to guess. Maybe because there are always city-dwellers fleeing up two hours…
It doesn’t take long for my conversation with Cloakroom frontman Doyle Martin to turn apocalyptic — this was about a week ago, back in the days of old when “threatening World War III with North Korea” seemed like a mortal lock for this month’s most nightmarish nadir of American societal decline. “I think it’s always…
Welcome to the second installment of “Tracking Down,” a new Stereogum franchise in which we talk to artists who have been out of the spotlight for a minute.…
Rainer Maria’s new album technically took 11 years to make — hell, longer than that, given that some of the writing sessions go so far back, they were captured on a MiniDisc. And yet, the trio talks about S/T as if it was almost effortless, nothing short of a telepathic miracle. Both bassist/vocalist Caithlin De…
When they first appeared in the early ’00s, Death From Above — then without the “1979,” once more without the “1979” today — drew attention for the singular nature of their lineup: a duo featuring Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F. Keeler, a vocalist/drummer and a bassist, respectively. Bass as a lead instrument is unique enough,…
Even at the height of R.E.M.’s success, guitarist Peter Buck didn’t like to take breaks. During his free moments, Buck would play with Warren Zevon in the Hindu Love Gods, gig with Robyn Hitchcock and the Minus 5, and joined the instrumental group Tuatara, among others. After R.E.M. ended their 30-year career in 2011, Buck…
Last year’s 25th anniversary Lollapalooza was overall pretty solid. I saw Radiohead, and Malia Obama, and got a contact high at Flatbush Zombies. The annual Chicago event unsurprisingly has a lot to offer in an increasingly crowded festival season, but one unexpected new amenity was the elaborate, indoor merchandise store, a walk-in retail experience that…
About a minute after a car drops us off in the heart of one of the older, scenic neighborhoods in Lisbon, Benjamin Booker sees a church across the street and says we should go inside. It’s one of those sudden, accidental moments of beauty you come across randomly on old European streets, a building that…
Few bands sound like they’re having more fun than Partner. Lucy Niles and Josée Caron have mastered the art of triumphant alt-rock songs about the everyday lives of queer goofball stoners. The Windsor, Ontario duo have been honing that creative chemistry for years, both as friends and as collaborators in two previous bands, the hardcore…
Welcome to the first installment of “Tracking Down,” a new Stereogum franchise in which we talk to artists who have been out of the spotlight for a minute. We’re kicking off this series with Harvey Danger’s Sean Nelson, whose classic single “Flagpole Sitta” turns 20 years old tomorrow. Enjoy!…
The music of Gillian Welch exists outside of time. When she first started performing under her own name in the ’90s, she was singing dirges and ballads and rambling cautionary tales in a voice that harkens back to folk songs you’d be more likely to hear in the Library Of Congress’ archive than anywhere else.
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Ben Gibbard’s favorite band is Teenage Fanclub, another ostensibly alt-rock-identified bunch of formalist squares whose records are as crafty and delicately layered as Death Cab For Cutie’s. But his new solo take on the entirety of their 1991 power-pop landmark Bandwagonesque (out this week via Turntable Kitchen) is still quite…
“Pursuit of fame is as deadly as any narcotic I have ever used,” proclaims the header of Bobby Jameson’s blog. He started writing entries in 2007, after a silence so long his former peers in the music business thought he must be dead. That’s because, until he left it in the 1980s, he was known…
Stereogum’s annual Song Of The Summer contest is still anyone’s game, and who better to assess this year’s competitors than Michael McDonald? This fall the golden-throated, oft-imitated singer/songwriter will release Wide Open, his first album of original tunes in 17 years. The R&B legend famously lent his chops to hits by Steely Dan and the…
Before we see Dawn Richard play Pitchfork Festival’s Blue Stage, we see what she’s built for us: three jagged peaks made of neon tubing rising up from the floor. They’re the latest iteration of her personalized set design, which previously has taken the shape of a single neon triangle yawning nine feet high behind her.