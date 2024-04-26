Memo From The Tortured Poets Department: You Need To Calm Down

If the hunt for hidden information has gotten out of control, on the other hand, it’s become too easy to disparage Swift’s fans for being curious about the backstories of her songs. The term “parasocial,” like “toxic” before it, has semantically drifted into an amorphous TikTok-brained term to criticize all the supposedly wrong ways people interact with other people. But we are social animals, whose brains are equipped with a sophisticated pattern-matching apparatus and wild imagination machines. Most of us, when we encounter people, wonder what their stories might be. When we catch a whiff of gossip, we want to hunt it down. People don’t like to talk about this, because it’s one or two steps away from justifying actually invasive behavior, but when people speculate about other people, they are sometimes right. (One recent musical example: Rumors circulated in the ’90s that two of the Spice Girls hooked up with each other, which seemed like wild unfounded speculation until Scary Spice said, decades later, that they were true.)

Swifties, famously, love this speculation, a phenomenon Swift called “empathetic hunger” (pejorative). And so there’s a tendency to portray them as unusually deranged with a generational sense of parasocial entitlement, and Taylor Swift as unusually willing to indulge them. This is just ahistorical. Sure, it’s rather invasive for fans to call Matty Healy a racist fuckboy they’d prefer to hear less about. But that’s nothing compared to the things said to pop stars and pop-star paramours in the early 2000s, who ended up on dozens of Tripod or Angelfire hate sites suggesting that listeners “put razors in her lipstick” or “just knock the bitch out” for the crime of dating their faves or even just existing. (No links, no names.) Yes, Taylor Swift invited a bunch of fans to her house a few years ago. This was a promotional gimmick. Artists do that. Rihanna hung out with a throng of journalists on a wild plane junket for days, a shitshow arguably worse in terms of boundaries.

For people exhausted by all the discourse, it’s tempting to imagine a parallel universe where Taylor Swift music exists untainted by Taylor Swift headlines. (I wonder whether Swift was a bit relieved that her big 2023 hit, “Cruel Summer,” was from an older album era and thus safe from speculation.) “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” could simply be a 1989 successor about gaslighting yourself into girlbossing, in true millennial form. (I’ve already seen it on Hiring TikTok.) “Florida!!!” could be the Disney adult song of all time. This, though, would also be an overcompensation. You can’t separate The Tortured Poets Department from the discourse. It’s there in the promotion, the visual presentation, and the music. Like many of Swift’s past albums, the liner notes invite fans to speculate on the music’s real-world inspirations. The lyrics video for “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” mimics the experience of clicking on spoiler tags to reveal a story.

And the album is largely told through the tropes of fandom: true-crime tales, fictional narratives consumed from outside. “The Tortured Poets Department” is about a real-ass relationship (when someone leaves their typewriter at your apartment, the situation is no longer parasocial). Swift writes about that relationship as if she is less a participant than a fan, watching a TV show or reading a book and being the one person who really gets it: “Who else decodes you?” The Manuscript” uses a similar metaphor; so does part of “The Prophecy.” “Guilty As Sin?” is about real-ass flirting that becomes the prelude to a non-parasocial emotional affair. But it’s also about the one-sided, wholly imagined, and thus parasocial affair that exists in parallel. There’s a song called, as obviously thematic as a title can possibly be, “I Look In People’s Windows”: a distant, lonely act.

Swift delves into every nuance of this fame-induced alienation and every way that it disconnects her from her own feelings. It’s the album’s biggest accomplishment, but also its ultimate downfall: a record that’s often about emotional flattening is an album that’s often emotionally flat. In addition to all the other things, “Guilty As Sin?” is a Taylor Swift song about drowning one’s heartbreak in songs by people other than Taylor Swift. Was there even romantic speculation about the Blue Nile? For some reason, I’ve never thought to check.

