Taylor Swift released her new album Reputation in November, and we've already gotten music videos for "Look What You Made Me Do," "...Ready For It?," and the Future/Ed Sheeran collab "End Game." Now we're getting another one for what might be the album's best song. As promised last week, Taylor dropped the music video for the classic T-Swift ballad "Delicate" during the iHeartRadio Music Awards tonight....
What's better, rock music or rap? If you're an obliviously racist walking goatee with a love of explosions and a cursory understanding of video equipment played by Kyle Mooney on last night's Sterling K. Brown-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, the answer is obvious: rock. Mooney's Chris Fitzpatrick goes around conducting some man-on-the-street style interviews before eventually coming up with...
Spend any amount of time with Patrick Stickles, and you will often feel like you are in a movie where the voice-over narration, provided by Patrick Stickles, and the commentary track, also provided by Patrick Stickles, are playing at the same time. It's a gray January afternoon, and I've "crossed the threshold," in his words, into the Queens apartment of the Titus Andronicus singer, guitarist, and...
Former Talking Heads leader David Byrne just released American Utopia, his first solo album in 14 years and our reigning Album Of The Week. And last night, he went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote it, performing lead single "Everybody's Coming To My House" backed up by a barefoot band in matching gray suits. (Colbert himself even joined in on the choreography.) But that's not all! Byrne...
In the late '70s, punk rock was regularly credited, by its practitioners and champions, as the big reset button rock music needed -- a severing with the past and musical orthodoxy that would embolden a new wave of innovators to find its own ideas. But the catch turned out to be an identity still open to compromise: after all, punk rock is still rock, with the stars and the rules and the tropes that...
Martin Shkreli is going to prison, y'all! The big pharma weasel-person who became infamous for inflating the price of an anti-parasite drug called Daraprim from $13.50 per tablet to $750 -- and has since become a freakish music-industry sideshow -- was today sentenced to seven years for securities fraud, CNBC reports. The charges were related to misleading investors about the performance of hedge funds...
Yesterday, Vince Staples launched a "Get The Fuck Off My Dick" campaign on GoFundMe, promising to "shut the fuck up forever" if his haters manage to put up $2 million. As it turns out, the whole thing seems to be an ingenious marketing campaign for a new single also called "Get The Fuck Off My Dick," and you can now hear that below. GoFundMe briefly took down Staples' campaign before reinstating it...
"Let You Down" begins with plaintive minor-key piano chords and a trembling vocal run through that omnipresent chipmunk effect, the wildly popular pitched-up modulation that makes the human voice sound slightly alien. The singer intones, "All these voices in my head get loud/ I wish that I could shut them out/ I'm sorry that I let you down." Then the beat drops -- a loose, slow-rolling drum-set slap...
Chatting with Nikki Sisti, Shari Page, and Kate Black of THICK feels like being at a slumber party. They laugh and talk over each other, rehashing stories of drunken memories and past relationships around an assortment of chips and beer. Mismatched clothes are strewn about Black’s bedroom for a makeshift photoshoot. “Would you rather be…
There’s a specter that hangs over Brianna Hunt’s first album as Many Rooms. Occasionally, it can be beautiful, but more often than not it’s looming and omnipotent. The Texas-based artist makes the kind of music that allows enough negative space for totalities — doubt, hope, fear, desire, and the lack of all the above. Or,…
Over the last few years, starting with 2014’s Zentropy, Frankie Cosmos has become less the sole outlet for Greta Kline and more a shifting coterie of musicians that are pulled into her orbit. Kline’s songs have become more confident and dexterous with time, and her third full-length, Vessel (out at the end of March), is…
Being the change you wish to see in the world isn’t as easy as it sounds, primarily because there’s no how-to guide. The Melbourne-based punk trio Camp Cope knew Australia’s music scene wasn’t exactly what they wanted it to be, but they weren’t sure how to change it. To be fair, they weren’t looking to…
The great podcast U Talkin’ U2 To Me is billed as “the comprehensive and encyclopedic compendium of all things U2.” It’s a claim as bold and bombastic as the band being documented, and — to be perfectly fair — it’s a designation with which one might quibble, if one were feeling a bit pedantic. For…
Elizabeth, New Jersey is as quintessentially suburban as it gets. There’s two main roads, the standard convenience store and fast food chains, and the laundromat Marissa Paternoster, guitarist and vocalist for Screaming Females, used to hang out behind during high school. “I have fond memories of the smell outside,” she says as we drive from…
Back in the summer of 2007, I fielded an email request from SNL’s Fred Armisen on behalf of him and his friend Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney. Brownstein’s band had broken up the year prior and she and Armisen had been filming some short comedy videos, which they thought Stereogum would like to debut. They called…
Since its inception, Fever Ray has been as much of a visual project as it has a musical one. Karin Dreijer — who makes up one half of the legendary Swedish duo the Knife — introduced her solo endeavor in 2009 with a self-titled debut album. Fever Ray introduced us to Dreijer’s spectral new persona;…
There are certain topics you’re just not supposed to talk about: death, illness, the astronomical cost of living while dying. The societal taboos around these universal life experiences are meant to stifle emotions and prevent you from dealing with crises in real-time, instead burrowing the pain and confusion deep inside to be resolved at a…
Ten years ago, it seemed like No Age would never stop making noise. The Los Angeles duo (guitarist Randy Randall, drummer/singer Dean Allen Spunt) introduced themselves with the one-two punch of their 2007 compilation Weirdo Rippers and their Sub Pop debut Nouns, and we named them a Band To Watch. These releases found them splicing…
Hoboken’s Yo La Tengo, one of the longest-running and most rewarding indie-rock bands since the genre had a name, are up there with Tom Waits in the pantheon of artists who’ve never done anything except what they want. And like Tom Waits, fans are often rewarded regardless. They’ve got great records everyone agrees on (I…
It played out like a scene in a downbeat, indie-level This Is Spinal Tap. In one of his succession of failed projects, Irish songwriter Paddy Hanna found himself playing an outdoor festival in the middle of his home country. Thanks to breaking some keyboards right before the gig, the band had hastily reimagined all their…
To write “Untitled God Song,” Haley Heynderickx had to get away from God’s creation. “I was living with a friend and very self-conscious because we had very thin walls,” says the Portland singer-songwriter. “I had a feeling with this song that I didn’t want anyone to hear it, so I would run to the basement…
