Taylor Swift -
Taylor Swift - "Delicate" Video

Taylor Swift released her new album Reputation in November, and we've already gotten music videos for "Look What You Made Me Do," "...Ready For It?," and the Future/Ed Sheeran collab "End Game." Now we're getting another one for what might be the album's best song. As promised last week, Taylor dropped the music video for the classic T-Swift ballad "Delicate" during the iHeartRadio Music Awards tonight....

SNL's Kyle Mooney Asks: Rock Or Rap?
SNL's Kyle Mooney Asks: Rock Or Rap?

What's better, rock music or rap? If you're an obliviously racist walking goatee with a love of explosions and a cursory understanding of video equipment played by Kyle Mooney on last night's Sterling K. Brown-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, the answer is obvious: rock. Mooney's Chris Fitzpatrick goes around conducting some man-on-the-street style interviews before eventually coming up with...

Inside The Mind Of Titus Andronicus' Patrick Stickles
Inside The Mind Of Titus Andronicus' Patrick Stickles

Spend any amount of time with Patrick Stickles, and you will often feel like you are in a movie where the voice-over narration, provided by Patrick Stickles, and the commentary track, also provided by Patrick Stickles, are playing at the same time. It's a gray January afternoon, and I've "crossed the threshold," in his words, into the Queens apartment of the Titus Andronicus singer, guitarist, and...

David Byrne's Giant Suit Emporium Commercial
David Byrne's Giant Suit Emporium Commercial

Former Talking Heads leader David Byrne just released American Utopia, his first solo album in 14 years and our reigning Album Of The Week. And last night, he went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote it, performing lead single "Everybody's Coming To My House" backed up by a barefoot band in matching gray suits. (Colbert himself even joined in on the choreography.) But that's not all! Byrne...

Tortoise's TNT Turns 20
Tortoise's TNT Turns 20

In the late '70s, punk rock was regularly credited, by its practitioners and champions, as the big reset button rock music needed -- a severing with the past and musical orthodoxy that would embolden a new wave of innovators to find its own ideas. But the catch turned out to be an identity still open to compromise: after all, punk rock is still rock, with the stars and the rules and the tropes that...

Martin Shkreli Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison
Martin Shkreli Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison

Martin Shkreli is going to prison, y'all! The big pharma weasel-person who became infamous for inflating the price of an anti-parasite drug called Daraprim from $13.50 per tablet to $750 -- and has since become a freakish music-industry sideshow -- was today sentenced to seven years for securities fraud, CNBC reports. The charges were related to misleading investors about the performance of hedge funds...

Vince Staples -
Vince Staples - "Get The Fuck Off My Dick"

Yesterday, Vince Staples launched a "Get The Fuck Off My Dick" campaign on GoFundMe, promising to "shut the fuck up forever" if his haters manage to put up $2 million. As it turns out, the whole thing seems to be an ingenious marketing campaign for a new single also called "Get The Fuck Off My Dick," and you can now hear that below. GoFundMe briefly took down Staples' campaign before reinstating it...

Pop Radio's Love Affair With White Rappers
Pop Radio's Love Affair With White Rappers

"Let You Down" begins with plaintive minor-key piano chords and a trembling vocal run through that omnipresent chipmunk effect, the wildly popular pitched-up modulation that makes the human voice sound slightly alien. The singer intones, "All these voices in my head get loud/ I wish that I could shut them out/ I'm sorry that I let you down." Then the beat drops -- a loose, slow-rolling drum-set slap...

Watch A 9-Year-Old Sing

Watch A 9-Year-Old Sing “Dead And Bloated” With Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots haven't had a lot of luck with singers. Scott Weiland died tragically in 2015, and their other singer, Linkin Park's Chester Bennington,…
Peter Helman | March 11, 2018 - 9:54 pm
Taylor Swift -

Taylor Swift – “Delicate” Video

Taylor Swift released her new album Reputation in November, and we've already gotten music videos for "Look What You Made Me Do," "...Ready For It?,"
Peter Helman | March 11, 2018 - 9:23 pm
Florence

Florence + The Machine’s New Single “Sky Full Of Song” Out On Record Store Day

It looks like Florence + The Machine are releasing a new 7-inch for Record Store Day. A listing on the Dutch RSD website reveals the…
Peter Helman | March 11, 2018 - 6:15 pm
Lil Uzi Vert
Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert A No-Show At New Orleans Buku Fest

Lil Uzi Vert was a no-show in New Orleans Saturday (3/10), giving promoters of the Buku Festival no explanation for pulling out of the event…
Dave Brooks / Billboard | March 11, 2018 - 4:57 pm
Kyle Mooney

SNL’s Kyle Mooney Asks: Rock Or Rap?

What's better, rock music or rap? If you're an obliviously racist walking goatee with a love of explosions and a cursory understanding of video equipment…
Peter Helman | March 11, 2018 - 11:15 am
SNL

Watch SNL’s Random Nickelback Fan Deathbed Sketch

Nickelback have basically become a walking punchline, but they still have their defenders. The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, for one, has called Chad Kroeger an…
Peter Helman | March 11, 2018 - 11:00 am
Lucy Dacus

Watch Lucy Dacus Perform Three Songs On CBS This Morning

Lucy Dacus' new album Historian is one of the best albums of the year so far, and today, she brought it to CBS This Morning.
Peter Helman | March 10, 2018 - 3:23 pm
Juelz Santana
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Juelz Santana Flees NJ Airport After TSA Finds Loaded Gun

Authorities are on the lookout for rapper/actor Juelz Santana, who reportedly ran out of New Jersey’s Newark Airport Friday evening (3/9) after Transportation Security Administration…
Mitchell Peters / Billboard | March 10, 2018 - 3:05 pm
Eric Burden
Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Classic Album Cover Artist Gary Burden Dead At 84, Neil Young Pays Tribute

Gary Burden, the Grammy Award-winning artist who designed the covers of classic albums like Neil Young's After The Gold Rush, the Doors' Morrison Hotel, Joni…
Peter Helman | March 10, 2018 - 3:01 pm
Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Share New Song “Can’t Deny Me” With Fan Club

Pearl Jam have shared "Can't Deny Me," their first new song in five years, with members of their official Ten Club fan club. The song…
Peter Helman | March 10, 2018 - 2:17 pm

Interviews

Patrick Stickles, Creator Of Universes, Learns To Make Do In This One
Patrick Stickles, Creator Of Universes, Learns To Make Do In This One

Spend any amount of time with Patrick Stickles, and you will often feel like you are in a movie where the voice-over narration, provided by Patrick Stickles, and the commentary track, also provided by Patrick Stickles, are playing at the same time.

Band To Watch: THICK
Band To Watch: THICK

Chatting with Nikki Sisti, Shari Page, and Kate Black of THICK feels like being at a slumber party. They laugh and talk over each other, rehashing stories of drunken memories and past relationships around an assortment of chips and beer. Mismatched clothes are strewn about Black’s bedroom for a makeshift photoshoot. “Would you rather be…

Artist To Watch: Many Rooms
Artist To Watch: Many Rooms

There’s a specter that hangs over Brianna Hunt’s first album as Many Rooms. Occasionally, it can be beautiful, but more often than not it’s looming and omnipotent. The Texas-based artist makes the kind of music that allows enough negative space for totalities — doubt, hope, fear, desire, and the lack of all the above. Or,…

Greta Kline On Reclaiming Old Love Songs & Frankie Cosmos’ New Album Vessel
Greta Kline On Reclaiming Old Love Songs & Frankie Cosmos’ New Album Vessel

Over the last few years, starting with 2014’s Zentropy, Frankie Cosmos has become less the sole outlet for Greta Kline and more a shifting coterie of musicians that are pulled into her orbit. Kline’s songs have become more confident and dexterous with time, and her third full-length, Vessel (out at the end of March), is…

Camp Cope On Fighting Industry Sexism, Embracing Activism, And Letting Your Audience Change
Camp Cope On Fighting Industry Sexism, Embracing Activism, And Letting Your Audience Change

Being the change you wish to see in the world isn’t as easy as it sounds, primarily because there’s no how-to guide. The Melbourne-based punk trio Camp Cope knew Australia’s music scene wasn’t exactly what they wanted it to be, but they weren’t sure how to change it. To be fair, they weren’t looking to…

Talkin’ To Scott Aukerman Re: R U Talkin’ R.E.M. Re: Me?
Talkin’ To Scott Aukerman Re: R U Talkin’ R.E.M. Re: Me?

The great podcast U Talkin’ U2 To Me is billed as “the comprehensive and encyclopedic compendium of all things U2.” It’s a claim as bold and bombastic as the band being documented, and — to be perfectly fair — it’s a designation with which one might quibble, if one were feeling a bit pedantic. For…

All At Once, Screaming Females Discuss New Album All At Once
All At Once, Screaming Females Discuss New Album All At Once

Elizabeth, New Jersey is as quintessentially suburban as it gets. There’s two main roads, the standard convenience store and fast food chains, and the laundromat Marissa Paternoster, guitarist and vocalist for Screaming Females, used to hang out behind during high school. “I have fond memories of the smell outside,” she says as we drive from…

Q&A: Carrie Brownstein On The End Of Portlandia, Her Many Film Projects, And The Next Sleater-Kinney Album
Q&A: Carrie Brownstein On The End Of Portlandia, Her Many Film Projects, And The Next Sleater-Kinney Album

Back in the summer of 2007, I fielded an email request from SNL’s Fred Armisen on behalf of him and his friend Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney. Brownstein’s band had broken up the year prior and she and Armisen had been filming some short comedy videos, which they thought Stereogum would like to debut. They called…

How Homemade BDSM And The Politics Of Sex Influenced Fever Ray’s Plunge Aesthetic
How Homemade BDSM And The Politics Of Sex Influenced Fever Ray’s Plunge Aesthetic

Since its inception, Fever Ray has been as much of a visual project as it has a musical one. Karin Dreijer — who makes up one half of the legendary Swedish duo the Knife — introduced her solo endeavor in 2009 with a self-titled debut album. Fever Ray introduced us to Dreijer’s spectral new persona;…

Vundabar On Internalized Shame, The Cost Of Dying, & Their New Album Smell Smoke
Vundabar On Internalized Shame, The Cost Of Dying, & Their New Album Smell Smoke

There are certain topics you’re just not supposed to talk about: death, illness, the astronomical cost of living while dying. The societal taboos around these universal life experiences are meant to stifle emotions and prevent you from dealing with crises in real-time, instead burrowing the pain and confusion deep inside to be resolved at a…

No Age’s Dean Spunt On Their New Album, Navigating The Industry, & The Late Grant Hart
No Age’s Dean Spunt On Their New Album, Navigating The Industry, & The Late Grant Hart

Ten years ago, it seemed like No Age would never stop making noise. The Los Angeles duo (guitarist Randy Randall, drummer/singer Dean Allen Spunt) introduced themselves with the one-two punch of their 2007 compilation Weirdo Rippers and their Sub Pop debut Nouns, and we named them a Band To Watch. These releases found them splicing…

Read Our Q&A With Yo La Tengo And Hear 4 Songs From Their New Album There’s A Riot Going On
Read Our Q&A With Yo La Tengo And Hear 4 Songs From Their New Album There’s A Riot Going On

Hoboken’s Yo La Tengo, one of the longest-running and most rewarding indie-rock bands since the genre had a name, are up there with Tom Waits in the pantheon of artists who’ve never done anything except what they want. And like Tom Waits, fans are often rewarded regardless. They’ve got great records everyone agrees on (I

Artist To Watch: Paddy Hanna
Artist To Watch: Paddy Hanna

It played out like a scene in a downbeat, indie-level This Is Spinal Tap. In one of his succession of failed projects, Irish songwriter Paddy Hanna found himself playing an outdoor festival in the middle of his home country. Thanks to breaking some keyboards right before the gig, the band had hastily reimagined all their…

Artist To Watch: Haley Heynderickx
Artist To Watch: Haley Heynderickx

To write “Untitled God Song,” Haley Heynderickx had to get away from God’s creation. “I was living with a friend and very self-conscious because we had very thin walls,” says the Portland singer-songwriter. “I had a feeling with this song that I didn’t want anyone to hear it, so I would run to the basement…

Collective Soul’s Ed Roland Talks About The Legacy Of “Shine,” Making Albums At Home, & The Increasing Rarity Of The Riff
Collective Soul’s Ed Roland Talks About The Legacy Of “Shine,” Making Albums At Home, & The Increasing Rarity Of The Riff

Tracking Down is a newish Stereogum franchise in which we talk to artists who have been out of the spotlight for a minute.

Katy Perry
Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Nun Begging Katy Perry Not To Steal Their Convent Dies After Collapsing In Court

A nun who was involved in a lawsuit with pop star Katy Perry over the sale of a convent in Los Angeles died Friday after…
Associated Press | March 10, 2018 - 1:44 pm
David Byrne

Watch David Byrne’s Giant Suit Emporium Commercial And Performance With Stephen Colbert

Former Talking Heads leader David Byrne just released American Utopia, his first solo album in 14 years and our reigning Album Of The Week. And…
Peter Helman | March 10, 2018 - 1:34 pm
Shut Up, Dude

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Any big weekend plans?
Scott Lapatine | March 9, 2018 - 5:32 pm
alicebagvid-1520634259

Alice Bag – “Se Cree Joven” Video

Later this month, Alice Bag will release her second solo album, Blueprint. We've heard "Turn It Up" and "77" already, and today the Los Angeles-based…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 5:30 pm
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

SXSW goes down next week and you know what that means: Scott, James, and Gabriela are going to be extremely tired and baking in the…
Stereogum | March 9, 2018 - 5:25 pm
03 Greedo - The Wolf Of Grape Street

Stream 03 Greedo The Wolf Of Grape Street

The wildly creative LA street-rap weirdo 03 Greedo has been building up a name for himself for a while now, and it feels like his…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 5:04 pm
Arcade Fire
Credit: Mary Ellen Matthews

Arcade Fire Are Teasing Something Called “Money + Love”

Remember Everything Now? Arcade Fire's fifth full-length album feels like it came out a long time ago -- not so long that the band is…
Chris DeVille | March 9, 2018 - 4:06 pm
Str82video-1520627857

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Music videos constitute an art form, but they're also basically advertising. They were created so that we'd want to buy music. That's their point. It's…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 3:56 pm
Martin Shkreli
Credit: Elizabeth Williams / AP

Martin Shkreli Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison

Martin Shkreli is going to prison, y'all! The big pharma weasel-person who became infamous for inflating the price of an anti-parasite drug called Daraprim from…
Chris DeVille | March 9, 2018 - 2:46 pm
Hank Wood And The Hammerheads - Hank Wood And The Hammerheads

Stream Hank Wood And The Hammerheads Hank Wood And The Hammerheads

Within certain underground circles, New York punks Hank Wood And The Hammerheads are notorious for their wild live shows. They don't release new music that…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 2:17 pm
titusanronicus_rayconcepcion2_portrait-1520611664
Credit: Ray Concepcion

Interview

Patrick Stickles, Creator Of Universes, Learns To Make Do In This One

Spend any amount of time with Patrick Stickles, and you will often feel like you are in a movie where the voice-over narration, provided by…
Michael Tedder | March 9, 2018 - 1:55 pm
dptour2018-1520621326

Dirty Projectors Tease New Music With Tour Announcement

Earlier this week, Dave Longstreth announced the first full-fledged Dirty Projectors tour since releasing that self-titled album last year. His touring bandmates will include Nat…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 1:55 pm
Billy Corgan
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Are In Final Stages Of Two EPs

The Smashing Pumpkins are decidedly back. Frontman Billy Corgan took to Instagram Friday (March 9) to reveal, and add some updates, on a slew of…
Natalie Maher / Billboard | March 9, 2018 - 12:56 pm
a1893413137_10-1520612296

Air Waves – “Blue Fire”

Last month, Nicole Schneit announced her newest Air Waves album, Warrior, with the mesmerizing "Morro Bay," and she recently put out its second single, "Blue…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 12:23 pm
esmbriddlesvid-1520607620

Premiere

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat – “Riddles” Video

Last week, Ed Schrader's Music Beat released their third album, Riddles. It's a big leap for the Baltimore duo, not exclusively because Dan Deacon produced…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 12:04 pm
Brenda Lee - I Want To Be Wanted

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Brenda Lee’s “I Want To Be Wanted”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 11:52 am
Tortoise - TNT

The Anniversary

TNT Turns 20

In the late '70s, punk rock was regularly credited, by its practitioners and champions, as the big reset button rock music needed -- a severing…
Nate Patrin | March 9, 2018 - 11:52 am
portlandiakurt-1520612893

Watch Kurt Vile Play Carrie Brownstein’s Roadie On Portlandia

Portlandia's final season is currently airing, and Kurt Vile recently appeared during one of the skits, as promised. His cameo was pretty brief: He played…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 11:36 am
Razorbumps-Make-Your-Mark-video-1520611190

Razorbumps – “Make Your Mark” Video

Razorbumps come from Denton, Texas, and they play a fast and hungry form of herky-jerk post-hardcore that brings the snorting hooks of garage rock and…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 11:12 am
unnamed-9-1520610126

Elysia Crampton – “Solilunita”

Elysia Crampton has been releasing a new album per year since 2015, and today the experimental electronic artist has announced her fourth under her own…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 11:10 am
1 2 3 4 ...

SIGN UP FOR THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

Heavy Rotation

All »
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
David Byrne – American Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
Lucy Dacus – Historian
Lucy Dacus – Historian

In Case You Missed It

38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
34 Essential Glam Songs
34 Essential Glam Songs
 