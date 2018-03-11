Yesterday, Vince Staples launched a "Get The Fuck Off My Dick" campaign on GoFundMe, promising to "shut the fuck up forever" if his haters manage to put up $2 million. As it turns out, the whole thing seems to be an ingenious marketing campaign for a new single also called "Get The Fuck Off My Dick," and you can now hear that below. GoFundMe briefly took down Staples' campaign before reinstating it...