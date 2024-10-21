Last week, Tyler, The Creator shared a mysterious, arresting teaser video for a new song called “St. Chroma.” The video hinted at a new project called Chromakopia, and Tyler confirmed it a day later. Chromakopia is indeed a new Tyler, The Creator album, and it’ll be out in just one week — in the middle of the week, too. Since then, Tyler has unveiled the (great) lineup for his Camp Flog Gnaw festival, and now he’s got another track and video for us.

The latest Tyler, The Creator track is called “Noid,” and it’s all about the paranoia that comes with celebrity. As with “St. Chroma,” the track comes with a video that Tyler directed himself. (This time, he’s not using his Wolf Haley alter-ega; it’s credited as being directed by Tyler Okonma, his government name.) Once again, we’re not sure whether we’re getting the entire track, though the video this time lasts nearly three minutes. As with “St. Chroma,” it’s got Tyler wearing a plastic facemask and a duo-hawk haircut, and it starts in black-and-white before shifting to color. This time, it’s a surreal, exaggerated vision of celebrity paranoia, and Ayo Edebiri, star of stage and screen, has a cameo as an invasive and unhinged fan.

As for the song, it’s a weird one! “Noid” has psych-rock guitars, layered harmonies, possibly-sampled African vocals, and a quick Tyler rap verse. It’s slow and layered, and it seems engineered to evoke the agitated, freaked-out feeling that Tyler describes on the song. Check it out below.

Chromakopia is out 10/28 on Columbia.