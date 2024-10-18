Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 Lineup Revealed

Two days ago, Tyler, The Creator dropped a mysterious snippet of his new track “St. Chroma.” Yesterday, he announced Chromakopia, a new album that will be out very soon. And today, Tyler unveiled the lineup of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, his Los Angeles music festival. Once again, it’s a star-studded affair that reflects one guy’s singular sensibility.

Camp Flog Gnaw returned last year after a three-year hiatus, and Tyler shared headlining duties with SZA and the Hillbillies, the duo of Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem. This year, Camp Flog Gnaw comes to Dodger Stadium 11/16-17. Tyler will once again headline, sharing that duty with Playboi Carti. The lineup has tons of other big names, including André 3000 performing New Blue Sun, Erykah Badu, Kaytranada, ScHoolboy Q, Daniel Caesar, Omar Apollo, and the Marías. Tyler’s old Odd Future comrades Earl Sweatshirt, Syd, Domo Genesis, Mike G, and Left Brain will also perform, as will onetime OF affiliate Vince Staples. Two massively important rap producers, Mustard and the Alchemist, will perform with “friends” — a billing that practically guarantees parades of surprise guest stars. There’s also something called “FM MOOD: A TRIBUTE TO MF DOOM.”

The rest of the bill goes deep, swinging wildly through rap, indie-pop, and R&B. Other performers that’ll take the stage over those two days include Sexyy Red, Faye Webster, Denzel Curry, Sampha, Doechii, Blood Orange, Yves Tumor, Mase, Tommy Richman, Action Bronson, Raye, Wisp, Hana Vu, Laila!, Kenny Mason, Matt Champion, Na-Kel Smith, Orion Sun, Jean Dawson, Amelia Moore, Concrete Boys, Jordan Ward, Latin Mafia, Lithe, the Mainliners, and Rio Amor. You can find all the details here.