It appears that we’ve got a new Tyler, The Creator project incoming. The most recent Tyler album was the excellent rap record Call Me If You Get Lost, which came out back in 2021. Tyler just produced and rapped on Maxo Kream’s single “Cracc Era” last month, and he’ll reportedly soon star alongside Timothée Chalamet in Josh Safdie’s film Marty Supreme. Now, Tyler has shared a new music video, and it sure seems to be the first glimpse at a new project called Chromakopia.

Tyler’s new video accompanies a new song called “St. Chroma.” Judging by its brief length and past precedent, the video probably doesn’t include the entire song. What we hear, however, is awesome. Tyler raps in a menacing whisper over marching boots, eerie John Carpenter-ass synths, and gospel-informed choirs. Just as the video ends, the beat drops and immediately slides into the chaotic Playboi Carti song. Mission accomplished. I’m excited.

The video is exciting, too. Tyler’s clip consists entirely of one tracking shot, and to describe it would be to give stuff away. Just watch it yourself below.