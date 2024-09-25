Three years ago, Houston rap great Maxo Kream released the Tyler, The Creator collab “Big Persona.” Great song! Today, the two rappers are back together on “Cracc Era,” another Tyler-produced track. Once again, it’s a great song.

Tyler, The Creator was really on his rap shit when he released his last album, 2021’s excellent Call Me If You Get Lost, but he hasn’t put out a lot of music since dropping that album’s deluxe edition last year. Maxo Kream, meanwhile, has been putting out a string of excellent singles in the past year, the most recent of which are his That Mexican OT collab “Talkin In Screw” and his Evilgiane-produced “Eye Know.”

Like “Big Persona,” the new song “Cracc Era” shows that Tyler, The Creator can make hard, direct rap music whenever he wants. Tyler’s minimal beat sounds like prime early-’00s Neptunes. On his introductory verse, Tyler talks about watching Juno and makes it sound hard. Maxo Kream, meanwhile, goes the fuck off; there are few people alive who can really rap like that. “Cracc Era” is a short track, less than two minutes, but it’ll get you hype. Listen below.