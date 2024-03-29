Just what we needed today: more Texas music. That looks sarcastic, but I actually mean it. I really want more Texas music, and I’m happy to get it. Today, I’m getting a whole lot of it. The great Houston rapper Maxo Kream has been on a run lately. All of Maxo’s recent singles have been really good: “Bonecrusher” with Key Glock, “Whatchamacallit” with Luh Tyler, the Evilgiane production “Bang The Bus,” the heartbreaking-despite-the-title “No Then You A Hoe.” Today, he drops another loosie, and it might be the best one yet.

That Mexican OT is another great Houston rapper who’s on a run of his own right now. Last year, That Mexican OT broke out when the Paul Wall collab “Johnny Dang” became a viral hit. Earlier this month, he released his very good Texas Technician mixtape. Today, Maxo Kream and That Mexican OT team up for the first of what I hope are many collaborations. They’re from the same place, and they just make sense together.

Naturally, the new single “Talkin In Screw” is a tribute to the classic Houston rap sound, and the beat is the same type of swamped, blown-out creep-funk that’s defined the city for decades. Maxo Kream and That Mexican OT aren’t rapping slow on this one, though. Both of them go crazy on the track, keeping a double-time word-barrage going while putting some serious bounce in their cadences. Listen below.

I would happily accept a new Maxo Kream album anytime it’s ready to come out.