03 Greedo - The Wolf Of Grape Street

Stream 03 Greedo The Wolf Of Grape Street

The wildly creative LA street-rap weirdo 03 Greedo has been building up a name for himself for a while now, and it feels like his…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 5:04 pm
Str82video-1520627857

Straight To Video

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Music videos constitute an art form, but they're also basically advertising. They were created so that we'd want to buy music. That's their point. It's…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 3:56 pm
Hank Wood And The Hammerheads - Hank Wood And The Hammerheads

Stream Hank Wood And The Hammerheads Hank Wood And The Hammerheads

Within certain underground circles, New York punks Hank Wood And The Hammerheads are notorious for their wild live shows. They don't release new music that…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 2:17 pm
Brenda Lee - I Want To Be Wanted

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Brenda Lee’s “I Want To Be Wanted”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 11:52 am
Razorbumps-Make-Your-Mark-video-1520611190

Razorbumps – “Make Your Mark” Video

Razorbumps come from Denton, Texas, and they play a fast and hungry form of herky-jerk post-hardcore that brings the snorting hooks of garage rock and…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 11:12 am
New Heart - Feel The Change

New Heart – “No More Hate”

The Indianapolis band New Heart play old-school youth crew hardcore, complete with blisteringly fast tempos and gang-chant choruses. It's a strident, rousing, fun sound, and…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 10:32 am
Jack-Antonoff-and-Jimmy-Fallon-1520607547

Watch Jack Antonoff Talk Taylor Swift, Bleachers Play “Alfie’s Song” On The Tonight Show

Jack Antonoff has been balancing two lives -- producing for pop superstars and leading Bleachers, his own band -- for long enough that he can…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 10:05 am
Troye-Sivan-My-My-My-Hot-Chip-Remix-1520606321

Troye Sivan – “My My My! (Hot Chip Remix)”

The young Australian pop star Troye Sivan is quickly becoming a very big deal. "My My My!," the single he released earlier this year, is…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 9:45 am
Shamir - Resolution

Stream Shamir Resolution

Shamir Bailey, who found disco-house stardom at a very young age, has now renounced his old sound completely and veered off in a very different…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 9:23 am
A-Perfect-Circle-Disillusioned-video-1520603128

A Perfect Circle – “Disillusioned” Video

Next month, Maynard James Keenan's non-Tool band a Perfect Circle will end a decade-plus silence with the release of the new album Eat The Elephant.
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 8:55 am
The Drifters - Save The Last Dance For Me

The Number Ones

The Number Ones: The Drifters’ “Save The Last Dance For Me”

In The Number Ones, I'm reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart's beginning, in 1958,
Tom Breihan | March 8, 2018 - 11:51 am
Snow Patrol
Credit: Simon Lipman

Snow Patrol Are Back, Baby!

Are Snow Patrol any good? This was just the subject of a heated debate in Stereogum's Slack channel. They're certainly not cool, and it's been…
Tom Breihan | March 8, 2018 - 11:34 am
Wax Idols
Credit: Matthew Vincent

Wax Idols – “Scream”

The Oakland-based band Wax Idols have been releasing music since 2010, and their sound has matured significantly, going from feverish post-punk to muscular, confident dream-pop.
Tom Breihan | March 8, 2018 - 10:43 am
Albert-Hammond-Jr-on-Corden-1520521593

Watch Albert Hammond Jr. Sing “Set To Attack” On James Corden

Seeing as how he's a British person and all, it seems save to say that James Corden loves the Strokes. And Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond…
Tom Breihan | March 8, 2018 - 10:14 am
Hot Snakes - Jericho Sirens

Stream Hot Snakes Jericho Sirens

Today is a good day to be an old punk. Hot Snakes are back! Way back in 2000, Rick Froberg and John Reis, the former…
Tom Breihan | March 8, 2018 - 9:50 am
Comments from Tom Breihan

Neither of those is gonna be 1 to 10. Honestly that'll probably never happen again.
+8 |
March 8, 2018 on The Number Ones: The Drifters’ “Save The Last Dance For Me”
I legit don't remember what I wrote about, but the funny thing about opinions is that they can change over time.
+6 |
March 8, 2018 on Grouper – “Parking Lot”
I wrote that first graph in a kinda fugue state; that's a pretty hilarious misnomer (that I will now fix).
+16 |
March 6, 2018 on Album Of The Week: David Byrne American Utopia
This didn't fit in the piece, but shout out to Chubby Checker for looking a whole lot like the Rock, circa 1998, in that single artwork.
+15 |
March 5, 2018 on The Number Ones: Chubby Checker’s “The Twist”
Came out in Japan first. I'm using the US release date.
+13 |
March 2, 2018 on Ray Of Light Turns 20
Natestradamus over here.
+9 |
March 1, 2018 on The Number Ones: Brian Hyland’s “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini”
1 is the bottom of the scale. I won't be giving it out too often.
+15 |
March 1, 2018 on The Number Ones: Brian Hyland’s “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini”
If you click on the red "the number ones" at the top of any post, you get that.
+11 |
February 19, 2018 on The Number Ones: Johnny Preston’s “Running Bear”
It's amazing that they got back-to-back #1 singles. (Also I just dropped it down to a 4.)
+11 |
February 13, 2018 on The Number Ones: The Fleetwoods’ “Mr. Blue”
Simon Cowell says "Mack The Knife" is the best song ever written! Which is pretty weird!
+7 |
February 12, 2018 on The Number Ones: Bobby Darin’s “Mack The Knife”
It did, thanks. Everyone's fine.
+17 |
February 9, 2018 on The 5 Best Videos Of The Week
"Harlem Shake" happened.
+17 |
February 1, 2018 on The Number Ones: Dave “Baby” Cortez’s “The Happy Organ
Jesus christ, imagine not liking doo-wop, disco, *or* trap. What a sad life.
+33 |
January 31, 2018 on Migos And The Overwhelming Content-Flood
That's another #1! It's amazing. They had two titanic hit singles and then disappeared and became regular people. If Wikipedia is right, they became a factory worker, a trailer park manager, and a housewife.
+7 |
January 31, 2018 on The Number Ones: The Fleetwoods’ “Come Softly To Me”
One is performed with verve and emotion, even if the emotion is a weird sort of glee, and the other is performed with patrician reserve. Lloyd Price sounds like he's living within the situation, while the Kingston Trio sound like they're presenting this story as an object for your appreciation. Or maybe it's just that I like one song and don't like the other one.
+10 |
January 29, 2018 on The Number Ones: Lloyd Price’s “Stagger Lee”
Legit forgot about that Fever Ray video. Did not forget about Lily.
+7 |
January 26, 2018 on The 5 Best Videos Of The Week
Next week.
+10 |
January 26, 2018 on The 5 Best Videos Of The Week
I really like "Teen Angel." Your dad is gonna be very disappointed in me.
+12 |
January 26, 2018 on The Number Ones: The Platters’ “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes”
Just occurred to me that I should make something clear: This is *not* the Swedish EDM group who wear giant laser-eyed bear heads and have a song with Robyn. As you were.
+21 |
January 24, 2018 on The Number Ones: The Teddy Bears’ “To Know Him Is To Love Him”
No, because most of them made actual good music. If your music is wan and lifeless, it's a lot easier to focus on the uncomfortable things about it.
0 |
January 23, 2018 on The Number Ones: The Kingston Trio’s “Tom Dooley”
