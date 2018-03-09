Tom Breihan

The 5 Best Videos Of The Week
Razorbumps – “Make Your Mark” Video
Razorbumps come from Denton, Texas, and they play a fast and hungry form of herky-jerk post-hardcore that brings the snorting hooks of garage rock and…
New Heart – “No More Hate”
The Indianapolis band New Heart play old-school youth crew hardcore, complete with blisteringly fast tempos and gang-chant choruses. It's a strident, rousing, fun sound, and…
Stream Shamir Resolution
Shamir Bailey, who found disco-house stardom at a very young age, has now renounced his old sound completely and veered off in a very different…
Snow Patrol Are Back, Baby!
Are Snow Patrol any good? This was just the subject of a heated debate in Stereogum's Slack channel. They're certainly not cool, and it's been…
Wax Idols – “Scream”
The Oakland-based band Wax Idols have been releasing music since 2010, and their sound has matured significantly, going from feverish post-punk to muscular, confident dream-pop.