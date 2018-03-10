Music

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Share New Song “Can’t Deny Me” With Fan Club

Pearl Jam have shared "Can't Deny Me," their first new song in five years, with members of their official Ten Club fan club. The song…
Peter Helman | March 10, 2018 - 2:17 pm
alicebagvid-1520634259

Alice Bag – “Se Cree Joven” Video

Later this month, Alice Bag will release her second solo album, Blueprint. We've heard "Turn It Up" and "77" already, and today the Los Angeles-based…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 5:30 pm
03 Greedo - The Wolf Of Grape Street

Stream 03 Greedo The Wolf Of Grape Street

The wildly creative LA street-rap weirdo 03 Greedo has been building up a name for himself for a while now, and it feels like his…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 5:04 pm
Hank Wood And The Hammerheads - Hank Wood And The Hammerheads

Stream Hank Wood And The Hammerheads Hank Wood And The Hammerheads

Within certain underground circles, New York punks Hank Wood And The Hammerheads are notorious for their wild live shows. They don't release new music that…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 2:17 pm
dptour2018-1520621326

Dirty Projectors Tease New Music With Tour Announcement

Earlier this week, Dave Longstreth announced the first full-fledged Dirty Projectors tour since releasing that self-titled album last year. His touring bandmates will include Nat…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 1:55 pm
a1893413137_10-1520612296

Air Waves – “Blue Fire”

Last month, Nicole Schneit announced her newest Air Waves album, Warrior, with the mesmerizing "Morro Bay," and she recently put out its second single, "Blue…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 12:23 pm
unnamed-9-1520610126

Elysia Crampton – “Solilunita”

Elysia Crampton has been releasing a new album per year since 2015, and today the experimental electronic artist has announced her fourth under her own…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 11:10 am
Caroline Says - No Fool Like An Old Fool

Premiere

Stream Caroline Says No Fool Like An Old Fool

Caroline Sallee makes music under the moniker Caroline Says, and on new album No Fool Like An Old Fool, she says a lot. The Huntsville,…
Chris DeVille | March 9, 2018 - 10:50 am
492023-1520608973

Blithe Field – “RD 1″ & “Love Knot”

When Spencer Radcliffe's not releasing music under his own name -- most recently with last year's Enjoy The Great Outdoors -- he puts out instrumentals…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 10:36 am
New Heart - Feel The Change

New Heart – “No More Hate”

The Indianapolis band New Heart play old-school youth crew hardcore, complete with blisteringly fast tempos and gang-chant choruses. It's a strident, rousing, fun sound, and…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 10:32 am
ericaesobytheocote-1520447037
Credit: Theo Cote

Premiere

Erica Eso – “House That’s Always Burning”

Weston Minissali lent his synth-playing talents to Cloud Becomes Your Hand, one of our 2014 Band To Watch picks. Since then, he’s started a new…
Sophie Israelsohn | March 9, 2018 - 10:01 am
Wet -

Wet – “There’s A Reason”

Wet’s debut Don’t You was heavily anticipated. Now, after releasing a couple more singles in 2016 and more recently featuring on a Rostam track, the…
Sophie Israelsohn | March 9, 2018 - 9:55 am
Troye-Sivan-My-My-My-Hot-Chip-Remix-1520606321

Troye Sivan – “My My My! (Hot Chip Remix)”

The young Australian pop star Troye Sivan is quickly becoming a very big deal. "My My My!," the single he released earlier this year, is…
Tom Breihan | March 9, 2018 - 9:45 am
You Were Never Really Here

Stream Jonny Greenwood You Were Never Really Here Score

For a little over 10 years now, Jonny Greenwood has been carving out a whole second life for himself aside from Radiohead as an acclaimed…
Ryan Leas | March 9, 2018 - 9:37 am
Sting, Shaggy
Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NARAS

Sting & Shaggy – “Morning Is Coming”

The somewhat unlikely pairing of Sting and Shaggy have a collaborative album called 44/876 coming next month. The Caribbean-inflected project has already bequeathed us "Don't
Chris DeVille | March 9, 2018 - 9:36 am
