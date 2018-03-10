Features
Pearl Jam Share New Song “Can’t Deny Me” With Fan Club
Pearl Jam have shared "Can't Deny Me," their first new song in five years, with members of their
official Ten Club fan club
. The song…
Peter Helman
|
March 10, 2018 - 2:17 pm
Alice Bag – “Se Cree Joven” Video
Later this month, Alice Bag will release her second solo album,
Blueprint
. We've heard "
Turn It Up
" and "
77
" already, and today the Los Angeles-based…
James Rettig
|
March 9, 2018 - 5:30 pm
Stream 03 Greedo
The Wolf Of Grape Street
The wildly creative LA street-rap weirdo 03 Greedo has been building up a name for himself for a while now, and it feels like his…
Tom Breihan
|
March 9, 2018 - 5:04 pm
Stream Hank Wood And The Hammerheads
Hank Wood And The Hammerheads
Within certain underground circles, New York punks Hank Wood And The Hammerheads are notorious for their wild live shows. They don't release new music that…
Tom Breihan
|
March 9, 2018 - 2:17 pm
Dirty Projectors Tease New Music With Tour Announcement
Earlier this week, Dave Longstreth announced the first full-fledged Dirty Projectors tour since releasing that
self-titled album
last year. His touring bandmates will include Nat…
James Rettig
|
March 9, 2018 - 1:55 pm
Air Waves – “Blue Fire”
Last month, Nicole Schneit announced her newest Air Waves album,
Warrior
, with the mesmerizing "
Morro Bay
," and she recently put out its second single, "Blue…
James Rettig
|
March 9, 2018 - 12:23 pm
Elysia Crampton – “Solilunita”
Elysia Crampton has been releasing a new album per year since 2015, and today the experimental electronic artist has announced her fourth under her own…
James Rettig
|
March 9, 2018 - 11:10 am
Premiere
Stream Caroline Says
No Fool Like An Old Fool
Caroline Sallee makes music under the moniker Caroline Says, and on new album
No Fool Like An Old Fool
, she says a lot. The Huntsville,…
Chris DeVille
|
March 9, 2018 - 10:50 am
Blithe Field – “RD 1″ & “Love Knot”
When Spencer Radcliffe's not releasing music under his own name -- most recently with last year's
Enjoy The Great Outdoors
-- he puts out instrumentals…
James Rettig
|
March 9, 2018 - 10:36 am
New Heart – “No More Hate”
The Indianapolis band New Heart play old-school youth crew hardcore, complete with blisteringly fast tempos and gang-chant choruses. It's a strident, rousing, fun sound, and…
Tom Breihan
|
March 9, 2018 - 10:32 am
Credit:
Theo Cote
Premiere
Erica Eso – “House That’s Always Burning”
Weston Minissali lent his synth-playing talents to Cloud Becomes Your Hand, one of our 2014
Band To Watch
picks. Since then, he’s started a new…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
March 9, 2018 - 10:01 am
Wet – “There’s A Reason”
Wet’s debut
Don’t You
was heavily anticipated. Now, after releasing
a couple more singles
in 2016 and more recently
featuring on a Rostam track
, the…
Sophie Israelsohn
|
March 9, 2018 - 9:55 am
Troye Sivan – “My My My! (Hot Chip Remix)”
The young Australian pop star Troye Sivan is quickly becoming a very big deal. "My My My!," the single he released earlier this year, is…
Tom Breihan
|
March 9, 2018 - 9:45 am
Stream Jonny Greenwood
You Were Never Really Here
Score
For a little over 10 years now, Jonny Greenwood has been carving out a whole second life for himself aside from Radiohead as an acclaimed…
Ryan Leas
|
March 9, 2018 - 9:37 am
Credit:
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NARAS
Sting & Shaggy – “Morning Is Coming”
The somewhat unlikely pairing of Sting and Shaggy have a collaborative album called
44/876
coming next month. The Caribbean-inflected project has already bequeathed us "
Don't
…
Chris DeVille
|
March 9, 2018 - 9:36 am
