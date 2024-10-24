Abdomen: Funny word! Funny name for a band, too! Abdomen are a Dutch power trio, and they make clangy, psychedelic rock music. They’ve been putting out music since 2016, and their debut album Emetophobia came out six years ago. Now, they’ve signed with FatCat, and their sophomore LP Yes, I Don’t Know is set to drop early next year. They’ve shared its title track, which goes hard.

Thanks to COVID fucking everything up, Abdomen spent a solid two yers working on Yes, I Don’t Know. They recorded it in Denmark with producer Rasmus Bredvig. The new LP’s title track is a noisy, jagged rocker with a deliberate, meticulous sense of build and a firm command of tension and release. In a press release, drummer Roel Meijer says, “The track is a reflection of what feels like to be caught in the midst of an insurmountable struggle — an overwhelming barrage of noise, confusion andtension, which seems to intensify as time goes on. It’s the longing for an endpoint, a journey to a place of calm, focus and normality.”

In the “Yes, I Don’t Know” video, Abdomen play to a crowd of seated mannequins. That’ll be good practice if they ever make it to Washington, DC. That’s what you comem to Stereogum for, right? New music and random, unprovoked stray shots at our nation’s capital? Happy to help. Below, check out the video and the LP’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Damage Tool”

02 “Numbers”

03 “Dazed”

04 “Weird Shapes”

05 “Neurotic”

06 “Fish I”

07 “Yes, I Don’t Know”

08 “Good Vibes”

09 “Salmon”

10 “Exhale”

11 “Das Kapital”

12 “Fish II”

Yes, I Don’t Know is out 2/21 on FatCat.