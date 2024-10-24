Earlier this year, Mallrat returned with the skittish electronic tune “Ray Of Light.” Today, the indie project of Australian musician Grace Shaw is back with the clubby “Hocus Pocus.”

“I fell over and fractured my arm dancing to this demo on a walk home,” Shaw said. “I couldn’t help but be excited! I had to wear a cast and sling. When I was writing the pre-chorus section of this song I was thinking of the sharp inhale breaths as lyrics that needed their own moment, kind of like a punchline. A lot of the time in pop music, breaths are edited out and turned down, but they felt important here to me.”

Like “Ray Of Light,” “Hocus Pocus” was produced by Troye Sivan/Tate McRae collaborator Styalz Fuego, though this time it was alongside Skrillex/Fletcher collaborator Kito. The restless, hypnotic tune samples DJ Zirk’s “Born 2 Lose” and comes with a dreamlike music video directed by Tom Carroll. Watch below.