We last heard from Mallrat almost a year ago with a feature on Blu DeTiger’s “Cut Me Down.” Today the artist born Grace Shaw is back with a new single of her own. “Ray Of Light” is not a Madonna cover, but you could easily slide it into a dance mix next to Madge’s song. Produced by Troye Sivan/Tate McRae collaborator Styalz Fuego, it’s an uptempo electronic track with some mild hyperpop touches in the midst of all that crisp smoothness. It sounds nothing like the rock-oriented pop Shaw was releasing on 2022’s Butterfly Blue.

Shaw shared this statement on the song:

I often feel pulled in certain directions by invisible forces. I secretly suspect that it’s the work of heavenly angels, and sometimes I feel like an alien for these inexplicable knowings. When I imagine this situation through the eyes of somebody who doesn’t know wide eyed wonder, I think… These thoughts are at worst grounds to be admitted to the psych ward, and at best an embarrassing cocktail of narcissism and delusion. Wait, I’m Not Crazy! I’m Locked In And Can Talk To Angels!!

