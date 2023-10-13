Blu DeTiger – “Cut Me Down” (Feat. Mallrat)

Blu DeTiger – “Cut Me Down” (Feat. Mallrat)

New Music October 13, 2023 12:26 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Australian musician Mallrat demanded attention with Butterfly Blue, an alluring album with a lot of grunge bliss and an unexpected feature from Azealia Banks. Today, she’s sharing another unexpected collaboration, this time with the New York-based pop artist Blu DeTiger for the new song “Cut Me Down.”

The jittery anthem starts with a playful bassline, something Blu DeTiger is known for. They prove to be a compatible pair; the result is the sonic incarnation of a sugar rush, much different from Mallrat’s typical dark sound.

Listen to “Cut Me Down” below.

