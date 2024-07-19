We’ve Got A File On You: “Weird Al” Yankovic

We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc.

Ten years ago, the beloved parodist known as “Weird Al” Yankovic was on top of the world, reveling in the success of Mandatory Fun, his first #1 album in the United States. That album’s popularity was aided by an ingenious marketing campaign in which Yankovic dropped eight music videos during its first week of release.

At the same time, Yankovic alarmed fans by stating that he was shifting away from the album format and that Mandatory Fun would be his last conventional album. He’s been true to his word, though the guy has hardly disappeared into retirement. In the decade since, Yankovic has kept impressively busy, performing multiple concert tours centered around deep cuts, writing and producing a satirical biopic about his life, spoofing Lin-Manuel Miranda with “The Hamilton Polka,” starring in a Weezer video, doing cameo roles in approximately 12 million TV shows, and just generally making us laugh during otherwise laughter-challenged times.

Now, Yankovic is playing catch up on what he missed. His brand new single “Polkamania!” is a classic Yankovic-ian polka medley, compressing the biggest hits of the last decade into one goofy whirlwind. The track gives the comedian a chance to spoof a new generation of young stars, like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, while also having his way with now-ancient standards like Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” and Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.” If you’re a fan of Yankovic’s many previous polka medleys, you’ll probably dig this one, too.

During a recent Zoom interview from what appeared to be his couch in sunny Los Angeles, Yankovic reflected on his 10-year break from making records and effusively discussed some of the many odds and ends from his legendary 45-year career.

“Polkamania!” Medley (2024)

Normally, when you do a polka medley, you’re catching up on two or three years of pop music. This time, you’re trying to compress a whole decade into one medley.

“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC: It was more of a challenge. It was a long period of time, as you mentioned. But in the last 10 years, I haven’t been very prolific with my recorded output, and I haven’t been really doing the parody songs. There are so many songs that came and went and fell by the wayside because I was busy doing other things. This was my opportunity to have my way with a lot of songs that I figured would sound a little better [in the] polka-style. Also, it’s the 10-year anniversary of my last album and I figured that was a good excuse.

One of the many songs you included in the medley is “WAP.” I love that you’ve established this tradition where instead of singing the profanity, you use animal noises, which is what you did with “Closer” by Nine Inch Nails in “The Alternative Polka.” Tell me about that tradition.

YANKOVIC: The polka medleys owe about as much to Spike Jones as they do to traditional polka. I always loved the old Spike Jones songs that have the horns and the whistles and the shotguns and just the weird sound effects. When I first heard “WAP,” I thought, “Oh, this would make a perfect polka, but how do I make this family friendly?” And then one day I thought of those sound effects for the chorus, and I thought, “Oh yeah, that would work.”

“THE ALTERNATIVE POLKA” (1996)

My all-time favorite polka of yours is “The Alternative Polka.” And the only thing that would make that polka better is if “Buddy Holly” by Weezer was in there.

YANKOVIC: [laughs] I tried!

Why didn’t Rivers Cuomo want you to include it?

YANKOVIC: You’d have to ask him. He was probably going through something at the time, because he’s definitely had a change of heart. At one point, I got a text from him saying, “Sorry about the whole ‘Buddy Holly’ thing.” It’s all water under the bridge.

It was very disappointing for me at the time because I don’t know how the wires got crossed — I was obviously under the impression that they had approved using “Buddy Holly” in the song. Literally, while we were mixing, we get a phone call from their office saying, “No, they don’t want you to put that song in there.” They said, “Oh, just take it out with Pro Tools.” And I said, “We’re not even using Pro Tools! We’re still on the analog tape.” We had to literally cut it out of the mix with a razor blade. It was a bummer at the time, obviously. Thankfully, it still worked as a medley and didn’t sound like too jarring of a segue.

Starring In Weezer’s “Africa” Video (2018)

Speaking of Weezer, you were in the music video for their cover of “Africa” by Toto.

YANKOVIC: It started with a live performance. What happened was, I’m friends with the Pixies. I got to perform with them at a benefit show years ago. Frank Black’s wife, Violet Clark — she called me up and said, “Hey, the Pixies are opening for Weezer at the Forum, do you want to go?” I said, “Yeah! I love the Pixies, I love Weezer. I’d love to do it.” And then she called me back 10 minutes later and said, “I told the guys in Weezer that you’re coming to the show and they want you to perform onstage with them.” I said, “Uhhh… OK??” So, I said, “OK, I’ll play the solo for ‘Africa.’ Bring my accordion on the stage.” So we did that, and that was really a blast for me.

The Forum is near and dear to my heart because the first rock show I ever saw was at the LA Forum. It was in the mid-’70s, and I got to see Elton John there, who I was obsessed with at the time. So, it was a big deal for me to be actually performing onstage at the Forum.

Then, after that, when they decided to do an actual music video for “Africa,” they said, “Do you want to be Rivers Cuomo in the video?” And I was like, “Yes, of course!”

As one does.

YANKOVIC: Yes, as one does!

Unreleased Parody Of U2’s “Numb,” Performed On Television in 1993

I’m a big fan of the parody of U2’s “Numb” that you did, “Green Eggs And Ham.” You did the whole video, rapping like the Edge. Why did that not appear on any of your albums? Was it because of the rights to Dr. Seuss?

YANKOVIC: It was. I don’t know if we’d gotten U2’s permission at that point. I think we started with Dr. Seuss’s estate. And oddly, they turned us down. Dr. Seuss’ widow felt very protective of the Dr. Seuss books and didn’t want anybody changing anything about them or altering people’s memory of them, I guess. I understood that. But the thing was, [a few years later], the Mike Myers Cat In The Hat movie came out. And I was like, “Oh! Really?”

Mark Mothersbaugh’s Reaction To “Dare to Be Stupid” (1985)

This is the best Behind the Music clip ever pic.twitter.com/Wo0Uzag1jC — AdequateEmily (@AdequateEmily) March 15, 2022

You did a wonderful Devo parody called “Dare To Be Stupid.” There was a clip of your Behind The Music that went viral a few years ago. In it, Mark Mothersbaugh is talking about the impact that parody had on him and says, “It was the most beautiful thing I had ever heard. He sort of resculpted that song into something else, and… I hate him for it, basically.”

YANKOVIC: People that take that at face value, I think, are not understanding Mark’s sense of humor. He wasn’t having a Salieri moment. I don’t think that he in fact hates me. I think he just has a very dry sense of humor. And he does, in fact, like the song. I remember, in 1985, after I’d recorded it, we had a mutual friend. So I went over to his house and played it for him in person. I was sitting right there, so I’m not sure how honest of a reaction I got, but he seemed to enjoy it. And in fact he complimented me. He said he really liked the sounds we got on the synthesizers. So, you know, Mark’s a friend and as far as I know, he doesn’t hate me [laughs].

It’s obvious from the song that you’re a big Devo fan as well.

YANKOVIC: Absolutely.

Have any other artists that you’ve parodied had such a profound reaction to a parody song?

YANKOVIC: Well, Chamillionaire. After I did “White & Nerdy,” we wound up at the Grammys together. He wasn’t my +1 or anything, but we were there at the same time. “Ridin'” had just won for Rap Song of the Year. And he came up to me and he said, “I want to thank you, because I think your parody is a big reason why I won this Grammy for Rap Song of the Year. You made it undeniable how big and important this song was.”

Unrecorded Parody Ideas

One artist who I heard wasn’t down to let you parody him was Beck. Is it true that you wanted to do a parody of “Loser” called “Schmoozer”?

YANKOVIC: I heard him actually just talking about that in the media. And I honestly can’t remember asking for that. It’s certainly possible, and if he remembers another way, I guess I did. But, you know, I heard that he regretted not giving me permission and honestly, I don’t even remember that. He did allow me to use “Loser” in a polka medley, which is great. I’m a huge Beck fan as well, of course.

It is true that Prince never allowed you to parody his songs?

YANKOVIC: That is true, yeah.

Have you made your peace with not having a Prince song parody?

YANKOVIC: Oh, I made my peace with that a long time ago. I wish things were different. There were several times when I had an idea that I thought was pretty good. In fact, there was gonna be a Prince parody that was gonna be a centerpiece of my movie UHF. He had a great sense of humor; he just didn’t have a sense of humor about his own work. He was very serious about his recorded output, so he just didn’t want people messing with his music. Which I can understand, to some extent.

People have said, “Well, he’s gone now. You can just get permission from his estate.” But I don’t roll that way. He made his wishes pretty clear when he was still with us, and regardless, I’m not gonna go against the artist’s wishes.