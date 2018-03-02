“Weird Al” Yankovic – “The Hamilton Polka”

Every month, Lin-Manuel Miranda is dropping a new piece of Hamilton content in a series that he’s calling, yes, Hamildrops. Previously, the Hamildrops series has given us a Decemberists song about Ben Franklin. And now, in the latest installment, it’s given us something much more precious: a “Weird Al” Yankovic song.

Sort of a Weird Al song, anyway. “The Hamilton Polka” is exactly what it sounds like, a polka medley of songs from Hamilton. Pretty much every Weird Al album features a polka medley of a bunch of recent pop songs, and this is like that, except, you know, only with Hamilton songs. Your enjoyment of it will probably vary depending on how into Hamilton you are, but either way, it’s Weird Al, and Weird Al is indisputably great. Listen below.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Lin-Manuel Miranda is a big Weird Al fan, and they performed together a couple of years ago. So he, for one, is very very excited about this team-up: