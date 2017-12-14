The Decemberists & Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Ben Franklin’s Song”

The Decemberists have put to music an unused set of lyrics that Lin-Manuel Miranda originally wrote for Hamilton. As the band explains in a post on their website, Miranda reached out to Colin Meloy to ask them to record a version of “Ben Franklin’s Song,” which was cut from the show after Miranda couldn’t figure out how to use Ben Franklin as a character. “Funnily enough, he said he’d imagined Franklin singing in a sort of Decemberist-y way, whatever that means,” the band writes.

Miranda says that this is the start of what’s calling The Hamildrops series, where he’ll release a new piece of Hamilton content every month until December of next year. You can listen to the Decemberists’ version of “Ben Franklin’s Song” below.

Here’s the note that the band wrote to accompany the song: