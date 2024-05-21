The 10 Best Smiths Songs

It’s hard to believe that the Smiths were only together for five years. In addition to four studio albums, they have a handful of compilations, a live LP, and a session with John Peel. The Manchester outcasts are known as one of the most influential groups, yet their specific sound has rarely been replicated; ’90s groups like the Sundays, the La’s, and Belle And Sebastian definitely came close, along with early 2000s act Voxtrot, but otherwise resemblances are quite vague. They’re also credited with inspiring the Britpop movement. Blur formed after watching the Smiths on The South Bank Show in 1987; Oasis, the Stone Roses, and Suede reportedly drew heavily from the Smiths as well, though similarities are hard to detect. What genre are the Smiths? Depends on who you ask. Jangle pop. British alternative. Mope rock.

In 1982, the Smiths formed in Manchester, a few years after Steven Patrick Morrissey and Johnny Marr met at a Patti Smith gig as teenagers. Mike Joyce was welcomed as the drummer after an audition, during which he was on magic mushrooms. At first, the band went through a couple of bassists, one of whom allegedly complained about the “gay” aesthetic of their first performance (though he denied he ever said that), before Andy Rourke joined.

At the Smiths’ second show, John Walters, the producer of John Peel’s BBC Radio 1 show, was in the audience. He invited them onto the program. “You couldn’t immediately tell what records they’d been listening to. That’s fairly unusual, very rare indeed… It was that aspect of the Smiths that I found most impressive,” Peel said. They signed to Rough Trade, and the following year their debut LP The Smiths reached #2 on the UK Albums Chart. Its follow-up, next year’s Meat Is Murder, achieved #1.

But things were messy. Rourke was replaced by Craig Gannon shortly before the 1986 release of The Queen Is Dead due to his heroin addiction, then both of them ended up remaining in the band with Gannon on rhythm guitar. Then, Rourke was arrested for drug possession charges. There were legal disputes with Rough Trade and dissatisfied feelings toward their American label Sire Records; at one point, Marr told NME about touring that he “was just drinking more than I could handle.” The following year, they shared their final album Strangeways, Here We Come and they disbanded. Only a couple of years later, Rourke and Joyce sued Morrissey and Marr over royalties. Rourke passed away last year, and Morrissey and Marr still publicly fight. In 2022, Marr said there’s zero chance he’ll ever work with Morrissey again; just a few months ago, Morrissey lamented that he was being erased from the Smiths’ history. The never-ending bickering has a certain charm to it.

It’s also easy to believe that the Smiths were only together for five years. The magic of the Smiths is much like the magic of life — they were special because they were ephemeral. Their chemistry was undeniable, the stars were aligned, if only for a blip in time. They still stand as a one-of-a-kind band whose reach is always expanding. Take the iconic scene in the 2009 film 500 Days Of Summer, in which the Smiths spark a meet-cute in an elevator and serve as a point of understanding between two strangers (I had my own 500 Days Of Summer moment a couple of years ago, when I was in a hotel elevator holding my Hatful Of Hollow tote bag and the man standing across from me pointed to it and said, “I love the Smiths.” We talked about our experiences seeing Morrissey before parting ways; we did not fall in love but it was a beautiful moment I’d like to think he sometimes reminisces fondly on).

In addition, take the TikTok trends of teens and twentysomethings relating to the lyrics “I was looking for a job, and then I found a job/ And heaven knows I’m miserable now,” from “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now,” which was released 40 years ago today and possesses more cultural importance than ever before. No matter how much the world is changing, there will always be outsiders who turn to the Smiths for comfort and never turn away. Like many Manchester groups, the Smiths were trying to capture the gloom of the famously rainy city, but ultimately struck a chord with anyone anywhere who felt the turmoil of the human experience.

When I was 16 and got hooked on the Smiths, I was exclusively into emo music. My favorite band at the time was Brand New, whose song “Mixtape” goes, “And I’m sick of your tattoos/ And the way you always criticize the Smiths/ and Morrissey.” Emo revival torchbearers Citizen have an acoustic rendition of “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out.” In the ’90s Braid covered both that song and “This Charming Man.” The correlation between the Smiths and emo makes sense, but their legacy extends far beyond that scene. The Smiths have been cited as an inspiration for so many artists from so many genres. Tons of heavy bands refer to the Smiths as an influence, though you’d never guess it from their sound. Deftones have a famous cover of “Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want.” In 2003, Outkast’s André 3000 said, “I personally wish I would have written that Smiths song ‘Last Night I Dreamt That Somebody Loved Me.’ Genius song.” Even Kid Rock sampled “How Soon Is Now?” in his 1993 song “Back From The Dead.” The mix of cleverness, urgency, and poignancy found in the Smiths’ songs is something, I think, most artists aspire to create themselves.

In a 2021 interview, Marr told us, “No one had to tell us to raise the bar. No one had to tell us to make something more intense. No one had to warn us to take our foot off the gas. We were kind of already a couple steps ahead of everyone. Trying to be one step ahead of ourselves all the time.” At a certain point, the flame burns out. But that doesn’t take away from how bright it had been. Here’s a list of their best 10 songs.