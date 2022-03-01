Johnny Marr Says There’s “Zero” Chance He’ll Ever Work With Morrissey Again

As Johnny Marr continues to promote his latest solo album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, he is still — STILL — addressing the beef with former Smiths bandmate Morrissey, who, if you’ll recall, recently wrote an open letter to Marr asking him to stop talking about him in interviews. On BBC Radio 2, Marr told host Steve Wright that there was “zero” chance for a personal or professional relationship between himself and Morrissey, adding that the last time they spoke was about “18 or maybe 15” years ago.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Marr was asked about Morrissey in an interview with The Times, where he talked about his reaction to the open letter. As a reminder, he sent out a tweet: “Dear @officialmoz. An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953, It’s all ‘social media’ now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business…a bit 2021 yeah ? #makingindiegreatagain.”

“When you’re attacked out of the blue, particularly in public, you have to defend yourself,” Marr told The Times, adding: “The letter was designed to be insulting, wasn’t it? That has to have been the idea. If it’s something that’s not based in fact, you have to react in kind, which is just with ridicule.”

Marr concluded: “Look, it was about [his wanting] attention… and I’m getting a lot of it. I’ve got my new record coming out, and that’s getting attention too. All my solo records have. I just do what I do. I’ll just carry on being who I am.”