Features
10 Best Songs
Album Of The Week
Band To Watch
Cover Story
Counting Down
Gotcha Covered
Gummy Awards
Interview
Premature Evaluation
Shut Up Dude
Sounding Board
Status Ain't Hood
Stereogum Sessions
Straight To Video
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The Anniversary
The Black Market
The Number Ones
The Week In Pop
Tracking Down
Ugly Beauty
Ultimate Playlist
All Features
the latest //
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
New Music
Videos
Lists
James Rettig
@jamsrettig
Read more from james rettig
Alice Bag – “Se Cree Joven” Video
Later this month, Alice Bag will release her second solo album,
Blueprint
. We've heard "
Turn It Up
" and "
77
" already, and today the Los Angeles-based…
James Rettig
|
March 9, 2018 - 5:30 pm
Dirty Projectors Tease New Music With Tour Announcement
Earlier this week, Dave Longstreth announced the first full-fledged Dirty Projectors tour since releasing that
self-titled album
last year. His touring bandmates will include Nat…
James Rettig
|
March 9, 2018 - 1:55 pm
Air Waves – “Blue Fire”
Last month, Nicole Schneit announced her newest Air Waves album,
Warrior
, with the mesmerizing "
Morro Bay
," and she recently put out its second single, "Blue…
James Rettig
|
March 9, 2018 - 12:23 pm
Premiere
Ed Schrader’s Music Beat – “Riddles” Video
Last week, Ed Schrader's Music Beat released their third album,
Riddles
. It's a big leap for the Baltimore duo, not exclusively because Dan Deacon produced…
James Rettig
|
March 9, 2018 - 12:04 pm
Watch Kurt Vile Play Carrie Brownstein’s Roadie On
Portlandia
Portlandia
's final season is currently airing, and Kurt Vile recently appeared during one of the skits,
as promised
. His cameo was pretty brief: He played…
James Rettig
|
March 9, 2018 - 11:36 am
Elysia Crampton – “Solilunita”
Elysia Crampton has been releasing a new album per year since 2015, and today the experimental electronic artist has announced her fourth under her own…
James Rettig
|
March 9, 2018 - 11:10 am
Blithe Field – “RD 1″ & “Love Knot”
When Spencer Radcliffe's not releasing music under his own name -- most recently with last year's
Enjoy The Great Outdoors
-- he puts out instrumentals…
James Rettig
|
March 9, 2018 - 10:36 am
Credit:
Jen Dessinger
Flasher – “Skim Milk” Video
Flasher -- one of our
Best New Bands Of 2016
-- are finally getting ready to release their debut album after amassing
an EP
and…
James Rettig
|
March 8, 2018 - 10:51 am
The Cranberries Announce Final Album With Dolores O’Riordan And 25th Anniversary Edition Of Debut
The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan
died earlier this year
, and today the remaining members of the band have announced that they will complete work on…
James Rettig
|
March 7, 2018 - 1:41 pm
Crumb – “Locket” Video
Last year, the Brooklyn-via-Boston band Crumb put out their second EP,
Locket
. They've been on the road and working on new material since then, but…
James Rettig
|
March 7, 2018 - 1:07 pm
Stream Girls Rituals
Im Desperate
Girls Rituals is an experimental pop project based out of Toronto. She comes
highly recommended
by Katie Dey, who also
recently covered
one of their…
James Rettig
|
March 7, 2018 - 12:14 pm
Credit:
Reid Haithcock
Premiere
Fiddlehead – “Lay Low” Video
The Boston-based band Fiddlehead have one release to their name so far -- 2014's
Out Of The Bloom
EP -- but next month they'll put…
James Rettig
|
March 7, 2018 - 12:01 pm
Premiere
Illuminati Hotties – “Cuff”
Once in a blue moon, a song comes along that hits you in exactly the right place at exactly the right time. A couple years…
James Rettig
|
March 7, 2018 - 11:01 am
Credit:
Rich Polk/Getty Images for InList
Fred Durst Directing John Travolta In New Film
Moose
Over the last decade, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst has occasionally directed films -- his first was 2007's
The Education Of Charlie Banks
and then he…
James Rettig
|
March 7, 2018 - 10:26 am
Credit:
Shawn Brackbill
Beach House Detail New Album
7
, Announce 2018 Tour Dates
Late last night, Beach House released a song, "
Dive
," the second single from their upcoming new album, following last month's "
Lemon Glow
." Their new album…
James Rettig
|
March 7, 2018 - 10:00 am
More Posts »
Comments from James Rettig
i am standing by my initial opinion that it is really great, though charmingly insufferable
+7
|
March 9, 2018
on
Dirty Projectors Tease New Music With Tour Announcement
Tauruses unite!
+11
|
March 7, 2018
on
Beach House Detail New Album
7
, Announce 2018 Tour Dates
This is coming out on my literal birthday :) What a gift.
+29
|
March 7, 2018
on
Beach House Detail New Album
7
, Announce 2018 Tour Dates
lmao
+5
|
March 2, 2018
on
Lost Under Heaven – “The Breath Of Light”
Nooo idea... I think maybe it's a play on the first track title? The One True(EP) but your guess is as good as mine.
+7
|
February 20, 2018
on
Stream Kero Kero Bonito
TOTEP
EP
Remember When Beach House Were Good? * * not my opinion
+33
|
February 16, 2018
on
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
It's literally a disservice to humanity that they are not on here. Sadly, I am the only one in #beachhousehive on staff. I'm sure I'll be writing something about them soon enough, though ;)
+40
|
February 16, 2018
on
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Yes! I honestly can't believe it hasn't been a single yet.
+7
|
February 12, 2018
on
Soccer Mommy – “Still Clean”
Ah yes, the infamous Clypster.
+16
|
February 6, 2018
on
Someone Mashed Up The Mountain Goats’ “This Year” And The
Space Jam
Theme
You caught me!
+8
|
February 2, 2018
on
Thanks, Liam Gallagher: Potato Peelers Banned From UK Festival
lmao...thank u, bloc
+10
|
February 1, 2018
on
Pro-Trump Country Singer Toby Keith Contributed To Justin Timberlake’s
Man Of The Woods
Sure, I guess. To be honest, I don't really care about either of them at all, but I do get paid to blog so occasionally I must weigh in. All Justin Timberlake music sounds like alien farts.
+10
|
February 1, 2018
on
Pro-Trump Country Singer Toby Keith Contributed To Justin Timberlake’s
Man Of The Woods
I understand where you're coming from, but I don't have a horse in this race. I don't support Justin Timberlake because his music sucks. I don't support Toby Keith because his music sucks, and also because he plays music in front of and implicitly supports a President that would probably rather I and most of my friends were dead in a ditch somewhere. I also don't think it's wrong to point out Timberlake's hypocrisy in this situation, especially when his "Supplies" video was a masturbatory attempt to show how "woke" he is. Both of these people are hella rich and will be fine, I'm a lowly blogger, and the world spins on.
+11
|
February 1, 2018
on
Pro-Trump Country Singer Toby Keith Contributed To Justin Timberlake’s
Man Of The Woods
He's been working with FKA Twigs, so there is hope!
+7
|
January 31, 2018
on
David Byrne – “This Is That” (Feat. Oneohtrix Point Never)
counterpoint: i find both Troye singles dreadfully boring :/ sorry
+3
|
January 19, 2018
on
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
I tried!
+5
|
January 12, 2018
on
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
I've heard the Special Explosion album, yes. I don't really like it. Everyone likes Billy Joel! (JK, I don't care.)
+3
|
January 12, 2018
on
Watch Billy Joel Cover Foreigner Hits With Lou Gramm And Mick Jones
34 ;)
+5
|
January 11, 2018
on
Frankie Cosmos – “Jesse”
Thanks, you too RJ (and all of you)!
+4
|
December 25, 2017
on
Drake – “Pistols”
I really didn't like Ghost Story - felt like it disappeared up its own ass tbh and I really wanted to like it. Song To Song I did not like... did a little review of it
here
.
+2
|
December 20, 2017
on
Noteworthy Movie Soundtracks From 2017
More Comments »
SIGN UP FOR THE STEREOGUM DIGEST
Thank you for signing up for our newsletter.
An error has occurred.
Submit
Heavy Rotation
All »
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
David Byrne – American Utopia
Lucy Dacus – Historian
In Case You Missed It
38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
34 Essential Glam Songs
Close
Username
Password
Remember me
Not a member?
Sign Up
/
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Facebook
Email
Username
Password
Confirm Password
Sign in with Facebook
Already a member?
Sign In
Please enter your account email address, we'll send you an email with instructions to reset your password:
Cancel