alicebagvid-1520634259

Alice Bag – “Se Cree Joven” Video

Later this month, Alice Bag will release her second solo album, Blueprint. We've heard "Turn It Up" and "77" already, and today the Los Angeles-based…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 5:30 pm
dptour2018-1520621326

Dirty Projectors Tease New Music With Tour Announcement

Earlier this week, Dave Longstreth announced the first full-fledged Dirty Projectors tour since releasing that self-titled album last year. His touring bandmates will include Nat…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 1:55 pm
a1893413137_10-1520612296

Air Waves – “Blue Fire”

Last month, Nicole Schneit announced her newest Air Waves album, Warrior, with the mesmerizing "Morro Bay," and she recently put out its second single, "Blue…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 12:23 pm
esmbriddlesvid-1520607620

Premiere

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat – “Riddles” Video

Last week, Ed Schrader's Music Beat released their third album, Riddles. It's a big leap for the Baltimore duo, not exclusively because Dan Deacon produced…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 12:04 pm
portlandiakurt-1520612893

Watch Kurt Vile Play Carrie Brownstein’s Roadie On Portlandia

Portlandia's final season is currently airing, and Kurt Vile recently appeared during one of the skits, as promised. His cameo was pretty brief: He played…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 11:36 am
unnamed-9-1520610126

Elysia Crampton – “Solilunita”

Elysia Crampton has been releasing a new album per year since 2015, and today the experimental electronic artist has announced her fourth under her own…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 11:10 am
492023-1520608973

Blithe Field – “RD 1″ & “Love Knot”

When Spencer Radcliffe's not releasing music under his own name -- most recently with last year's Enjoy The Great Outdoors -- he puts out instrumentals…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 10:36 am
unnamed-8-1520459507
Credit: Jen Dessinger

Flasher – “Skim Milk” Video

Flasher -- one of our Best New Bands Of 2016 -- are finally getting ready to release their debut album after amassing an EP and…
James Rettig | March 8, 2018 - 10:51 am
83047a28cad146765e8a8002d0e0cc69-1520447736

The Cranberries Announce Final Album With Dolores O’Riordan And 25th Anniversary Edition Of Debut

The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan died earlier this year, and today the remaining members of the band have announced that they will complete work on…
James Rettig | March 7, 2018 - 1:41 pm
Crumb-Locket-Approved-Video-Screenshot-1520445908

Crumb – “Locket” Video

Last year, the Brooklyn-via-Boston band Crumb put out their second EP, Locket. They've been on the road and working on new material since then, but…
James Rettig | March 7, 2018 - 1:07 pm
Girls Rituals - Im Desperate

Stream Girls Rituals Im Desperate

Girls Rituals is an experimental pop project based out of Toronto. She comes highly recommended by Katie Dey, who also recently covered one of their…
James Rettig | March 7, 2018 - 12:14 pm
Fiddlehead-4-copy-1520434571
Credit: Reid Haithcock

Premiere

Fiddlehead – “Lay Low” Video

The Boston-based band Fiddlehead have one release to their name so far -- 2014's Out Of The Bloom EP -- but next month they'll put…
James Rettig | March 7, 2018 - 12:01 pm
a2323942820_10-1520432428

Premiere

Illuminati Hotties – “Cuff”

Once in a blue moon, a song comes along that hits you in exactly the right place at exactly the right time. A couple years…
James Rettig | March 7, 2018 - 11:01 am
durst-1520435990
Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for InList

Fred Durst Directing John Travolta In New Film Moose

Over the last decade, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst has occasionally directed films -- his first was 2007's The Education Of Charlie Banks and then he…
James Rettig | March 7, 2018 - 10:26 am
Beach House
Credit: Shawn Brackbill

Beach House Detail New Album 7, Announce 2018 Tour Dates

Late last night, Beach House released a song, "Dive," the second single from their upcoming new album, following last month's "Lemon Glow." Their new album…
James Rettig | March 7, 2018 - 10:00 am
Comments from James Rettig

i am standing by my initial opinion that it is really great, though charmingly insufferable
+7 |
March 9, 2018 on Dirty Projectors Tease New Music With Tour Announcement
Tauruses unite!
+11 |
March 7, 2018 on Beach House Detail New Album 7, Announce 2018 Tour Dates
This is coming out on my literal birthday :) What a gift.
+29 |
March 7, 2018 on Beach House Detail New Album 7, Announce 2018 Tour Dates
lmao
+5 |
March 2, 2018 on Lost Under Heaven – “The Breath Of Light”
Nooo idea... I think maybe it's a play on the first track title? The One True(EP) but your guess is as good as mine.
+7 |
February 20, 2018 on Stream Kero Kero Bonito TOTEP EP
Remember When Beach House Were Good? * * not my opinion
+33 |
February 16, 2018 on Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
It's literally a disservice to humanity that they are not on here. Sadly, I am the only one in #beachhousehive on staff. I'm sure I'll be writing something about them soon enough, though ;)
+40 |
February 16, 2018 on The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Yes! I honestly can't believe it hasn't been a single yet.
+7 |
February 12, 2018 on Soccer Mommy – “Still Clean”
Ah yes, the infamous Clypster.
+16 |
February 6, 2018 on Someone Mashed Up The Mountain Goats’ “This Year” And The Space Jam Theme
You caught me!
+8 |
February 2, 2018 on Thanks, Liam Gallagher: Potato Peelers Banned From UK Festival
lmao...thank u, bloc
+10 |
February 1, 2018 on Pro-Trump Country Singer Toby Keith Contributed To Justin Timberlake’s Man Of The Woods
Sure, I guess. To be honest, I don't really care about either of them at all, but I do get paid to blog so occasionally I must weigh in. All Justin Timberlake music sounds like alien farts.
+10 |
February 1, 2018 on Pro-Trump Country Singer Toby Keith Contributed To Justin Timberlake’s Man Of The Woods
I understand where you're coming from, but I don't have a horse in this race. I don't support Justin Timberlake because his music sucks. I don't support Toby Keith because his music sucks, and also because he plays music in front of and implicitly supports a President that would probably rather I and most of my friends were dead in a ditch somewhere. I also don't think it's wrong to point out Timberlake's hypocrisy in this situation, especially when his "Supplies" video was a masturbatory attempt to show how "woke" he is. Both of these people are hella rich and will be fine, I'm a lowly blogger, and the world spins on.
+11 |
February 1, 2018 on Pro-Trump Country Singer Toby Keith Contributed To Justin Timberlake’s Man Of The Woods
He's been working with FKA Twigs, so there is hope!
+7 |
January 31, 2018 on David Byrne – “This Is That” (Feat. Oneohtrix Point Never)
counterpoint: i find both Troye singles dreadfully boring :/ sorry
+3 |
January 19, 2018 on The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
I tried!
+5 |
January 12, 2018 on The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
I've heard the Special Explosion album, yes. I don't really like it. Everyone likes Billy Joel! (JK, I don't care.)
+3 |
January 12, 2018 on Watch Billy Joel Cover Foreigner Hits With Lou Gramm And Mick Jones
34 ;)
+5 |
January 11, 2018 on Frankie Cosmos – “Jesse”
Thanks, you too RJ (and all of you)!
+4 |
December 25, 2017 on Drake – “Pistols”
I really didn't like Ghost Story - felt like it disappeared up its own ass tbh and I really wanted to like it. Song To Song I did not like... did a little review of it here.
+2 |
December 20, 2017 on Noteworthy Movie Soundtracks From 2017
