The 10 Best Pearl Jam Songs Of The 21st Century

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Pearl Jam’s third album, Vitalogy — aka the most significant release in the grunge survivors’ long discography. And that’s not just because it remains the only Pearl Jam album where you’ll find an accordion lullaby about insects butting up against psychedelic mantras and freeform sound collages. While it was initially received as an anti-pop reaction to the hypestorm engulfing the band’s blockbuster 1991 debut Ten and its equally earthshaking 1993 follow-up Vs., in hindsight, Vitalogy was less a Kid A-style gateway into some new avant-garde phase than a stress-relieving exorcism of all tensions weighing on the band from within and without: the death of Kurt Cobain, the mounting legal battle against Ticketmaster, the imminent dismissal of drummer of Dave Abbruzesse for being too much of a bro.

But look beyond the album’s weirdo detours, and Vitalogy actually captures the sound of a band eschewing alterna-trendiness for classic-rock steadiness. Compared to the muscular mosh-pit anthems of Ten and Vs., Vitalogy’s rockers exuded more of an unkempt garage-band energy, while the ballads were no longer mere breathers between the stage dives, but the emotional foundation of the record. Like their hero-turned-friend Neil Young, Pearl Jam realized that digging in for the long haul would require a certain degree of energy conservation, and a harmonious balance between ragged glory and folksy intimacy.

Thanks to the great strides they made on Vitalogy, Pearl Jam were able to transcend their Seattle-grunge origin story to become a nation-state unto themselves, one completely impervious to changing musical tides yet still tuned into the socio-political tenor of the times. And even though the band’s stranglehold on the zeitgeist loosened considerably from there on out, you’d never know it from attending one of their famously epic concerts, where packed arena crowds shout along to the deep cuts as enthusiastically as the hits, while a vast online fan ecosystem catalogs and dissects every single song and setlist with scholarly devotion.

As the copious “sold out” buttons on their current tour dates page affirm, Pearl Jam have cultivated one of the largest and most loyal fanbases in rock for three decades running — the type of stans who have the stickman tattooed on their bodies, name their children after its songs and band members, and quit their day jobs to follow them on the road. That said, they’re also a textbook example of an “I prefer their old stuff” band: Eight of the band’s top 10 songs on Spotify hail from the 1990s — which is to be expected, given that their first three albums were generation-defining milestones that collectively sold over 25 millions copies in the US alone. However, those numbers also speak to the unwavering consistency of the band’s post-2000 output, which, depending on your vantage, is either Pearl Jam’s greatest asset or greatest crutch. The truth is, once you parse out period-specific lyrical references to George W. Bush or Donald Trump, it can be hard to tell the difference between a Pearl Jam album released in 2002 versus one released in 2009 or 2020. To PJ diehards, that’s what makes the band timeless, but to the less-faithful, these later albums just sound interchangeable. Admittedly, I belong to the latter camp.

Pearl Jam were a pivotal band for me as I entered early-onset adolescence. Ten dropped at the precise moment when I was getting bored with the classic rock I was raised on and I was starting to feel disconnected from my friends, a lot of whom were Deadheads from well-to-do families with secure futures, whereas my dad had just lost his job in the midst of Canada’s 1991 recession and I was working a telemarketing gig on school nights and spending the summer delivering auto-parts for my mechanic brother’s garage. I felt a creeping sense that the carefree childhood chapter of life was truly over and the real world would soon be calling for its pound of flesh.