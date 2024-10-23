Chicago indie rockers Friko caught our ears earlier this year with Where we’ve been, Where we go from here. That was their debut album, but they were working on music together for years before that. They’re documenting some of that history on a new expanded edition of the album, which arrives this November. Today, we get to hear “If I Am.”

The expanded edition of Where we’ve been, Where we go from here features 11 new bonus tracks, including studio outtakes, live recordings, and a cover of the My Bloody Valentine classic “When You Sleep.” The band say in a press release that the new songs go back as far as 2019, and were some of the first songs they wrote as a band. See the full tracklist and listen to the catchy, garage-y “If I Am” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Where We’ve Been”

02 “Crimson To Chrome”

03 “Crashing Through”

04 “For Ella”

05 “Chemical”

06 “Statues”

07 “Until I’m With You Again”

08 “Get Numb To It!”

09 “Cardinal”

10 “I Could”

11 “If I Am”

12 “Love You Lightly”

13 “Pride Trials”

14 “Sliip Away”

15 “Where We’ve Been” (Live In Chicago at Metro 3/1/24)

16 “Statues” (Live In Chicago at Metro 3/1/24)

17 “Cardinal” (Live In Chicago at Metro 3/1/24)

18 “Get Numb To It!” (Demo Version)

19 “Repeat Yourself” (Demo Version)

20 “When You Sleep”

The expanded edition of Where we’ve been, Where we go from here arrives 11/22 on ATO.