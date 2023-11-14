Friko are part of Chicago’s young Hallogallo scene along with Horsegirl and Lifeguard. They have been releasing songs since 2019 and were in Horsegirl’s “Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)” video last year. Today, they’re announcing their debut album Where we’ve been, Where we go from here and sharing the single “Crashing Through” with a video directed by Alec Basse.

The song, as per vocalist/guitarist Niko Kapetan, is about “wanting better for yourself and the people around you, but wondering how you can possibly do that with the world we live in.” The other half of the duo is Bailey Minzenberger on drums. The album was produced by Scott Tallarida and Jack Henry, and mastered by Heba Kadry.

Read what Kapetan said about the album:

One of the main things we want to do as a band is talk about what’s happening right now and everything we’re feeling, with an honesty and directness that gets through to people. I hope that our music helps everyone feel more deeply, but in a way that goes beyond just reacting to the songs. I want it to pick people up, so that they can actually go out and do something with whatever they’re feeling.

Listen to “Crashing Through” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Where We’ve Been”

02 “Crimson To Chrome”

03 “Crashing Through”

04 “For Ella”

05 “Chemical”

06 “Statues”

07 “Until I’m With You Again”

08 “Get Numb To It!”

09 “Cardinal”

TOUR DATES:

11/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

11/29 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

11/30 – Washington, DC @ DC9

12/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

12/10 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

Where we’ve been, Where we go from here is out 2/16 on ATO Records.