Salt Lake City’s Kilby Block Party Is The Real Deal

Kilby Block Party began five years ago as an actual block party. At the time, it was a one-day affair celebrating 20 years of the all-ages SLC venue Kilby Court. Given the venue has hosted legions of now-gigantic and beloved indie acts, even that inaugural event managed to nab Death Cab For Cutie as headliners. By its third year, the event had already expanded into more of a proper festival, with a 2022 iteration that boasted Phoebe Bridgers and Mac DeMarco headlining a lineup dotted with of-the-moment indie luminaries. But things really took off last year. Kilby moved to the Utah State Fairpark and brought an eye-catching array of cross-generational indie rock: Pavement, the Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Pixies, Japanese Breakfast. In a few short years, it had become a real-deal fest.

This year happened to mark not just Kilby Block Party’s fifth iteration, but also the 25th anniversary of the venue the festival began in tribute to. This time around, Kilby returned to the Fairpark, and once more curated a lineup that spanned eras of core indie. Given this year honed in on names from the peak blog era, it featured plenty of acts closely tied to Stereogum’s identity over the years. It felt sort of obvious to go and check out Kilby for the first time.

Even with the festival’s rapid growth, Kilby remains a very chill and navigable experience, making it a deeply pleasant counterpoint to some of the more established (and bloated) options on America’s summer circuit. The festival has two big stages and two small ones, and it doesn’t take long to get anywhere. Aside from a few rain threats, May in SLC proved to be perfect weather for a festival, especially with the aforementioned scenery. There’s some of the requisite festival-in-2024 business, like a Ford activation tent where you could charge your phone, or Celsius-branded mocktails. But, charmingly, the festival made use of the fairgrounds, too, so food trucks sat alongside stadium concessions and trailers offering corn dogs and funnel cakes. (This also meant Kilby had more indoor restroom facilities than I’ve ever seen at a festival and that gives the whole thing this slight air of, I don’t know, being more civilized.)