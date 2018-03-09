Features
New Music
Videos
Lists
Ryan Leas
@ryanleas
Read more from Ryan Leas
Stream Jonny Greenwood
You Were Never Really Here
Score
For a little over 10 years now, Jonny Greenwood has been carving out a whole second life for himself aside from Radiohead as an acclaimed…
Ryan Leas
|
March 9, 2018 - 9:37 am
No Joy / Sonic Boom – “Slorb”
After touring No Joy's 2015 album
More Faithful
, Jasamine White-Gluz felt like she had to explore something different next. That impetus led to her collaborating…
Ryan Leas
|
March 8, 2018 - 3:19 pm
La Luz – “California Finally”
La Luz's last album,
Weirdo Shrine
, came out back in 2015. Recently, the quartet announced they'd return this May with their third outing,
Floating Features
.
Ryan Leas
|
March 8, 2018 - 1:56 pm
Parquet Courts – “Wide Awake” Video
Last month, the brainy and prolific New York punk quartet Parquet Courts returned with a new single "
Almost Hard To Start A Fight/In And Out
…
Ryan Leas
|
March 8, 2018 - 8:01 am
Credit:
Larry Busacca / Getty
Kevin Shields Talks New My Bloody Valentine EPs
Just over five years ago, the impossible happened: My Bloody Valentine actually, finally released a followup to their seminal, immortal 1991 LP
Loveless
. Insofar as…
Ryan Leas
|
March 7, 2018 - 2:31 pm
The Amazing – “Rewind” Video
The Amazing have been moving at a pretty good clip in recent years: In early 2015, they gave us
Picture You
, and the beautiful and…
Ryan Leas
|
March 7, 2018 - 2:04 pm
Premiere
Jess Williamson – “I See The White” Video
Texan singer-songwriter Jess Williamson's sophomore album
Heart Song
is not even a year and a half old yet, but Williamson is about to return with…
Ryan Leas
|
March 7, 2018 - 10:00 am
Stereogum Sessions
Watch Gaz Coombes’ Stripped Down Stereogum Session
Former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes is gearing up to release his third solo album,
World's Strongest Man
, in just under two months. Ahead of that,…
Ryan Leas
|
March 6, 2018 - 3:14 pm
Thyla – “I Was Biting”
Thyla have been around for a couple years now, but things really started to get exciting for the Brighton quartet over the course of last…
Ryan Leas
|
March 6, 2018 - 9:02 am
Sounding Board
On
A Productive Cough
, Titus Andronicus Is Growing Up
When Titus Andronicus
announced
their fifth LP
A Productive Cough
, it almost felt as if it was accompanied with a warning. This album would showcase…
Ryan Leas
|
March 2, 2018 - 11:05 am
Watch Robert Plant Talk Losing A Karaoke Duel, Play “New World” On Corden
Last night, the legendary Robert Plant swung by
The Late Late Show With James Corden
, not only to perform but also to have a quick…
Ryan Leas
|
March 2, 2018 - 10:52 am
As We Race Closer To Armageddon, The Utah House Of Representatives Makes A Rap Video
Ryan Leas
|
March 1, 2018 - 5:18 pm
Premiere
Sculpture Club – “Not Impressed”
Sculpture Club hails from, of all places, Salt Lake City -- not exactly what you think of as an epicenter of post-punk. And yet, the…
Ryan Leas
|
March 1, 2018 - 10:00 am
Premiere
Malena Zavala – “A Vision That’s Changed”
Aliso
, the forthcoming debut album from Malena Zavala, is the kind of collection that feels as if it could only come from far-flung places across…
Ryan Leas
|
March 1, 2018 - 9:40 am
Dinosaur Jr. – “Hold Unknown”
Ever since reforming back in the mid-'00s, Dinosaur Jr. have provided one of the great counter-examples to an all-too-common rock history truth. Reunions, generally speaking,…
Ryan Leas
|
February 28, 2018 - 3:41 pm
Comments from Ryan Leas
I've always loved "Raindrops + Sunshowers" and thought I was completely alone in this. My favorite of the MACHINA era, potentially. As for others you shouted out...those Mellon Collie cuts like "Fuck You," "Porcelina," "XYU," "Bodies"...they're indeed all songs people don't seem to shout out as much. When I first got this album at about 15 or 16, those were some of the highlights for me actually. "Porcelina" is still one of my favorites. Nice to see you and a few others mention "Sweet Sweet" as well. It's such a perfect, weird, beautiful little song.
+3
|
February 15, 2018
on
The 10 Best Smashing Pumpkins Songs
I was *this close* to knocking off "Drown" for "Real Love" but that would've been a more idiosyncratic, totally personal 10 best.
+5
|
February 15, 2018
on
The 10 Best Smashing Pumpkins Songs
Been meaning to — I actually heard mixed things about that one but I definitely want to check it out.
+5
|
February 8, 2018
on
Is Microsoft’s Paul Allen The New Jimi Hendrix? An Investigation
I'm not totally sure where this came from but you're completely right on JJS. That book's incredible.
+3
|
February 8, 2018
on
Is Microsoft’s Paul Allen The New Jimi Hendrix? An Investigation
You don't know how tempted I was to put that on the list. I saw them do that with the "All My Friends" tag in 2015, before they were doing it frequently, and hearing them unexpectedly play a mash-up of my two favorite songs just about knocked me out.
+8
|
February 5, 2018
on
The 10 Best Hot Chip Songs
Yeah me either, but maybe you're right — it just sounds kinda bleak, thanks to the production and some of the songwriting, compared to a lot of their other records. But man, you're talking about an album that's got something as weird and beautiful as "Of The Girl" next to "Insignificance," or the pairing of "Light Years" and "Nothing As It Seems." It's always been more than a stretch to consider it their weakest, IMO.
+4
|
February 5, 2018
on
Yield
Turns 20
Thanks man! Had been waiting a long time to write about this one
+4
|
February 5, 2018
on
Yield
Turns 20
I like that they do the slowburn opener into a rocker, it's a great way to build dramatic tension ahead of a long show that's going to go in a lot of different directions. I think they used to do "Long Road" into "Hail Hail" a bit? Maybe that's just a dream setlist I'm doing in my head. Regardless, I'm in the camp that thinks "Low Light" is kind of an odd one with which to do so. It's just a pretty ballad, not a scene-setting, world-opening track like "Release" or "Long Road."
+4
|
February 5, 2018
on
Yield
Turns 20
I put "Light Years" on my (admittedly pretty idiosyncratic) 10 Best PJ songs list back in 2013 and half the comments were people losing their shit over a Binaural song being on there. There are certainly some overlooked gems on that one. That being said, I might ride for Riot Act as the most underrated/wrongfully-maligned album of theirs ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
+5
|
February 5, 2018
on
Yield
Turns 20
You're not wrong, there were just some different things I wanted to focus on this time around — kinda said my piece about Irons in our No Code anniversary: https://www.stereogum.com/1896007/no-code-turns-20/franchises/the-anniversary/
+4
|
February 5, 2018
on
Yield
Turns 20
Trust me, I’ve been waiting for an excuse to write about them. Those first two albums are revelations.
+3
|
February 3, 2018
on
The 10 Best Simple Minds Songs
I'm really happy to see someone else riding for a Sparkle In The Rain track.
+2
|
February 2, 2018
on
The 10 Best Simple Minds Songs
I've actually never been a big fan of "Celebrate" personally! But I know people rank it highly. "This Fear Of Gods" is awesome and almost snuck on here, but I wanted to highlight Sons And Fascination a bit more so, honorable mention. There are like 15 other songs I was considering for this list at some point. A lot to choose from.
+3
|
February 2, 2018
on
The 10 Best Simple Minds Songs
This is what I was getting at in the intro: I don't consider it Pablo Honey status at all. I love a lot of those songs, and it's a very good album. But you're talking about an artist who leapt up from making a very good album to making (imo) three masterpieces in a row after that, and his songwriting, arrangement, and ear for production were all just on a different level then. Not trying to snub Wagonwheel, and you're right that the key WOD elements were evident, but I feel like those were fleshed out and strengthened on songs from the subsequent three releases.
+21
|
January 30, 2018
on
The 10 Best War On Drugs Songs
Bruce is my favorite and I wanted to include this but I didn't think it fit into the overall theme/aesthetic enough. Having second thoughts now!
+2
|
January 23, 2018
on
38 Essential ’80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
Some honorable mentions: LCD Soundsystem - "How Do You Sleep?" Liima - "Two-Hearted" Japanese Breakfast - "Diving Woman," "Machinist," "Boyish" Mammut - "Kinder Versions" The Horrors - "Something To Remember Me By" The War On Drugs - "In Chains" Strand Of Oaks - "Radio Kids," "On The Hill," "Passing Out" Dream Syndicate - "Filter Me Through You" Perfume Genius - "Wreath" St. Vincent - "Masseduction," "Sugarboy" Bleachers - "I Miss Those Days" Paddy Hanna - "Bad Boys" Fleet Foxes - "Third Of May," "I Should See Memphis," "On Another Ocean" Fever Ray - "To The Moon And Back" Nation Of Language - "Indignities" Destroyer - "Tinseltown Swimming In Blood" Pretty much the entirety of Kelly Lee Owens' LP Father John Misty - "Pure Comedy"
+10
|
December 11, 2017
on
Stereogum’s 80 Favorite Songs Of 2017
An enterprising fan made the Spencer-punching video Mike had dreamed of. It's great: https://twitter.com/ndy_w_/status/938924578088407041
+1
|
December 8, 2017
on
Perfume Genius Reviews 2017: On
The Emoji Movie
, The Chainsmokers, Kendall Jenner, Punching Nazis, & More
Oof, not what I meant to write there. Thanks for the heads up
+5
|
October 16, 2017
on
Go Your Own Way: 25 Notable Divorce Albums
I almost put "Yesterday To Tomorrow" on here but thought I'd already gone a bit overboard with Audioslave material. Aside from Cornell on that track...man, Morello's guitar solo is cool on that one.
+5
|
May 19, 2017
on
15 Essential Chris Cornell Songs That Aren’t Soundgarden
I love the Waterboys' '80s records and I've been looking for some reason to write about them for a while. They really don't get their due, imo. And you're right, I think there's interesting stuff to consider re: these two Irish bands and what directions they went in.
+5
|
March 9, 2017
on
U2’s
The Joshua Tree
Is 30: We Ranked Its Tracks Worst To Best
Thank you for signing up for our newsletter.
An error has occurred.
Submit
