In a surprise opening set for Fleet Foxes last year, which was her first show in over three years, Joanna Newsom debuted six new songs. Last night’s performance at Kilby Block Party was her first concert since then, making it her first billed show since 2020 and her first US festival appearance since 2013. Newsom’s set included one of those new songs (“No Wonder”) and two songs from each of her four LPs. Steve Albini engineered her 2006 masterpiece Ys and Newsom, after saying it has been a sad few days since his death, paid tribute to late underground rock icon with a short speech and a performance of that album’s “Cosmia.”

The indie great described Albini as someone “who I love very, very much and admire in every possible way you can admire a person,” she said. “I was saying to my friend this morning that on the list of all the reasons why he’s my hero, music and music-related stuff doesn’t even crack the top ten. He’s been so enormously important in my life musically for so many years but still just as a human, as a person, as a hilarious, loving, loyal friend to so many people. I miss him. I’m gonna miss him so much. I haven’t accepted it yet. He recorded the album that this next song is on, as well as so much other stuff that I’ve done. I can’t believe I don’t get to record with him again, but I love Steve. I love you, Steve. This one’s for you.”

Many musicians have been grieving the loss of Albini who passed away at 61 earlier this week. On Thursday, Dave Grohl dedicated “My Hero” to Albini during a concert in Charlotte. We recently published one of Albini’s final interviews.

Below, watch Newsom’s speech and performance of “Cosmia” along with “No Wonder” and see her setlist.

SETLIST:

01 “In California”

02 “Leaving The City”

03 “Sadie”

04 “Soft As Chalk”

05 “No Wonder”

06 “Sapokanikan”

07 “Cosmia”

08 “Sawdust & Diamonds”

09 “Inflammatory Writ”