Wednesday, after news of Steve Albini’s death broke, the social accounts for Nirvana, the legendary recording engineer’s most famous client, recirculated the letter Albini wrote the band in late 1992, when they were considering hiring him to record 1993’s In Utero. That’s the one where Albini famously rejected producer royalties, writing, “I would like to be paid like a plumber: I do the job and you pay me what it’s worth.” Other than that tribute, the surviving members of Nirvana had yet to comment on Albini’s death until Thursday night.

Dave Grohl changed that by dedicating a song to Albini during Foo Fighters’ concert in Charlotte. Onstage at PNC Music Pavilion, Grohl gave a brief, IYKYK-style remembrance of Albini, then did a stripped-down rendition of “My Hero” from 1997’s The Colour And The Shape. I don’t suspect that Albini would have much liked this version of the song, but it was a nice gesture anyway.

Below, watch the performance and read Albini’s letter.

In case you missed it, we published a new interview with Albini yesterday, conducted a few weeks before his death.